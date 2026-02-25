Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH), an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce its participation in two upcoming industry events: the Metals Investor Forum and PDAC in Toronto.

Emperor Metals continues to build momentum, highlighted by the recent Mineral Resource Estimate at the Duquesne West Gold Project, ongoing drilling to expand mineralization, and the acquisition of the Lac Pelletier Property in Quebec, which offers potential for near-term production. These milestones mark an exciting stage of growth for the Company. We look forward to sharing further updates with investors at the following events:

Metals Investor Forum | February 27-28

The Metals Investor Forum is an invite-only event focused on connecting high-quality resource companies with serious investors. Participating companies are selected by leading newsletter writers based on management, project potential, jurisdiction, and financial strength.

Emperor Metals has been invited to present by industry expert Brien Lundin of the Gold Newsletter. CEO John Florek will present on Saturday, February 28 at 11:10 AM ET at the Delta Hotel. Registration is free, and attendees can join either in person or online via this LINK.

PDAC Convention | March 1-4

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development industry, representing over 8,000 members worldwide. The sector employs more than 665,000 people and contributed $125 billion to Canada's GDP in 2021.

Emperor Metals will be exhibiting in the Investors Exchange at Booth #2615. We encourage attendees to stop by and meet the team. For more information and/or to register for the conference visit the website.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a high-grade gold exploration and development company focused on Quebec's Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, leveraging AI-driven exploration techniques. The Company is dedicated to unlocking the resource potential of the Duquesne West Gold Project and the Lac Pelletier Property.

The Company is led by an experienced team of resource professionals with a strong track record of advancing projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital, and delivering shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, reflecting current management expectations on future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties; actual outcomes may differ significantly.

