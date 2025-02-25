LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to media speculation, John Wood Group PLC. (WG.L,WDGJF) confirmed that it has received an approach from Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners Holdings Ltd in relation to a possible offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the company.The British engineering and consulting business advised its shareholders not to take any action in relation to the Proposal. There can be no certainty either that an offer will be made nor as to the terms of any offer, if made. A further announcement will be made when appropriate.As per the U.K.'s rule, Sidara is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 24 March 2025, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the Company or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for the Company. This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX