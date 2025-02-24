SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) Monday announced senior leadership changes and consolidationof its oil, products and gas organization into Upstream and Downstream, Midstream and Chemicals segments. The integrated energy company said the leadership changes are to simplify its organizational structure and operational efficiency.Mark Nelson will continue to lead as vice chairman and executive vice president, Oil, Products & Gas.The Upstream organizational model will drive standardization across Shale & Tight, Base Assets & Emerging Countries, Offshore, Eurasia and Australia.Clay Neff, currently president, International Exploration and Production will be President of Upstream, from July 1, 2025.Americas Exploration and Production President Bruce Niemeyer has been named president, Shale & Tight.The Downstream, Midstream & Chemicals organization will be responsible for Operations, Commercial, Customer and Enterprise Value Chain Optimization. Andy Walz will continue as president.Chevron's technical center will be organized to drive value in Technology, Projects & Execution.Ryder Booth, currently vice president, Mid-Continent Business Unit, has been named vice president, Technology, Projects & Execution, effective July 1, 2025. Booth will replace Balaji Krishnamurthy, vice president of Chevron Technical Center, who has been named president, Australia, effective April 1, 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX