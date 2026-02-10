Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - EMPEROR METALS INC. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("Emperor" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Lac Pelletier Mine Property, located approximately 4 km southwest of the city of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

In collaboration with Eldorado Gold and with support from Norda Stelo, Emperor is actively advancing updates to the Lac Pelletier closure plan. Work completed last month on the property in support of this update focused on evaluating the geochemistry of waste rock remaining from historical exploration activities, as well as assessing soil and groundwater environmental quality. The updated plan is scheduled for submission for review and comment to the MRNF by the end of March, with regulatory review and approval anticipated by the end of June.

CEO John Florek commented: "Environmental stewardship and regulatory certainty are core to our development strategy. By advancing closure planning and securing key environmental approvals early; while maintaining active engagement with regulators; we are positioning the project for a streamlined permitting process."

The project holds a fully authorized underground extraction permit, enabling production of up to 1,000 tonnes per day (tpd). This Mining Permit positions Lac Pelletier as a near-development-stage operation, providing a clear pathway to production and revenue following the dewatering of existing underground workings and the completion of additional development activities. The permit underscores the project's advanced permitting status and highlights its readiness as a de-risked development opportunity.

The Lac Pelletier Project is advancing under a phased development plan designed to efficiently de-risk the asset and position it for long-term production. Early work will support a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), providing an initial assessment of the project's economic potential and development viability, followed by exploration and drilling programs to update the NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate.

Comprehensive technical studies, including geotechnical, hydrological, geochemical, and mineral processing programs, will feed into a Feasibility Study and updated NI 43-101 Technical Report. Mine development activities will include underground dewatering and rehabilitation, detailed engineering, and staged surface and underground construction, ultimately leading to sustained production.

This disciplined, phased approach prioritizes regulatory readiness, technical confidence, and capital efficiency, positioning Lac Pelletier as a construction-ready, financeable mining project.

The current schedule targets production ramp-up by late 2027 to early 2028, delivering substantial near-and long-term value for shareholders.

The technical information in this press release was reviewed and approved by John Florek, P. Geo., President and CEO of Emperor in his capacity as the Company's "qualified person". For further information on the Lac Pelletier Property see Emperor's press release dated January 7, 2025, available on SEDAR+.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing high-quality gold properties situated in the Canadian Shield. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

John Florek

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENT OF THIS PRESS RELEASE

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

CERTAIN STATEMENTS MADE AND INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN MAY CONSTITUTE "FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION" AND "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS" WITHIN THE MEANING OF APPLICABLE CANADIAN AND UNITED STATES SECURITIES LEGISLATION. THESE STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION ARE BASED ON FACTS CURRENTLY AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY AND THERE IS NO ASSURANCE THAT ACTUAL RESULTS WILL MEET MANAGEMENT'S EXPECTATIONS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION MAY BE IDENTIFIED BY SUCH TERMS AS "ANTICIPATES", "BELIEVES", "TARGETS", "ESTIMATES", "PLANS", "EXPECTS", "MAY", "WILL", "COULD" OR "WOULD".

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN ARE BASED ON CERTAIN FACTORS AND ASSUMPTIONS REGARDING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE ESTIMATION OF MINERAL RESOURCES AND RESERVES, THE REALIZATION OF RESOURCE AND RESERVE ESTIMATES, METAL PRICES, TAXATION, THE ESTIMATION, TIMING AND AMOUNT OF FUTURE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT, CAPITAL AND OPERATING COSTS, THE AVAILABILITY OF FINANCING, THE RECEIPT OF REGULATORY APPROVALS, ENVIRONMENTAL RISKS, TITLE DISPUTES AND OTHER MATTERS. WHILE THE COMPANY CONSIDERS ITS ASSUMPTIONS TO BE REASONABLE AS OF THE DATE HEREOF, FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION ARE NOT GUARANTEES OF FUTURE PERFORMANCE AND READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON SUCH STATEMENTS AS ACTUAL EVENTS AND RESULTS MAY DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED HEREIN. THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS OR INFORMATION EXCEPT AS MAY BE REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283295

Source: Emperor Metals Inc.