Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEMU | ISIN: US9675902095 | Ticker-Symbol: ZMX1
Frankfurt
15.05.25 | 08:20
5,300 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WIDEPOINT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
15.05.2025 22:14 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative enterprise cyber security and mobile technology provider, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 and Recent Operational Highlights:

  • 31 st consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA

  • 6 th consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow

  • Awarded three Task Orders under the Spiral 4 Contract Vehicle, including a $2.5 million Task Order with a combat support agency within the U.S. Department of Defense

  • Achieved FedRAMP Authorized Status for its Intelligent Technology Management Systems (ITMS)

  • Launched M365 Analyzer that identifies actionable savings for Microsoft software license inventory

  • $27.6 million contract awards in Q1 2025, of which $26.1 million was from Federal agencies and $1.5 million from commercial organizations

  • $268 million contract backlog as of March 31, 2025

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues were $34.2 million, a slight increase from the same quarter last year

  • Gross margin was 14%, and gross margin excluding carrier services revenue was 40%

  • Net loss was $724,100 or a loss of $(0.08) per share

  • Adjusted EBITDA 1, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $92,400

  • Free cash flow 1, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $65,700

  • As of March 31, 2025, unrestricted cash was $3.7 million with no bank debt

1 Free cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See below for the definition of such measures and a reconciliation to GAAP.

Management Commentary
WidePoint CEO Jin Kang commented: "Our long awaited FedRAMP Authorization for ITMS and momentum across the Spiral 4 contract vehicle were two major developments that highlighted this past quarter. ITMS is now available on the FedRAMP marketplace, which opens up the solution to federal agencies across a range of businesses that was previously out of our reach, while reinforcing our commitment to offering the most secure solutions for our customers. In addition to the previously announced $2.5 million task order, we were awarded two more task orders under Spiral 4. We also have submitted several responses for RFQs adding to our potential new task orders to our sales pipeline. With Spiral 3 contracts set to expire at the end of May, we remain optimistic about seeing further activity under the new contract vehicle."

"During the quarter, we made a one-time out-of-period accounting adjustment to correct an error related to the timing of revenue recognition on certain reselling contracts, which inevitably reduced revenue by approximately $2.7 million and cost of revenues by approximately $2.5 million. We determined after a thorough evaluation that these adjustments are not material to previous periods reported, and are not expected to materially affect our full year results, and do not reflect any change in business fundamentals, cash flows, or contract performance. Looking at the rest of the year, we remain focused on our four priorities of the year: deepening strategic relationships with existing partners while activating pursuing new partnerships, preparing for the upcoming DHS CWMS 3.0 recompete, commercialization of our newly developed solutions in 2024, and delivering positive earnings per share for the full year 2025."

Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance
WidePoint is providing the following guidance for fiscal year 2025:

  • Revenue between $154 million and $163 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA between $2.8 million and $3 million

  • Free Cash Flow between $2.4 million and $2.6 million

  • Goal of positive earnings per share in 2025

First Quarter 2025 Financial Summary

THREE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 31,

(In millions except per share amounts)

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

REVENUES

$

34.2

$

34.2

GROSS PROFIT

4.8

4.7

GROSS PROFIT %

14

%

14

%

OPERATING EXPENSES

5.6

5.3

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(0.8

)

(0.7

)

LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.07

)

EBITDA

(0.11

)

0.15

ADJUSTED EBITDA

0.09

0.57

FREE CASHFLOW

0.06

0.57

Conference Call
WidePoint's management will host the conference call today (May 15, 2025) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results.

U.S. dial-in number: 888-506-0062
International number: 973-528-0011, Access Code: 299364

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010
International replay number: 919-882-2331
Replay ID: 52402

About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
WidePoint uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cashflow, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Free cashflow is provided below:

THREE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 31,

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

NET LOSS

$

(724,100

)

$

(653,100

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to EBITDA:

Depreciation and amortization

709,900

833,400

Income tax provision (benefit)

(94,000

)

(42,100

)

Interest income

(53,400

)

(49,400

)

Interest expense

55,100

58,700

EBITDA

$

(106,500

)

$

147,500

Other adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Loss on factoring of receivables

-

7,282

Stock-based compensation expense

198,900

417,800

Adjusted EBITDA

$

92,400

$

572,582

Capital expenditures

(27,632

)

(6,494

)

Free cashflow

$

64,768

$

566,088

WidePoint uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free cashflow as supplemental non-GAAP measure of performance. WidePoint defines EBITDA as net income excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for or benefit from income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, and (iv) Impairment charges. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain amounts included in EBITDA such as stock-based compensation expense. WidePoint defined Free cashflow as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures. Management believes that adjustments for certain non-cash or other items and the exclusion of certain pass-through revenue and expenses should enhance stockholders' ability to evaluate the Company's performance, as such measures provide additional insights into the factors and trends affecting its business. Therefore, the Company excludes these items from its GAAP financial measures to calculate these unaudited non-GAAP measures. These unaudited non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our business, operations and financial performance and condition as well as our plans, objectives and expectations for our business operations and financial performance and condition that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "could," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "positioned," "predict," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate and our management's beliefs and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, the impact of supply chain issues; our ability to successfully execute our strategy; our ability to sustain profitability and positive cash flows; our ability to access sufficient financing on acceptable terms given the tightening credit markets due to the current banking environment; our ability to gain market acceptance for our products; our ability to win new contracts, execute contract extensions and expand scope of services on existing contracts; our ability to compete with companies that have greater resources than us; our ability to penetrate the commercial sector to expand our business; our ability to identify potential acquisition targets and close such acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses with our existing operations; our ability to maintain a sufficient level of inventory necessary to meet our customers demand due to supply shortage and pricing; our ability to retain key personnel; our ability to mitigate the impact of increases in interest rates; the impact of increasingly volatile public equity markets on our market capitalization; the impact and outcome of negotiations around the Federal debt ceiling; our ability to mitigate the impact of inflation; and the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on May 15, 2025.

The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

WidePoint Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gateway-grp.com

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

MARCH 31,

DECEMBER 31,

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,703,169

$

6,775,139

Restricted cash

596,473

1,042,256

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
of $54,282 and $46,150, respectively

14,625,251

11,930,474

Unbilled accounts receivable

31,176,066

31,798,431

Other current assets

5,206,547

3,771,473

Total current assets

55,307,506

55,317,773

NONCURRENT ASSETS

Property and equipment, net

490,587

544,723

Lease right of use asset

4,534,938

4,183,561

Intangible assets, net

4,583,243

5,063,795

Goodwill

5,811,578

5,811,578

Deferred tax assets, net

30,635

-

Other long-term assets

605,369

659,086

Total assets

$

71,363,856

$

71,580,516

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

15,948,105

$

16,524,863

Accrued expenses

30,394,770

30,851,255

Current portion of deferred revenue

5,953,990

4,770,683

Current portion of lease liabilities

842,402

735,152

Total current liabilities

53,139,267

52,881,953

NONCURRENT LIABILITIES

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

4,470,842

4,200,019

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

788,088

907,160

Deferred tax liabilities, net

-

11,415

Total liabilities

58,398,197

58,000,547

Commitments and contingencies (Note 16)

-

-

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares
authorized; 2,045,714 shares issued and none outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares
authorized; 9,563,904 and 9,485,508 shares

issued and outstanding, respectively

9,565

9,487

Additional paid-in capital

103,187,223

103,103,653

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(424,840

)

(450,945

)

Accumulated deficit

(89,806,289

)

(89,082,226

)

Total stockholders' equity

12,965,659

13,579,969

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

71,363,856

$

71,580,516

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 31,

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

REVENUES

$

34,217,739

$

34,207,279

COST OF REVENUES (including amortization and depreciation of

$486,193 and $576,905, respectively)

29,439,218

29,541,388

GROSS PROFIT

4,778,521

4,665,891

OPERATING EXPENSES

Sales and marketing

639,482

611,893

General and administrative expenses (including share-based

compensation of $198,859 and $417,783, respectively

4,731,782

4,448,483

Depreciation and amortization

223,688

256,534

Total operating expenses

5,594,952

5,316,910

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(816,431

)

(651,019

)

OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME

Interest income

53,430

49,426

Interest expense

(55,073

)

(58,737

)

Other (expense), net

-

(34,871

)

Total other expense, net

(1,643

)

(44,182

)

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX BENEFIT

(818,074

)

(695,201

)

INCOME TAX BENEFIT

(94,011

)

(42,091

)

NET LOSS

$

(724,063

)

$

(653,110

)

EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED

$

(0.08

)

$

(0.07

)

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING, BASIC AND DILUTED

9,552,971

8,897,819

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

THREE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 31,

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

$

(724,063

)

$

(653,110

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by

(used in) operating activities:

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

(36,400

)

45,200

Depreciation expense

229,330

260,302

Provision for credit losses

6,776

7,566

Amortization of intangibles

480,552

573,137

Share-based compensation expense

198,859

417,783

Non-cash lease expense

46,444

-

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable and unbilled receivables

(1,990,901

)

(5,317,052

)

Inventories

(240,208

)

(291,356

)

Other current assets

(1,190,283

)

(251,778

)

Other assets

53,717

(6,412

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(1,072,599

)

3,909,794

Income tax payable

9,543

(72,015

)

Deferred revenue and other liabilities

1,044,877

(178,728

)

Other liabilities

(43,235

)

-

Net cash used in operating activities

(3,227,591

)

(1,556,669

)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchases of property and equipment

(27,632

)

(6,494

)

Proceeds from beneficial interest in sold receivables

-

259,125

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(27,632

)

252,631

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Advances on bank line of credit

2,800,000

1,000,000

Repayments of bank line of credit advances

(2,800,000

)

(1,000,000

)

Principal repayments under finance lease obligations

(119,766

)

(137,469

)

Withholding taxes on behalf of employees on settled restricted stock

(115,211

)

(218,783

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(234,977

)

(356,252

)

Net effect of exchange rate on cash

(27,553

)

7,064

NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH

(3,517,753

)

(1,653,226

)

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period

7,817,395

6,921,160

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period

$

4,299,642

$

5,267,934

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH CONSISTED OF THE FOLLOWING:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,703,169

$

5,267,934

Restricted cash

596,473

-

$

4,299,642

$

5,267,934

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/widepoint-reports-first-quarter-2025-financial-results-1028155

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.