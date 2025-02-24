INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Walmart, Primark and MINISO to Keynote Licensing Expo 2025

Facilitated by leading games, IP and toy company Hasbro, the powerhouse panel will dive deep into how retail is changing and the ways in which consumer preference and disruption are shaping the future.

Licensing Expo ,?the world's leading tradeshow dedicated to licensing, IP extension and brand collaborations, announces its highly-anticipated keynote session. Licensing Expo will take place May 20-22 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Licensing Expo is sponsored by industry association, Licensing International.

The session, "The Future of Retail: Trends, Technology and the Evolving Consumer" taking place Tuesday, May 20 in the License Global Theater at Licensing Expo, will feature perspectives from the biggest and most influential retailers in the consumer landscape: Brittany Smith, Vice President of Merchandising, Toys for Walmart U.S.; Sarah Jackson, Global Director of Licensing at Primark; and Ada Dou, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at MINISO. This panel conversation will explore the accelerated pace of change retailers are facing driven by macroeconomic shifts, evolving consumer expectations and rapid technological advancements as they leverage the licensed consumer product model to disrupt the status quo and stay ahead of the curve. Moderated by Hasbro's Senior Vice President of Global Licensing, Marianne James, the panel will further focus on the growth of new consumer demographics, the rise of omnichannel strategies and the increasing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in decision-making.

"Retail is the heartbeat of licensing, it is where brand recognition meets tangible consumer experiences. As companies expand their licensing presence at retail, they create new touchpoints that connect with audiences in meaningful ways, through innovative product collaborations, exclusive collections or strategic in-store experiences," shares Amanda Cioletti, Vice President Content and Strategy, Informa Markets' Global Licensing Group, which produces Licensing Expo. "Highlighting companies with adaptive licensing programs that are reshaping how consumers engage with brands in everyday life will inspire new ideas and offer tangible examples of success in the ever-changing licensing landscape. This is a cannot-miss panel and a rare chance to hear from the biggest retailers direct."

Collaborations continue to accelerate business as overall licensed product sales have grown year-on-year. Walmart and Primark continue to launch licensed collections to celebrate new arrivals of iconic television, movie and entertainment entities, most recently highlighting "Wicked" in a 50-piece apparel collection. Furthermore, as of 2024, MINISO has established over 7,000 stores in more than 110 countries.

Sarah Jackson, Global Director of Licensing at Primark, shares, "This year has been another strong one for the industry, with growth driven by exciting collaborations and rapidly evolving consumer trends. At Primark, we continue to expand our license ranges, bringing customers affordable products that celebrate the brands, content and characters they love. Whether through exclusive collections or engaging in-store experiences, we are always finding new ways to surprise and delight our shoppers. I am looking forward to joining the discussion on how retailers can stay ahead by using licensing to create meaningful experiences and bring something truly unique to the high street."

"At Hasbro, we are deeply committed to understanding our fans, which means keeping on the pulse of the future of play and retail. As a global brand owner, we have a unique vantage point, balancing both our role as a licensor and our work with leading retailers. This gives us a strong understanding of the challenges and opportunities retailers face today. Insights we have gleaned from consumer analytics, coupled with broader market trends, point to a retail environment that is evolving at an unprecedented pace. That is why I am excited to moderate this conversation and bring together a diverse array of perspectives from some of the world's leading retailers. Together, we will explore how licensing can help brands navigate these shifts and come out on top," adds Marianne James, Senior Vice President of Global Licensing, Hasbro.

Brands already signed on to exhibit at Licensing Expo include Amazon, Bandai Namco, BBC Studios, CAA, Crayola, Crunchyroll, Hasbro, Jazwares, LEGO, Minecraft, Moonbug, NASCAR, Paramount, Pokémon, Riot Games, Sanrio, SEGA, Sony Pictures and 200+ more.

Retail giants are adapting strategies to engage the modern shopper and drive success in an increasingly digital world. Top retailers in attendance at Licensing Expo include Amazon, Burlington Stores, GameStop, Hallmark Cards, Hot Topic, Inditex, Kohls, Lids, Lowes, Macy's, Target, TJX and Urban Outfitters, shopping the show floor to spark new licensing deals, driving consumer engagement and bringing new life to the way brands connect with audiences.

