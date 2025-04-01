Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2025) - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("Emperor") Emperor Metals has retained APEX Geoscience Ltd. ("APEX") of Edmonton, AB, as independent geological consultants to conduct a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MMRE") for the Duquesne West Gold Project. The MMRE will integrate historic drilling data, Emperor's 2023 and 2024 drilling data, previously unsampled historical core sample results, and Artificial Intelligence ("A.I.") assisted modeling to produce an updated resource estimate. The review will be overseen by Warren Black, P.Geo., Principal and Consultant at APEX, and will begin immediately.

APEX is a privately-owned, independent geological consulting company that provides high quality, cost effective and timely geological consulting services to exploration companies, government, and non-government organizations. APEX has experience in all aspects of the mineral exploration industry from initial assessment and NI 43-101 reporting through to mining including the identification and outlining of resources. They specialize in managing large mine site and exploration databases, digital capture and evaluation of historical datasets, and combining rigorous geostatistical analysis with modern geological, geochemical, and drill datasets to create concise 3D models that result in identification and potential expansion of resources.

CEO John Florek Commented: "We are thrilled to engage APEX for this initial MMRE for Emperor. Our 2023 and 2024 work on the property must be viewed in the context of the new conceptual open-pit model we've developed. We have consistently demonstrated that Emperor's drilling enhances the property by adding valuable intercepts that could potentially expand the resource. Having delivered our proof of concept, we are excited to further grow this MMRE through additional drilling, as we are still in the early stages of the project."

Emperor's focus in 2024 was on near-surface drilling for potential open-pit mining, Emperor aims to expand its resource base by including lower grades in the conceptual open-pit environment compared to higher grades in an underground mining scenario. This potentially allows Emperor to add ounces more rapidly to the resource. Deposits in the region with currently active open pits have been producing gold economically at grades above 0.30 g/t Au (see Agnico Eagles press release dated Feb 15, 2024 - Detour Lake Deposit cut-off grade, pg. 52.)

Emperor is targeting a multi-million-ounce resource, utilizing a combination of conceptual open-pit and underground mining scenarios. There is no guarantee that further exploration will define a current resource. The Property currently hosts a historical inferred mineral resource estimate of 727,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 5.42 g/t Au1,2. The historical mineral resource estimate predates modern Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy ("CIM") guidelines and a Qualified Person on behalf of Emperor has not reviewed or verified the mineral resource estimate, therefore it is considered historical in nature and is reported solely to provide an indication of the magnitude of mineralization that could be present on the property. Emperor is committed to delivering updated and current Mineral Resource Estimate in Early Q2 of 2025.

Strategic Plan

The 2024 drilling campaign at Emperor's Duquesne West Gold Project in Quebec continues to identify extensive low-grade bulk tonnage zones surrounding the previously known high grade areas. These latest results further solidify the project's potential and underscore the company's commitment to unlocking substantial value for its shareholders.

The 2024 season leverages advanced exploration techniques to test several scenarios to add ounces and/or expand the footprint. The reader should be aware that further work is required without any guarantee that success will be realized.

Explore Lower Grade Discoveries: Target additional discoveries within the host rock containing high-grade gold lenses, focusing on the conceptual open-pit model. Increase the Thickness of the High-Grade Lenses: Incorporate previously unaccounted for lower-grade gold from the margins of high-grade lenses to enhance their overall thickness. Expand Mineralized Zones: Extend the lateral footprint of mineralized zones along strike and dip. Discover New Zones: Explore potential new zones not yet included in the conceptual open-pit model, with a particular focus on eastward expansion.

About the Duquesne West Gold Project

The Duquesne West Gold Property is located 32 km northwest of the city of Rouyn-Noranda and 10 km east of the town of Duparquet, Quebec, Canada. The property lies within the historic Duparquet gold mining camp in the southern portion of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in the Superior Province.

Under an Option Agreement, Emperor agreed to acquire a 100% interest in a mineral claim package comprising 38 claims covering approximately 1,389 ha, located in the Duparquet Township of Quebec (the "Duquesne West Property") from Duparquet Assets Ltd., a 50% owned subsidiary of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. For further information on the Duquesne West Property and Option Agreement, see Emperor's press release dated Oct. 12, 2022, available on SEDAR+. The Property hosts a historical inferred mineral resource estimate of 727,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 5.42 g/t Au.12 The historical mineral resource estimate predates modern Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy ("CIM") guidelines and a Qualified Person on behalf of Emperor has not reviewed or verified the mineral resource estimate, therefore it is considered historical in nature and is reported solely to provide an indication of the magnitude of mineralization that could be present on the property. The gold system remains open for resource identification and expansion.

A reinterpretation of the existing geological model was created using AI and Machine Learning. This model shows the opportunity for additional discovery of ounces by revealing gold trends unknown to previous workers and the potential to expand the resource along significant gold- endowed structural zones.

Multiple scenarios exist to expand additional resources which include:

Underground High-Grade Gold. Open Pit Bulk Tonnage Gold. Underground Bulk Tonnage Gold.

QP Disclosure

The technical content for the Duquesne West Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person pursuant to CIM guidelines. Mr. John Florek is in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (Member ID:1228) and an employee and officer of the company.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a high-grade gold exploration and development junior mining company focused on Quebec's Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, leveraging AI-driven exploration techniques. The company is dedicated to unlocking the substantial resource potential of the Duquesne West Gold Project and the Lac Pelletier Project both situated in this Tier 1 mining district.

The company is led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals who have a strong record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Florek"

John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol

President, CEO and Director

Emperor Metals Inc.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the

content of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-Looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "may," "will," "could" or "would."

Forward-Looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

1 Watts, Griffis, and McOuat Consulting Geologists and Engineers, Oct. 20, 2011, Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Duquesne-Ottoman Property, Quebec, Canada, for XMet Inc.

2 Power-Fardy and Breede, 2011. The Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) constructed in 2011 is considered historical in nature as it was constructed prior to the most recent CIM standards (2014) and guidelines (2019) for mineral resources. In addition, the economic factors used to demonstrate reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction for the MRE have changed since 2011. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to consider the MRE as a current MRE. Emperor is not treating the historical MRE as a current mineral resource. The reader is cautioned not to treat it, or any part of it, as a current mineral resource.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246878

SOURCE: Emperor Metals Inc.