NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), Monday announced that with AST it has successfully conducted a live video call between a satellite-connected mobile device and one on Verizon's terrestrial network. While Verizon's network already covers over 99% of the U.S. population, the company is expanding its capabilities by integrating satellite links. This trial marks progress in their efforts to develop a satellite-to-device network supporting text, voice, and video calls.Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg highlighted the milestone in cellular-to-satellite connectivity, enabling seamless data transmission beyond just text when terrestrial networks are unavailable. This advancement allows users to make calls, video chat, and send files in remote areas, enhancing connectivity and reliability.Verizon and AST SpaceMobile conducted their first video call via satellite following FCC approval for AST to test Verizon's spectrum. This allows AST's BlueBird satellites in low Earth orbit to support voice, data, and video connections on standard smartphones.Joe Russo, EVP & President of Global Network and Technology at Verizon, stated that the team has been dedicated to developing satellite-to-device data connections to enhance reliability for consumers. He emphasized Verizon's commitment to providing a dependable network experience, ensuring customers stay connected wherever they are.