Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH), an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce its participation in two major upcoming industry events: the Metals Investor Forum and the PDAC Conference in Toronto.

Emperor Metals has recently achieved key milestones, including fast-tracking the development of the Duquesne West Gold Project - with an upcoming Mineral Resources Estimate - and advancing a strategic proposal to acquire the Lac Pelletier Property in Quebec. These accomplishments represent a crucial stage in the company's growth. We look forward to sharing detailed updates and insights with investors at the following events:

Metals Investor Forum February 28 - March 1

The Metals Investor Forum is an exclusive, company invite-only event built on two core principles: selectivity and quality. It provides serious investors with a unique opportunity to engage directly with management teams from top-tier resource companies, all of which have been handpicked by experienced newsletter writers. These experts carefully vet each company based on key factors such as management expertise, project potential, jurisdiction, and financials, ensuring only high-caliber exhibitors are featured.

Emperor Metals has been invited to exhibit and present by industry expert Jeff Clark of the Paydirt Prospector. CEO John Florek will be presenting on Saturday, March 1 at 11:50 AM PT at the Delta Hotel.

Investor registration is free, and attendees can join either in person or online via this LINK.

PDAC Convention March 2-5

The PDAC is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that employs more than 665,000 individuals, and contributed $125 billion to Canada's GDP in 2021. Currently representing over 8,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector.

Emperor Metals will be exhibiting in the Investors Exchange, in Booth #2615. We encourage attendees to stop by to meet the team. For more information and/or to register for the conference visit the website.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a high-grade gold exploration and development junior mining company focused on Quebec's Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, leveraging AI-driven exploration techniques. The company is dedicated to unlocking the substantial resource potential of the Duquesne West Gold Project and the Lac Pelletier Project (currently under purchase agreement) both situated in this Tier 1 mining district. The company is led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals who have a strong record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value.

