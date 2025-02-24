EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HomeToGo SE

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

HomeToGo SE

LEI: 2221001IK1TS34BCHL37 2. Reasons for the notification:

1. An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

2. An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation (Name; LEI, City and country of registered office (if applicable)):

Mr Klaus Hommels 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

ANXA Holding PTE Ltd. 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

2025-02-17 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation

on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 8.63% 2.83% 11.47% 180,263,982 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 10.69% 4.03% 14.72% - 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

Class A Shares

LU2290523658 0 11,215,101 0.00% 6.22% Class B2 Shares 0 2,171,667 0.00% 1.20% Class B3 Shares 0 2,171,666 0.00% 1.20% SUBTOTAL A

(Direct & Indirect) 15,558,434 8.63%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if

the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of voting rights N/A SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the

Transparency Law Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion

Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Class B Warrants* 30 days following consummation of the business combination 5,118,147 2.83% SUBTOTAL B.2 5,118,147 2.83% 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No Name % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column) 1 Mr Klaus Hommels 8.63% 2.84% 11.47% 2 ANXA Holding PTE Ltd. 5.99% 2.84% 8.83% 1 3 Lakestar II (G.P.) Ltd. 2.64% 0.00% 2.64% 1 4 Lakestar II LP 2.64% 0.00% 2.64% 3

9. In case of proxy voting: N/A 10. Additional information: * The expiration date of the warrants will be the close of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the earliest of (i) five years from the date of the consummation of the business combination with HomeToGo GmbH, i.e. 21 September 2021, or (ii) the date of liquidation of the Company, or (iii) the redemption date of the warrants in accordance with their terms and conditions.



