CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple is poised to confront significant shareholder challenges as it steadfastly defends its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion at its annual meeting on Tuesday. The tech giant faces a proposal from the National Center for Public Policy Research a conservative Washington-based think tank that advocates for the termination of Apple's DEI initiatives.The organization argues that recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions have undermined the legal foundations of such programs, potentially exposing companies to discrimination lawsuits and reputational harm.In contrast, Apple maintains that the motion improperly seeks to micromanage its operational strategies. Despite a broader industry trend where peers like Meta, Google, and Amazon have recently scaled back or restructured their DEI efforts in response to evolving legal and regulatory challenges, Apple continues to emphasize the strategic value of cultivating a diverse workforce.CEO Tim Cook remarked that while adjustments might become necessary as the legal landscape shifts, the company's enduring commitment to a culture of dignity and respect will remain unwavering. Beyond the DEI debate, shareholders also rejected proposals regarding AI privacy reporting, charitable contributions, and measures against child exploitation.Instead, they endorsed the board's governance approach and executive compensation, including Cook's substantial remuneration package. As Apple navigates this critical juncture, its resolute support for DEI underscores a belief that inclusivity is integral to fostering innovation and long-term success