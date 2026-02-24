Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("Emperor" or the "Company") is pleased to report initial results from its 2025-2026 drilling program. This campaign marks the early phase of an extensive exploration initiative, comprising 15,000 metres of new drilling and 8,000 metres of historical core resampling; together contributing an additional 23,000 metres of data to refine and expand the current geological model.

Assay results received to date represent approximately 7% of the new drilling program and just 4% of the total assays anticipated for the 2025-2026 season, which includes both current drilling and historical core resampling. Drilling activities remain ongoing.

CEO John Florek commented:

"We're seeing strong evidence that this is a robust and growing gold system, with broad intercepts and multiple styles of mineralization; exactly what you want to see as a deposit expands.

"The combination of extensive low-grade bulk tonnage intervals alongside multiple high-grade lenses is enhancing the overall scale and quality of the deposit. This well-developed mineralizing system is clearly evolving into a significant emerging gold deposit within the district.

"Our 2025 maiden Mineral Resource Estimate has doubled the size of the deposit, underscoring its rapid growth trajectory. The presence of visible gold within the open-pit environment; particularly within these large, low-grade bulk tonnage zones, further reinforces the system's strength.

"We look forward to delivering additional results over the coming months."

Highlights:

DQ25-01 (Full Results) Intersected 107.7 metres grading 0.5 g/t Au. Furthermore, the overall mineralized intervals span approximately 170 meters and encompasses four distinct zones ( see Table 1 ). This result delineates a more extensive mineralized system peripheral to the higher-grade structural corridors and underscores the presence of gold that was not systematically sampled in earlier exploration programs ( see Figure 1 ).

DQ25-02 (Partial Results) The drillhole targets the infill of historically under-sampled areas within the conceptual pit shell to evaluate the potential for additional low-grade, bulk-tonnage material and support ounce growth. Results received to date remain partial, as several drillhole assays are still pending. Additional results will be reported in subsequent press releases as they become available.

Despite the incomplete dataset, intervals exceeding 50 meters of mineralization have been intersected in core, emphasizing the scale and continuity of the system and reinforcing the need for systematic follow-up drilling (see Table 1).

Ongoing exploration continues to underscore the strong potential for resource expansion both within and along strike of the conceptual open pit. Recent drilling has identified previously unrecognized, near-surface bulk-tonnage zones, in addition to high-grade gold lenses containing visible gold (see press release dated February 25, 2025).

Importantly, these broader mineralized zones locally host exceptional high-grade intervals, including 21.7 metres grading 35.2 g/t Au (see press release dated February 25, 2025). Such results highlight the significant upside embedded within the extensive near-surface mineralized envelope.

Emperor is targeting a multi-million-ounce gold resource through a combination of conceptual open-pit and underground mining scenarios. The Property currently hosts an updated inferred mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 26.9 Million Tonnes (Mt) containing 1.46 million ounces (Moz) of gold at an average grade of 1.69 g/t Au (See Press Release dated July 09, 2025). Sensitivity table in MRE shows various grade scenarios for a higher grade open pit for an underground mining scenario.

Figure 1: Image showing location of DQ25-01 and the 107.7 m of 0.5 g/t Au. Shows how historical drilling has not accounted for additional gold in model (grey traces are unsampled areas)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8461/284979_310cc806446f1b26_002full.jpg

Drillhole Discussion:

The 2025-2026 drilling program continues to validate both low-grade bulk-tonnage mineralization and higher-grade zones within and beyond the limits of the current conceptual open-pit shell. Drill holes DQ25-01 and DQ25-02 were strategically designed to infill sparsely tested areas within the pit where limited historical data existed, with the objective of strengthening continuity and adding meaningful ounces to the overall deposit (See Table 1 Results).

Historically, exploration efforts concentrated primarily on the higher-grade core of the system and did not systematically evaluate the surrounding mineralized envelope. As a result, both peripheral extensions and internal gaps within the broader mineralized body remained underexplored. These untested areas represent significant exploration upside and have the potential to materially enhance the project's overall ounce profile-particularly in the context of gold prices trading near historic highs.

By maintaining a disciplined focus on near-surface drilling aligned with a potential open-pit mining scenario, Emperor aims to strategically expand its resource base through the inclusion of lower-grade material that may be economically viable under open-pit parameters, rather than applying the higher cut-off grades typically associated with underground mining. Comparable open-pit operations in the region have demonstrated economic viability at cut-off grades of approximately 0.30 g/t Au (see Agnico Eagle press release dated February 15, 2024; Detour Lake Deposit cut-off grade, p. 52).

DQ25-01

Drillhole DQ25-01 continues to confirm the presence of broad, bulk-tonnage gold mineralization within the conceptual open-pit shell, highlighted by a substantial 107.7-metre interval grading 0.5 g/t Au. Positioned in an area historically characterized by limited and incomplete sampling within the wider mineralized corridor, the hole points to a more expansive and less discrete sub-gram gold system than previously recognized (see Figure 1 and Image 1).

This broad zone of mineralization, characterized by disseminated pyrite, is hosted within and along the margins of a sizable quartz-feldspar porphyry intrusion. The surrounding mafic volcanic rocks are strongly sheared and mineralized along the intrusive contact, underscoring the structural influence of emplacement.

Shearing concentrated along lithologic boundaries exhibits both brittle and ductile deformation fabrics, creating permeable structural pathways that facilitated the introduction and deposition of gold-bearing fluids.

DQ25-02

Partial Results are reported. Current results intersected a significant zone of low-grade gold mineralization, with 42.8 meters grading 0.3 g/t Au.

This broad zone of mineralization is like DQ25-01. It is hosted within and along the margins of a sizable quartz-feldspar porphyry intrusion. characterized by disseminated pyrite in veins and host rock. The surrounding mafic volcanic rocks are strongly sheared and mineralized along the intrusive contact, underscoring the structural influence of emplacement.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ25-011 155.1 262.8 107.7 0.5 Including 155.1 161.9 6.8 1.7 Including 242.2 251.3 9.1 1.1 Including 256.8 262.8 6.0 2.0











296.0 301.0 5.0 1.4











326.9 368.2 41.3 0.3 Including 360.2 367.2 6.9 1.2











389.2 404.5 15.3 0.3









Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t Au) DQ25-021,2 240 282.8 42.8 0.23 Including 276.5 280.8 4.3 0.7











315.6 317.6 2.0 1.1











377.8 384.8 7.0 0.6











Table 1: Intercept Highlights - Host Structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to 90%.

1Host Structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to 90%.

2Partial Results (70%)

Image 1: Representation of Interval 155.1 m to 262.8 m (Part of the interval that reported 107.7 m of 0.5 g/t Au); within conceptual open-pit.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8461/284979_310cc806446f1b26_003full.jpg

Strategic Plan

The 2026 drilling campaign at Emperor's Duquesne West Gold Project in Quebec continues to identify extensive low-grade bulk tonnage zones surrounding the previously known high grade areas. These latest results further solidify the project's immense potential and underscore the Company's commitment to unlocking substantial value for its shareholders.

The 2026 season leverages advanced exploration techniques to test several scenarios to add ounces and/or expand the footprint:

Explore Lower Grade Discoveries: Target additional discoveries within the host rock containing high-grade gold lenses, focusing on the conceptual open-pit model. Increase the Thickness of the High-Grade Lenses: Incorporate previously unaccounted lower-grade gold from the margins of high-grade lenses to enhance their overall thickness. Expand Mineralized Zones: Extend the lateral footprint of mineralized zones along strike and dip. Discover New Zones: Explore potential new zones not yet included in the conceptual open-pit model, with a particular focus on eastward expansion.

These latest results continue to build on the strong momentum generated by last year's drilling program and confirm the presences of extensive low grade bulk tonnage zones surrounding the known high-grade regions.

Quality Assurance and Control

The Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC) was conducted by Technominex, a geological contractor hired by Emperor Metals, which adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration related activities conducted at its facility in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec. The QA/QC procedures are overseen by a Qualified Person on site.

Emperor Metals QA/QC protocols are maintained through the insertion of certified reference material (standards), blanks and lab duplicates within the sample stream totaling approximately one QA/QC sample per 7 samples. Drill core is cut in-half with a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags with appropriate tags and shipped to the SGS Sudbury laboratory and the other half retained on site in the original core box. A dispatch list consists of 88 or 176 samples along with their corresponding QA/QC samples for a single batch. This allows complete batches (88 samples) for fire assay. A file for sample tracking records tags used and weights of sample bags shipped to the SGS Lakefield. Shipment is done by Manitoulin Transport and coordination by Technominex staff in Rouyn-Noranda

The third-party laboratory, SGS prep laboratory in Sudbury Ontario, processes the shipment of samples using standard sample preparation (code PRP91) and produces pulps from the specified samples. The pulps are then sent off to SGS Burnaby for analysis. Chain of custody is maintained from the drill to the submittal into the laboratory preparation facility all the way to analysis at the SGS Burnaby B.C. laboratory.

Analytical testing is performed by SGS laboratories in Burnaby, British Columbia. The entire sample is crushed to 75% passing 2mm, with a split of 500g pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Samples are then analyzed using Au - ore grade 50g Fire Assay, ICP-AES with reporting limits of 0.01 -100 part per million (ppm). High grade gold analysis based on the presence of visible gold or a fire assay result exceeding 100 ppm, are analyzed by Au - metallic screening, 1kg screened to 106µm, 50g fire assay, gravimetric, AAS or ICP-AES of entire plus fraction and duplicate analysis of minus fraction. Reporting limit 0.01ppm.

About the Duquesne West Gold Project

The Duquesne West Gold Property is located 32 km northwest of the city of Rouyn-Noranda and 10 km east of the town of Duparquet. The property lies within the historic Duparquet gold mining camp in the southern portion of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in the Superior Province.

Under an Option Agreement, Emperor agreed to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) interest in a mineral claim package comprising 38 claims covering approximately 1,389 ha, located in the Duparquet Township of Quebec (the "Duquesne West Property") from Duparquet Assets Ltd., a 50% owned subsidiary of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX). For further information on the Duquesne West Property and Option Agreement, see Emperor's press release dated October 12, 2022, available on SEDAR+.

The Property hosts a recent inferred mineral resource (see press release dated July 09, 2025). The gold system remains open for resource identification and expansion.

A reinterpretation of the existing geological model was created using AI and Machine Learning. This model shows the opportunity for additional discovery of ounces by revealing gold trends unknown to previous workers and the potential to expand the resource along significant gold-endowed structural zones.

QP Disclosure

The technical content for the Duquesne West Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Labrecque, B.Sc., P.Geol., OQLF, a Qualified Person pursuant to CIM guidelines.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a high-grade gold exploration and development junior mining company focused on Quebec's Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, leveraging AI-driven exploration techniques. The Company is dedicated to unlocking the substantial resource potential of the Duquesne West Gold Project and the Lac Pelletier Project (currently under purchase agreement) both situated in this Tier 1 mining district.

Emperor is led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals who have a strong record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

s/ "John Florek"

John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol

President, CEO and Director

Emperor Metals Inc.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the content of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "may," "will," "could" or "would."

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284979

Source: Emperor Metals Inc.