Eastman Chemical: Eight Specialty PET Resins From Eastman Receive RecyClass Approval

Eastman copolyester resins earn RecyClass Approval, with six grades fully compatible with Europe's PET bottle recycling processes.

Eastman has received RecyClass Recyclability Approvals for its specialty PET resins and their equivalent Renew grades, containing recycled content.

Six specialty plastics were classified as fully compatible with the state-of-the-art recycling processes for PET bottles in Europe. This includes:

Cristal EN076

Cristal One

Cristal One Pro

Cristal One IM812

Cristal One E

Cristal One E Lux

Additionally, two of Eastman's resins, Cristal EN067 and Cristal EN059 were recognized as limited compatible.

The approval follows independent testing conducted by PTI-Europe and Plastics Forming Enterprises (PFE), following an adapted version of the Recyclability Evaluation Protocol for PET bottles.

These specialty PET resins do not interfere with the established recycling processes, making them an ideal solution for nonbeverage packaging applications such as skin care jars, bottles, caps and color cosmetics. With their lower crystallization rates compared to standard PET, these high-performance resins offer durability, high transparency and luster in final products, including thick-wall hard and bottles.

The results highlight the ongoing efforts of the plastics industry to develop high-performance packaging solutions that align with state-of-the-art recycling infrastructures and contribute toward increasing plastics circularity.

About RecyClass

RecyClass is a non-profit, cross-industry initiative advancing recyclability, bringing transparency to the origin of plastic waste and establishing a harmonised approach toward recycled plastic calculation & traceability in Europe. RecyClass develops Recyclability Evaluation Protocols and scientific testing methods for innovative plastic packaging materials which serve as the base for the Design for Recycling Guidelines and the RecyClass Online Tool. RecyClass established Recyclability Certifications for plastic packaging, Recycling Process Certification and Recycled Plastics Traceability Certification for plastic products.

RecyClass - Plastic Future is Circular

Follow the latest news on RecyClass channels: LinkedIn | YouTube

Contact?: elena.tanzarella@plasticsrecyclers.eu, www.recyclass.eu

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2023 revenue of approximately $9.2 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

To know more about Eastman's circular solutions for cosmetics packaging, visit Circularity | Sustainability | Eastman

