Predica, a director of Carmila (Paris:CARM), decided on 17 February 2025 to appoint Florence Habib-Deloncle, Head of Real Estate in Predica's Investment Department, as its new permanent representative on Carmila's Board of Directors, replacing Emmanuel Chabas.

Florence Habib-Deloncle will also represent Predica on Carmila's Strategic and Investment Committee.

Marie Cheval, Carmila's Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer, and all the Directors extend their warmest thanks to Emmanuel Chabas, Prédica's permanent representative on the Board of Directors since 12 June 2017, for his involvement and decisive contribution to the work of the Board of Directors and the Strategy and Investment Committee.

Following this change, 7 of the 12 members of Carmila's Board of Directors are women, i.e. 58%.

INVESTOR AGENDA

17 April 2025 (after market close): First-quarter 2025 financial information

14 May 2025: Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

23 July 2025 (after market close): First-half 2025 results

24 July 2025: First-half 2025 results presentation

23 October 2025 (after market close): Third-quarter 2025 financial information

