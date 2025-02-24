Alphabet's stock demonstrated remarkable resilience on the NASDAQ, advancing 0.7 percent to reach $180.86, with an impressive intraday peak of $183.12. This upward momentum reflects growing investor confidence in the company's strategic positioning, particularly in the artificial intelligence sector through its Gemini platform. The tech giant's robust performance is further evidenced by its latest quarterly results, posting revenue of $96.45 billion and earnings per share of $2.17. Analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, projecting an average price target of $214.14 and anticipated earnings per share of $8.92 for the current fiscal year, alongside expected dividend distributions of $0.662 per share.

European Regulatory Challenges Emerge

Despite facing potential antitrust challenges in the European Union, particularly regarding its search results display practices, Alphabet's stock demonstrated unexpected resilience with a 0.4 percent pre-market gain. The EU's investigation, initiated in March 2024, could result in significant penalties of up to 10 percent of global annual revenue, marking an intensification of regulatory oversight in the European economic zone. However, investors appear relatively unfazed by these regulatory headwinds, as reflected in the stock's steady performance.

