Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions proudly continues its role as the sponsor of the Retailers Lounge at the Retail Technology Show, to be held on 2-3 April 2025 at its new venue, ExCel London. The Retailers Lounge offers an exclusive space for retailers to network, catch up on work, or simply unwind with a coffee. Within this setting, Toshiba will present its Innovation Zone, showcasing cutting-edge technologies designed to adapt to diverse retail environments and be customised for specific in-store needs:

TCx® 820 All-in-One Point-of-Sale : Combining sleek design with robust performance, this versatile POS system is available in six screen sizes and multiple formats. At the show, the TCx 820 will be integrated with Toshiba's VisualStore Suite, demonstrating its ability to deliver personalised shopping experiences while meeting the demands of dynamic retail environments.

: Combining sleek design with robust performance, this versatile POS system is available in six screen sizes and multiple formats. At the show, the TCx 820 will be integrated with Toshiba's VisualStore Suite, demonstrating its ability to deliver personalised shopping experiences while meeting the demands of dynamic retail environments. TCx® EDGEcam+: Powered by the award-winning ELERA® Commerce Platform, this advanced AI and sensor-driven technology enhances real-time monitoring of customer behavior at checkout. Demonstrated on the TCx SMART wing self-checkout, this technology equips retailers with powerful tools to strengthen profit protection while improving the overall shopping experience.

Powered by the award-winning ELERA® Commerce Platform, this advanced AI and sensor-driven technology enhances real-time monitoring of customer behavior at checkout. Demonstrated on the TCx SMART wing self-checkout, this technology equips retailers with powerful tools to strengthen profit protection while improving the overall shopping experience. Preview of New Mobile Solutions: Toshiba introduces its mobile TCx® M7 SoftPOS handheld, combining convenience and functionality for modern retail, alongside the versatile TCx® M11 convertible tablet, designed to optimise operational efficiency and enhance customer interactions across retail and hospitality spaces.

"Our dedication to the retail industry drives the innovation we deliver," said David Beer, General Manager UK&I at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. "Through our comprehensive ecosystem of hardware, software, and services, Toshiba empowers retailers to 'Create Your Tomorrow' today. By integrating AI, computer vision, and other transformative technologies, we provide solutions that address the full spectrum of retail needs."

Martin Ward, Head of Software at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, will present a session titled 'AI in Retail: Are We Doing It Right?' on the Spotlight Stage. Scheduled for Thursday, 3 April at 12:10, this presentation will offer valuable insights into the application of AI in the retail sector.

Retailers can also book a meeting with Toshiba experts to discuss tailored solutions for their businesses.

