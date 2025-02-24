CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The sentiment in global markets remains mixed amidst the persisting uncertainty on trade tariffs. Investors also looked ahead to a high-profile quarterly earnings report from Nvidia on Wednesday. A slew of economic data releases over the course of the week including GDP and PCE data from the U.S.as well as the geopolitical situation weighed on market sentiment.Wall Street Futures are trading on a strong positive note. European benchmarks are trading mostly lower. Asian markets also finished trading on a mostly negative note.The Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices are trading close to the flatline. Gold is trading just below its all-time high. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 43,631.50, up 0.47% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,040.10, up 0.45% Germany's DAX at 22,444.74, up 0.81% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,646.97, down 0.14% France's CAC 40 at 8,118.97, down 0.44% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,464.25, down 0.21% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,372.50, down 1.06% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,308.20, up 0.14% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,373.03, down 0.18% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,341.61, down 0.58%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0467, up 0.09% GBP/USD at 1.2647, up 0.13% USD/JPY at 149.78, up 0.33% AUD/USD at 0.6371, up 0.25% USD/CAD at 1.4213, down 0.05% Dollar Index at 106.63, up 0.02%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.448%, up 0.63% Germany at 2.4980%, up 1.38% France at 3.245%, up 0.87% U.K. at 4.6510%, up 1.68% Japan at 1.411%, down 1.40% (Feb 21)Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (May) at $74.06, up 0.01%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $70.39, down 0.01%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,968.26, up 0.51%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $96,009.40, up 0.14% Ethereum at $2,692.80, down 4.29% XRP at $2.67, down 2.26% BNB at $643.33, down 1.92% Solana at $160.02, down 5.71%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX