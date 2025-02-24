WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Digital (WDC) Monday announced that it has successfully completed the planned spin-off of its Flash business.Earlier this month, Western Digital hosted its Investor Day, outlining its vision, strategy, and plans to enhance data utilization for customers. CEO Irving Tan discusses the future of HDDs in his latest blog post.The Western Digital executive leadership team includes:Irving Tan, Chief Executive OfficerWissam Jabre, Chief Financial Officer (until Feb. 28, 2025)Don Bennett, Interim Chief Financial Officer (effective Feb. 28, 2025)Scott Davis, Chief Sales and Marketing OfficerVidya Gubbi, Chief of Global OperationsKatie Watson, Chief Human Resources OfficerCynthia Tregillis, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate SecretarySesh Tirumala, Chief Information OfficerShantnu Sharma, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development OfficerTo be Hired: Chief Product OfficerThe Western Digital Board of Directors consists of:Martin Cole, newly appointed Board ChairMatthew Massengill, outgoing Board ChairKimberly AlexyTunç DolucaBruce Kiddoo (newly appointed director)Roxanne Oulman (newly appointed director)Stephanie StreeterIrving TanWDC is currently trading at $49.69 or 4.29% lower at the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX