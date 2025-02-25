Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) (OTCQX: JRNGF) ("Journey" or the "Company") is pleased to report its year-end 2024 oil and gas reserves evaluation.

2024 Reserve Report Highlights:

Proved developed producing reserves decreased 4% to 35.5 MMboe, with a corresponding decrease of 3% in NPV@10% to $350.3 million. The PDP reserve life index increased to 8.9 years from 8.4 years.

Total proved reserves increased 1% to 50.4 MMboe, with a corresponding increase of 7% in NPV@10% to $538.4 million.

Total proved plus probable reserves increased 6% to 85.4 MMboe, with a corresponding increase of 14% in NPV@10% to $882.7 million.

Technical reserve revisions for 2024 were positive. These positive revisions were offset by negative economic revisions primarily to natural gas properties due to a reduction in forecasted pricing. Proved developed producing and proved plus probable developed producing reserve life indices increased to 8.9 and 11.1 years, from 8.4 and 10.8 years respectively. Journey's history of positive revisions and the increase in producing RLI are testaments to Journey's low decline and predictable asset base.

Realized attractive F&D and FD&A of $13.27/boe and $16.80/boe respectively for total proved reserves; and $16.95/boe and $20.12/boe respectively for total proved plus probable reserves.

73% of 2024 TPP reserve additions were attributed to higher netback oil and liquids; 49% light oil; 13% heavy oil; 11% NGL's. 2024 PDP reserve additions had an even higher liquid weighting.

Reduced total undiscounted, end-of-life liability costs by over $21 million in 2024, through asset sales and capital investments.

Achieved a significant increase in reserve bookings associated with Journey's participation in the Duvernay Joint Venture. 2024 year-end TPP reserves included 5 gross (1.5 net) producing wells and 44 gross (13.2 net) locations, resulting in a TPP value of $151 million. Current bookings represent less than 25% of identified locations. The vast majority of Journey's growth capital over the next two years will be allocated to the Duvernay joint venture. GLJ's forecasted 2025 operating netback for the Duvernay in the 2024 reserve report is approximately of $50/boe yielding recycle ratios close to 3:1 for Duvernay development.

The $397 million of total proved plus probable undeveloped future development cost ("FDC") in Journey's reserve report generates $403 million in future NPV @ 10%. The development wedge adds reserves at a development cost of approximately $11.08/boe, a cost which is consistent with Journey's historical averages.

Approximately 60% of Journey's booked upside resides in three key oil weighted properties. Development of these properties, along with contributions from Journey's power business, is forecast to have a positive impact on netbacks, operating expenses and funds flow in future years.

Unaudited Financial Information and 2024 Update Guidance

The preliminary financial information contained in this press release is not a comprehensive statement of the financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. Journey's actual results may differ materially from these estimates due to the currently ongoing finalization of the financial statements. The Company's audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, are expected to be released on March 12, 2025.

COMPANY GROSS WORKING INTEREST OIL AND GAS RESERVES AND NET PRESENT VALUES

The following table provides summary information presented in the GLJ Petroleum Consultants Limited ("GLJ") independent reserves assessment and evaluation effective December 31, 2024, (the "GLJ Report"). GLJ evaluated 100% of Journey's crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves. The evaluation of all of its oil and gas properties was prepared in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGE Handbook") and National Instrument 51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101").

The 2024 GLJ reserve report includes the abandonment and reclamation liability associated with all active and inactive wells, facilities, pipelines and gathering systems.

Detailed reserve information will be presented in the Company's upcoming Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information section of the Company's Annual Information Form scheduled to be filed on SEDAR on or before March 31, 2025.

Company Gross Reserves

Based on Three Consultants Average Price and Costs as at December 31, 2024





Light/

Medium Oil



Tight

Oil



Heavy

Oil



Natural

Gas



NGL's



Total(2)

Reserves Category

(Mbbl)



(Mbbl)



(Mbbl)



(MMcf)



(Mbbl)



(Mboe)

Proved



































Producing

6,991



399



9,683



88,593



3,672



35,511

Developed non-producing

935



-



600



5,171



86



2,483

Undeveloped

2,689



1,224



2,901



25,509



1,367



12,432

Total proved

10,615



1,623



13,184



119,273



5,125



50,425

Probable

6,340



3,731



5,846



84,531



4,921



34,927

Total proved plus probable

16,954



5,354



19,030



203,805



10,046



85,352



























Included in Above























Proved plus probable producing

8,948



464



12,320



115,402



4,577



45,544

























Notes:

(1) Company Gross Reserves consists of Journey's working interest (operated and non-operated) share of reserves before deduction of royalties payable and without including royalties receivable by the Company.

(2) In the case of natural gas volumes, boe's are derived by converting natural gas to oil using the ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil (6 Mcf:1 bbl).

(3) Total values may not add due to rounding.



Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue (Based on Three Consultants Average Forecast Prices and Costs as at December 31, 2024)





Before Tax Net Present Value(1)

($000's)

Reserves category

0%



5%



10%



15%



20%

Proved





























Producing

354,817



405,943



350,329



298,281



258,112

Developed non-producing

73,558



48,294



35,141



27,259



22,061

Undeveloped

325,788



218,526



152,881



110,602



81,926

Total proved

754,162



672,763



538,352



436,142



362,100

Probable

952,539



537,483



344,338



238,992



175,055

Total proved plus probable

1,706,701



1,210,246



882,690



675,134



537,155























Included in Above



















Proved plus probable producing

609,256



536,805



431,114



353,911



299,263























Notes:

(1) The net present values presented in the above table do not include any value associated with the Power Projects.

(2) Forecast pricing used is the average of the published price forecasts for GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd., Sproule Associates Ltd. and McDaniel & Associates Ltd. as at December 31, 2024.

(3) It should not be assumed that the net present values of future net revenues estimated by GLJ represent fair market value of the reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast price and cost assumptions will be attained and variances could be material.

(4) Total values may not add due to rounding.



The forecast prices and foreign exchange rates used in the GLJ Report are as follows:



WTI Cushing

Oklahoma

($US/bbl) Edmonton

40 API

($CDN/bbl) WCS Crude

Oil Stream

($CDN/bbl) Alberta

AECO-spot

($CDN/Mmbtu) NYMEX

Henry Hub

($US/Mmbtu) Foreign

Exchange

($US/$CDN) 2025 71.58 94.79 82.69 2.36 3.31 0.712 2026 74.48 97.04 84.27 3.33 3.73 0.728 2027 75.81 97.37 83.81 3.48 3.85 0.743 2028 77.66 99.80 85.70 3.69 3.93 0.743 2029 79.22 101.79 87.46 3.76 4.01 0.743 2030 80.80 103.83 89.25 3.83 4.09 0.743 2031 82.42 105.91 91.04 3.91 4.17 0.743 2032 84.06 108.02 92.85 3.99 4.26 0.743 2033 85.75 110.19 94.71 4.07 4.34 0.743 2034 87.46 112.39 96.61 4.15 4.43 0.743 2035 89.21 114.64 98.54 4.24 4.52 0.743 2036 90.99 116.93 100.51 4.32 4.61 0.743 2037 92.82 119.27 102.52 4.41 4.70 0.743 2038 94.67 121.65 104.57 4.49 4.79 0.743 2039 96.57 124.09 106.66 4.58 4.89 0.743 Thereafter +2.0%/yr +2.0%/yr +2.0%/yr +2.0%/yr +2.0%/yr 0.743

Reserves Reconciliation

The following table sets out the reconciliation of Journey's total company gross reserves based on forecast prices and costs by principal product type at December 31, 2024 relative to December 31, 2023. Technical reserve revisions for 2024 were positive. These positive revisions were offset by negative economic revisions primarily to natural gas properties due to a reduction in forecasted pricing.





Proved

(Mboe)



Probable

(Mboe)



TPP

(Mboe)

December 31, 2023

49,975



30,402



80,377

Discoveries

-



-



-

Extensions

3,728



6,926



10,654

Infill drilling

-



-



-

Improved recovery

1,220



504



1,724

Technical revisions

2,036



(377 )

1,659

Acquisitions

23



6



30

Dispositions

(1,381 )

(807 )

(2,188 ) Economic factors

(1,079 )

(1,727 )

(2,805 ) Production

(4,097 )

-



(4,097 ) December 31, 2024

50,425



34,927



85,352



FINDING, DEVELOPMENT AND ACQUISITION COSTS

Journey's finding and development ("F&D") and finding, development and acquisition ("FD&A") costs for 2024, 2023 and the three-year average are presented in the tables below. The capital costs used in the calculations are those costs related to: land acquisition and retention, seismic, drilling, completions, tangible well site, tie-ins, and facilities, plus the change in estimated future development costs ("FDC") as per the independent evaluator's reserve report. Net acquisition costs are the cash outlays in respect of acquisitions; minus the proceeds from the disposition of properties during the year. Due to the timing of capital costs and the subjectivity in the estimation of future costs, the aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the most recent financial year and the change during that year in estimated FDC's generally will not necessarily reflect total FDC's related to reserve additions for that year. The reserves used in this calculation are working interest reserve additions, including technical revisions and changes due to economic factors. The 2024 and the three-year average capital expenditures are currently unaudited as the 2024 financial results are in the process of being finalized. For the unaudited information see the reconciliation of the capital expenditures below which are as of the date of this press release. Journey management believes that the current conventional calculation of recycle ratios, which use corporate netbacks, are somewhat understated due to the changing nature of Journey's production mix. Specifically, 2024 reflected a period of extremely low commodity pricing for natural gas. Natural gas made up 44% of Journey's reported sales volumes but resulted in a net reduction in the Company's operating netback for 2024. Oil accounted for 47% of Journey's boe production but oil revenue accounted for 84% of total revenues.

Proved Finding, Development & Acquisition Costs 2024



2023



3 Year

Capital expenditures (including A&D) ($000's) 27,269



26,400



231,699

Change in future capital ($000's) 49,132



15



93,861

Total capital for FD&A (000's) 76,401



26,415



325,560

Reserve additions, including A&D (Mboe) 4,547



3,625



29,350

Proved FD&A costs - including changes in future capital ($/boe) 16.80



7.29



11.09

Proved FD&A costs - excluding changes in future capital ($/boe) 6.00



7.28



7.89

Recycle ratio(1)









Including changes in future capital 1.0



2.5



1.9

Proved plus Probable Finding, Development & Acquisition Costs 2024





2023





3 Year



Capital expenditures (including A&D) ($000's) 27,269



26,400



231,699

Change in future capital ($000's) 155,256



(18,203 )

227,310

Total capital for FD&A ($000's) 182,525



8,197



459,009

Reserve additions, including A&D (Mboe) 9,074



3,867



42,694

Proved FD&A costs - including changes in future capital ($/boe) 20.12



2.12



10.75

Proved FD&A costs - excluding changes in future capital ($/boe) 3.01



6.83



5.43

Recycle ratio(1)











Including changes in future capital 0.8



8.5



2.0



Proved Finding & Development Costs

2024



2023



3 Year

Capital expenditures (excluding A&D) ($000's)

29,250



25,469



96,296

Change in future capital ($000's)

49,132



(23 )

60,542

Total capital for F&D (000's)

78,382



25,446



156,838

Reserve additions, excluding A&D (Mboe)

5,905



3,428



12,969

Proved F&D costs - including changes in future capital ($/boe)

13.27



7.42



12.09

Proved F&D costs - excluding changes in future capital ($/boe)

4.95



7.43



7.43

Recycle ratio(1)











Including changes in future capital

1.3



2.4



1.8



Proved plus Probable Finding & Development Costs

2024



2023



3 Year

Capital expenditures (excluding A&D) ($000's)

29,250



25,469



96,296

Change in future capital ($000's)

161,169



(18,241 )

174,582

Total capital for F&D (000's)

190,419



7,228



270,878

Reserve additions, excluding A&D (Mboe)

11,232



3,591



20,774

Proved F&D costs - including changes in future capital ($/boe)

16.95



2.01



13.04

Proved F&D costs - excluding changes in future capital ($/boe)

2.60



7.09



4.64

Recycle ratio(1)











Including changes in future capital

1.0



8.9



1.7



Notes:

(1) Recycle ratio is calculated as the operating netback per boe divided by F&D or FD&A costs per boe as applicable. The operating netbacks used in the respective years are as follows: 2024 (unaudited) - $16.69/boe; 2023 - $17.98/boe and the unaudited three-year average is $21.60/boe (see full reconciliation in the "Advisories" section).

(2) Future Development Costs have been adjusted for the effects of reserves categorized as acquisitions and dispositions.



FUTURE DEVELOPMENT COSTS

The following table provides the breakdown of future development costs deducted in the estimation of the future net revenue attributable to the proved and proved plus probable reserve categories noted below:

($000's)

Proved



Proved plus Probable

2025

58,360



62,218

2026

62,630



115,358

2027

40,780



105,290

2028

15,723



74,176

2029

6,805



51,936

Remaining

7,180



21,090

Total (Undiscounted)

191,478



430,068



RESERVE LIFE INDEX

The Company's reserve life index ("RLI") is calculated by taking the Company Gross Reserves from the GLJ Report and dividing them by the projected 2025 production as estimated in the GLJ Report.





Company Gross Reserves



2025 Company Gross Production



RLI

Reserves Category

(Mboe)



(Mboe)



(Years)

Proved, developed, producing

35,511



4,010



8.9

Total proved

50,425



4,594



11.0

Proved plus probable producing

45,544



4,103



11.1

Proved plus probable

85,352



4,821



17.7



NET ASSET VALUE

The following table provides a calculation of Journey's estimated net asset value ("NAV") and net asset value per share ("NAVPS") at December 31, 2024 based on the estimated future net revenues associated with Journey's reserves as presented in the GLJ Report. Journey's fully diluted share count remained relatively stable between 2023 and 2024, however, the basic shares outstanding increased in 2024 due to the exercise/inclusion of 5 million AIMCo warrants issued in October of 2020 in association with the elimination of Journey's syndicated bank debt. Therefore, the NAV analysis was conducted using fully diluted shares in order to make 2023 and 2024 comparisons more meaningful.

NAV does not include any provision for Journey's undeveloped land or seismic database. Also excluded from Journey's net asset value, is any future discounted cash flows from Journey's Power Business including the Countess Power Project, Gilby Power Project, and Mazeppa Power Project. Although Journey sees significant future value for these projects, the volatility in power prices, natural gas prices, and the uncertainty surrounding carbon pricing over the long term makes the valuation of these projects challenging at this time. To date Journey has invested over $37 million in three power projects and forecasts start-up of the Gilby project in 2025 and Mazeppa in 2026.





Net Asset Value ($000's) (1)



Net Asset Value ($/share)(2)

Category

2024



2023



%



2024



2023



%

PDP

290,009



300,189



(3 )

4.17



4.39



(5 ) TP

478,032



442,432



8



6.87



6.47



6

P+PDP

370,794



388,867



(5 )

5.33



5.69



(6 ) TPP

822,370



710,484



16



11.82



10.39



14

Notes:



(1) Aggregate NAV is calculated by taking the future net revenues per the GLJ report, on a before tax basis, discounted at 10% and subtracting net debt at December 31, 2024 of approximately $60,320 thousand (unaudited); (December 31, 2023 - $61,676 thousand).

(2) Year-end NAVPS is calculated by taking the NAV and dividing it by the adjusted fully diluted shares outstanding (see Advisories) as at December 31, 2024 of 69,591 thousand shares (December 31, 2023 - 68,378 thousand). All share counts have been rounded to the nearest 1,000 shares.



OPERATIONS UPDATE

Journey's 2025 growth capital program is underway. This program is focused on the Duvernay Joint Venture. Journey forecasts participating in 8 gross (2.4 net) Duvernay drills and 7 gross (2.1 net) Duvernay completions. To date, 2 wells have been drilled and 2 rigs are currently running. Completions operations are forecast to begin in early April. Journey forecasts net capital expenditures on the Duvernay of approximately $30 million, with most expenditures occurring in the first half of 2025. The vast majority of Journey's growth capital over the next two years will be allocated to the Duvernay joint venture. GLJ's forecasted 2025 operating netback for the Duvernay in the 2024 reserve report is approximately of $50/boe yielding recycle ratios close to 3:1.

About the Company

Journey is a Canadian exploration and production company focused on conventional, oil-weighted operations in Alberta, Canada. Journey's strategy is to grow its production base by drilling on its existing core lands, implementing secondary and tertiary flood projects on its existing lands, and by executing on accretive acquisitions. In conjunction with its joint venture partner, the Company has recently begun development of its Duvernay light oil resource play. In addition, Journey is continuing with its plans to grow its power generation business through its projects at Gilby and Mazeppa.

For further information contact:

Journey Energy Inc.

700, 517 - 10th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2R 0A8

403.294.1635

www.journeyenergy.ca

ADVISORIES

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's plans and other aspects of Journey's anticipated future operations, management focus, strategies, financial, operating and production results, industry conditions, commodity prices and business opportunities. In addition, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding decline rates, anticipated netbacks, drilling inventory, estimated average drill, complete and equip and tie-in costs, anticipated potential of the Assets including, but not limited to, EOR performance and opportunities, capacity of infrastructure, potential reduction in operating costs, production guidance, total payout ratio, capital program and allocation thereof, future production, decline rates, funds flow, net debt, net debt to funds flow, exchange rates, reserve life, development and drilling plans, well economics, future cost reductions, potential growth, and the source of funding the capital spending. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as "anticipate", "believe", "project", "expect", "goal", "plan", "intend" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions "may", "would", "could" or "will" be taken or occur in the future.

The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Journey's management, including expectations and assumptions concerning prevailing commodity prices and differentials, exchange rates, interest rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws; future production rates and estimates of operating costs; performance of existing and future wells; reserve and resource volumes; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the success obtained in drilling new wells; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business; results of operations; performance; business prospects and opportunities; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; the impact of increasing competition; the ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions, including the Acquisition, the ability to market oil and natural gas successfully and the ability to access capital. Although Journey believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Journey can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. the actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that we will derive therefrom. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide security holders with a more complete perspective on Journey's future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Journey's operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about Journeys prospective results of operations, operating costs, adjusted funds flow, netbacks, debt, well economics and components thereof, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. FOFI contained in this press release was made as of the date of this press release and was provided for providing further information about Journey's anticipated future business operations. Journey disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this press release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein. Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws, which involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Journey, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" in the Annual Information Form filed on www.SEDAR.com on March 31, 2024. Forward-looking information may relate to Journey's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the business strategy and plans and objectives. Particularly, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, information concerning Journey's drilling and other operational plans, production rates, and long-term objectives. Journey cautions investors in Journey's securities about important factors that could cause Journey's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this press release. Information in this press release about Journey's prospective funds flows and financial position is based on assumptions about future events, including economic conditions and courses of action, based on management's assessment of the relevant information currently available. Journey disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this document should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein. Changes in forecast commodity prices, differences in the timing of capital expenditures, and variances in average production estimates can have a significant impact on the Company's key performance measures and as a result the Company's actual results may differ materially from these estimates. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on Journey's current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out in the AIF or herein will prove to be correct and accordingly, you should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required by applicable securities law.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures and ratios which do not have standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS Accounting Standards") or Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). As these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are commonly used in the oil and gas industry, Journey believes that their inclusion is useful to investors. The reader is cautioned that these amounts may not be directly comparable to measures for other companies where similar terminology is used. The non-GAAP measures and ratios used in this press release, represented by the capitalized and defined terms outlined below, are used by Journey as key measures of financial performance, and are not intended to represent operating profits nor should they be viewed as an alternative to cash provided by operating activities, net income or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

1)"Operating income" and "Operating Netback(s)". The Company uses netbacks to help evaluate its performance, leverage, and liquidity; comparisons with peers; as well as to assess potential acquisitions. Management considers netbacks as a key performance measure as it demonstrates the Company's profitability relative to current commodity prices. Management also uses them in operational and capital allocation decisions. Journey uses netbacks to assess its own performance and performance in relation to its peers. These netbacks are operating, Funds Flow and net income (loss). "Operating income" is calculated as the average sales price of the commodities sold (excluding financial hedging gains and losses), less royalties, transportation costs and operating expenses. There is no GAAP measure that is reasonably comparable to operating income. The Company refers to Operating Netback expressed per unit of sales volume as an "Operating Netback" and reports the Operating Netback before and after hedging, both of which are non-GAAP financial ratios. Journey considers Operating Netback an important measure to evaluate its operational performance as it demonstrates its field level profitability relative to current commodity prices and is also relevant for comparisons to Journey's peers. Below is the reconciliation of the Operating Netback for Journey for 2024, 2023, and the three year average:





$000's



$/boe





2024



2023



3 Year



2024



2023



3 Year

Revenues

197,149



224,353



657,085



47.77



49.50



53.74

Royalties

(37,435 )

(46,980 )

(131,391 )

(9.07 )

(10.37 )

(10.75 ) Operating expenses

(86,390 )

(91,577 )

(250,303 )

(20.93 )

(20.20 )

(20.47 ) Transportation

(4,450 )

(4,325 )

(2,485 )

(1.08 )

(0.95 )

(0.92 ) Operating netback

68,874



81,491



113,766



16.69



17.98



21.60



2)"Net debt" is calculated by taking current assets and then subtracting accounts payable and accrued liabilities; and the principal amount of term debt, convertible debentures, and other loans. Net debt is used to assess the capital efficiency, liquidity and general financial strength of the Company. In addition, it is used as a comparison tool to assess financial strength in relation to Journey's peers.

Unaudited ($000's)

2024



2022

Principal amount of term debt

18,248



43,763

Principal amount of vendor-take-back debt

-



17,000

Principal amount of convertible debentures

38,000





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

46,076



47,214

Other loans

417



419

Deduct:







Cash in bank

(8,213 )

(17,715 ) Accounts receivable

(30,357 )

(24,734 ) Prepaid expenses

(619 )

(4,271 ) Net debt

60,320



61,676



3)Journey uses "Capital Expenditures (excluding A&D)" and "Capital Expenditures (including A&D)" to measure its capital investment level compared to the Company's annual budgeted capital expenditures for its organic capital program, excluding acquisitions or dispositions. The directly comparable GAAP measure to capital expenditures is cash used in investing activities. Journey then adjusts its capital expenditures for A&D activity to give a more complete analysis of its capital spending used for FD&A purposes. The capital spending for A&D proposes has been adjusted to reflect the non-cash component of the consideration paid (i.e. shares issued). The following table details the composition of capital expenditures and its reconciliation to cash flow used in investing activities:

Unaudited (000's)

Year ended December 31,





2024



2023

Land and lease rentals

826



1,740

Geological and geophysical

181



351

Drilling and completions

16,798



15,620

Well equipment and facilities

11,445



7,758

Capital Expenditures (excluding A&D)

29,250



25,469

Asset acquisitions

32



6,467

Asset dispositions

(2,013 )

(5,536 ) Capital Expenditures (including A&D )

27,269



26,400

Other capital - power generation

13,898



14,456



Measurements

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Where amounts are expressed in a barrel of oil equivalent ("boe"), or barrel of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d"), natural gas volumes have been converted to barrels of oil equivalent at nine (6) thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") to one (1) barrel. Use of the term boe may be misleading particularly if used in isolation. The boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 barrel ("Bbl") of oil or natural gas liquids is based on an energy equivalency conversion methodology primarily applicable at the burner tip, and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. This conversion factor is an industry accepted norm and is not based on either energy content or current prices. References to "oil" in this press release include light, medium and heavy crude oil, combined. NI 51-101 includes condensate within the product type of "natural gas liquids". References to "natural gas liquids" or "NGLs" include pentane, butane, propane, and ethane. References to "gas" or "natural gas" relates to conventional natural gas. References to "liquids" includes crude oil, condensate and NGLs.

All volumes in this press release refer to the sales volumes of crude oil, natural gas and associated by-products measured at the point of sale to third-party purchasers. For natural gas, this occurs after the removal of natural gas liquids.

Share Capital

Journey's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and trade under the symbol "JOY". As of December 31, 2024, there were 67.1 million common shares outstanding (61.3 million as at December 31, 2023). The table below summarizes the weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in '000s):





Three months ended

December 31,



Year ended

December 31,

(000s)

2024



2023



2024



2023

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

65,394



61,197



62,366



60,310

Dilutive effect of outstanding securities

472



5,758



683



5,860

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

65,866



66,955



63,049



66,170

Dilutive instruments excluded from diluted calculations

11,325



1,423



14,142



2,208

Fully diluted shares

77,191



68,378



77,191



68,378



For purposes of calculating the NAVPS the dilution impact from the convertible debentures (7,600 thousand) shares has been excluded as the conversion price of $5.00 is out-of-the-money.

Reserves Disclosure

The reserves information and data provided in this press release presents only a portion of the disclosure required under NI 51-101. Journey's Form 51-101F1 - Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information dated effective as at December 31, 2024, which includes further disclosure of Journey's oil and gas reserves and other oil and gas information in accordance with NI 51-101 and COGEH, forming the basis of this press release, will be included in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, which will be available on or before March 31, 2025 on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

All reserves values, future net revenue and ancillary information contained in this press release are derived from the GLJ Report unless otherwise noted. All reserve references in this press release are "Company gross reserves". Company gross reserves are the Company's total working interest reserves before the deduction of any royalties payable by the Company. Estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same level of confidence as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties, due to the effect of aggregation. There is no assurance that the forecast price and cost assumptions applied by GLJ in evaluating Journey's reserves will be attained and variances could be material. All reserves assigned in the GLJ Report are located in the Province of Alberta and presented on a consolidated basis.

All evaluations and summaries of future net revenue are stated prior to the provision for interest, debt service charges or general and administrative expenses and after deduction of royalties, operating costs, estimated well abandonment and reclamation costs and estimated future capital expenditures. It should not be assumed that the estimates of future net revenues presented in the tables below represent the fair market value of the reserves. The recovery and reserve estimates of Journey's oil, NGLs and natural gas reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual oil, natural gas and NGL reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein. There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of crude oil, reserves and the future cash flows attributed to such reserves. The reserve and associated cash flow information set forth herein are estimates only.

Proved reserves are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty to be recoverable. It is likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the estimated proved reserves. Probable reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than proved reserves. It is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the sum of the estimated proved plus probable reserves. Proved developed producing reserves are those reserves that are expected to be recovered from completion intervals open at the time of the estimate. These reserves may be currently producing or, if shut-in, they must have previously been on production, and the date of resumption of production must be known with reasonable certainty. Undeveloped reserves are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (e.g., when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves category (proved or probable) to which they are assigned. Certain terms used in this press release but not defined are defined in NI 51-101, CSA Staff Notice 51-324 - Revised Glossary to NI 51-101, Revised Glossary to NI 51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("CSA Staff Notice 51-324") and/or the COGEH and, unless the context otherwise requires, shall have the same meanings herein as in NI 51-101, CSA Staff Notice 51-324 and the COGEH, as the case may be.

Drilling Locations

This press release discloses drilling inventory in two categories: (a) proved locations; and (b) probable locations. Proved locations and probable locations are derived from the GLJ Report and account for drilling locations that have associated proved and/or probable reserves, as applicable.

Of the 106 net total booked drilling locations identified herein, 48 are net proved locations and 58 are net probable locations.

"Development capital" means the aggregate exploration and development costs incurred in the financial year on reserves that are categorized as development. Development capital excludes capitalized administration costs.

"FDC" Future development costs are the future capital cost estimated for each respective category in year- end reserves attributed with realizing those reserves and associated future net revenue.

"Finding and development costs" Journey calculates F&D costs, including FDC, as the sum of "Capital Expenditures, before A&D" (as defined under "Non-GAAP Measures") and the change in FDC required to bring the reserves on production, divided by the change in reserves within the applicable reserves category. Management uses F&D costs as a measure of capital efficiency for organic reserves development.

"F&D Cost per BOE" are the F&D costs divided by the change in gross company interest reserves volumes that are characterized as exploration or development, excluding volumes associated with acquisitions, for the period.

"Finding, development and acquisition costs" Journey calculates FD&A costs, including FDC, as the sum of "Capital Expenditures, excluding A&D" and "Capital Expenditures, including A&D" (as defined under "Non-IFRS Measures"), and the change in FDC required to bring the reserves on production, divided by the change in reserves within the applicable reserves category, inclusive of changes due to acquisitions and dispositions. Management uses FD&A costs as a measure of capital efficiency for organic and acquired reserves development.

"FD&A Cost per BOE" is the FD&A cost divided by the change in gross company interest reserves volumes, including changes in volumes characterized as acquisitions or divestitures, in the current period.

Readers are cautioned that the aggregate of capital expenditures incurred in the year, comprised of exploration and development costs and acquisition costs, and the change in estimated FDC generally will not reflect total F&D or FD&A costs related to reserves additions in the year.

Abbreviations

The following abbreviations are used throughout these MD&A and have the ascribed meanings:

A&D acquisition and divestiture of petroleum and natural gas assets API American Petroleum Institute bbl Barrel bbls Barrels boe barrels of oil equivalent (see conversion statement below) boe/d barrels of oil equivalent per day gj Gigajoules GAAP Generally Accepted Accounting Principles IFRS International Financial Reporting Standards Mbbls thousand barrels Mboe thousand boe Mcf thousand cubic feet Mmcf million cubic feet Mmcf/d million cubic feet per day MSW Mixed sweet Alberta benchmark oil price at Edmonton Alberta MW One million watts of power NGL's natural gas liquids (ethane, propane, butane and condensate) WCS Western Canada Select benchmark oil price. This crude oil is heavy/sour with API gravity of 19-22 degrees and sulphur content of 1.8-3.2%. WTI West Texas Intermediate benchmark Oil price. This crude oil is light/sweet with API gravity of 39.6 degrees and sulfur content of 0.24%.



No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242233

SOURCE: Journey Energy Inc.