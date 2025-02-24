WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes on Monday, revealing the sale attracted below average demand.The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.169 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.56.Last month, the Treasury also sold $69 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.211 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.66.The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.The ten previous two-year note auctions drew a high yield of 2.66.The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX