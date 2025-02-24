Nepra Foods Partners with Industry Expert to Develop Proprietary Hemp Protein for Food Innovation

Breakthrough Ingredient Set to Redefine Plant-Based Nutrition in Baked Goods and Beyond

Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTC PINK:NPRFF) ("Nepra" or the "Company"), a leader in plant-based, allergen-free food solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with a renowned industry expert to develop a proprietary concentrated hemp protein tailored for food applications. Led by Chief Visionary Officer Chadwick White and the Nepra team, this collaboration marks a significant step forward in delivering high-quality, functional, and nutritious plant-based ingredients to a growing customer base.

The new hemp protein, currently in early production in the U.S., is designed to preserve its full nutritional profile and functionality-offering superior texture, taste, and versatility compared to existing hemp proteins currently on the market. Initial samples have already demonstrated exceptional quality and functionality in baked goods, which will initially be the target market. The innovative process behind this protein is slated for a future patent application, with ownership to be shared between Nepra Foods and its partner, though contract terms remain confidential.

"Hemp protein is a game-changer, and we're pushing the boundaries to make it the gold standard in food innovation," said Chadwick White. "This partnership allows us to harness hemp's unique benefits-complete protein, allergen-free properties, sustainability, and egg replacement-while meeting the real demands of our customers. Together, we're baking the future of nutrition."

Why Hemp Protein Stands Out:

Nutritional Edge : A complete protein with all nine essential amino acids, hemp outshines traditional alternative proteins such as Soy and Pea protein for flavor and functionality.

Allergen-Free : Naturally free of gluten, soy, and nuts, it's ideal for inclusive diets, a cornerstone of Nepra's mission.

Sustainability : Hemp requires fewer resources than traditional proteins, aligning with eco-conscious consumer trends.

Versatility: Engineered for baked goods, its unique protein gelation promises seamless integration into breads, pastries, and more, with potential for broader applications.

Market Potential: This development aligns seamlessly with recent discussions around healthier eating and the rise of regenerative farming. Advocates are calling for nutrient-dense, eco-friendly foods, and hemp fits the bill: a low-impact crop that supports soil health and delivers unmatched nutrition. With the global plant-based protein market projected to hit $23 billion by 2030 (Statista, 2024), Nepra's hemp protein positions the Company as the right player, with the right products, at the right time. Its growing customer base-spanning bakeries and food manufacturers-is already clamoring for this ingredient, signaling robust demand as production scales.

Initial efforts have yielded high-quality samples, with future work focused on streamlining the process and expanding capacity. This development builds on Nepra's expertise in hemp-based innovations and reinforces its leadership in the plant-based revolution.

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods is a vertically integrated food company committed to making healthy eating accessible and enjoyable for all. From its facility in Centennial, Colorado, Nepra crafts proprietary, allergen-free, and plant-based ingredients - such as hemp protein and gluten-free blends, empowering food manufacturers worldwide. With over 100 years of combined team expertise, Nepra delivers nutrition without compromise. Learn more at www.neprafoods.com.

Media Contact:

Chadwick White

Chief Visionary Officer

Nepra Foods Inc.

Phone: 720-729-8500

Email: chadwick.white@neprafoods.com

Investor Contact:

Billy Hogan, CEO

Toll-Free: 844-566-1917

Email: investors@neprafoods.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking information under applicable securities laws, including statements about product development, patent applications, and market potential, based on management's current expectations. These are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. See Nepra's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedar.com for details.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

