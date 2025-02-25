Innovile Implements INNTELLIGENT Self-Organizing Network Management and INNSPIRE Telecom Network Configuration Management Solutions for Türk Telekom

IZMIR, Turkey, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovile, a global leader in telecom network optimization and management solutions, is pleased to announce the deployment and integration of its advanced solutions-INNTELLIGENT Self-Organizing Network Management (SON) and INNSPIRE Telecom Network Configuration Management (CM)-in collaboration with Türk Telekom, one of Turkiye's leading telecom operators.

This collaboration underscores a commitment to maximizing customer experience through enhanced efficiency, automation, and optimization in Türk Telekom's network operations. While Turk Telekom has long maintained robust operational capabilities, integrating the Energy Saving (ES) module within the INNTELLIGENT SON platform was tailored to complement its existing strengths, fostering a shared focus on sustainable and customer-centric network management.

Integrating Innovile's solutions has empowered Türk Telekom to deliver a superior customer experience while achieving significant operational enhancements. By seamlessly integrating Self-Organizing Network (SON) and Configuration Management (CM) platforms, Türk Telekom has streamlined workflows, enabling cohesive operations and seamless data flow. Using an integrated vendor solution has simplified processes for Türk Telekom's Network Operations Center (NOC), driving operational efficiency and reducing complexity. Additionally, the unified platform has accelerated implementation timelines and improved resource allocation, ensuring optimal utilization of IT infrastructure and cost-effective network management.

The deployment featured 19 modules from the INNTELLIGENT SON platform and over 60 modules from the INNSPIRE CM solution. Among the key modules are the Energy Saving (ES) module, Interference Management, Load Balancing, Capacity Optimization, SDK (Software Development Kit), and Special Event Management (SEM). Each module addressed specific network challenges, ensuring enhanced performance and operational efficiency for Türk Telekom. These solutions collectively contribute to a superior user experience by delivering seamless connectivity, faster speeds, and reliable service, even during high-demand events.

Partner Statements

"Innovile's solutions have supported our efforts to enhance operational efficiency and deliver a superior network experience," said Muhammet Yilmaz Çelik, Mobile Network Optimization Group Manager at Türk Telekom. "The Energy Saving module, tailored through collaboration with Innovile, exemplifies the value of customized solutions in achieving our sustainability goals."

"Working alongside Türk Telekom has been a rewarding experience," said Erdal Köklü, CEO at Innovile. "Our joint efforts to align the ES module with their specific needs highlight the importance of customer-focused innovation in telecom solutions."

Future Outlook

By adopting INNTELLIGENT and INNSPIRE platforms, Türk Telekom is well-equipped to manage the complexities of modern telecom networks, including the transition to 5G. These solutions provide robust automation and optimization capabilities, ensuring readiness for future demands.

About Innovile

Innovile is a global leader in telecom network optimization and management solutions, empowering mobile network operators with cutting-edge software to enhance performance, operational efficiency, and customer experience. With its flagship platforms, INNTELLIGENT Self-Organizing Network Management and INNSPIRE Telecom Network Configuration Management, Innovile enables robust network automation, driving seamless optimization and resilience while prioritizing customer-focused innovations.

With a proven track record of delivering tailored solutions for Tier-One operators worldwide, Innovile specializes in Self-Organizing Networks (SON), network configuration, fault management, performance management, and beyond. Committed to driving innovation, Innovile partners with operators to tackle today's challenges while preparing for future technologies like 5G and autonomous networks.

For more information, visit Innovile's website .

About Türk Telekom

With over 180 years of history, Türk Telekom is Turkiye's first integrated telecommunications operator. In 2015, Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S. adopted a customer-oriented structure to address rapidly evolving communication and technology needs. The company offers various services across mobile, internet, phone, and TV, unifying these under the "Türk Telekom" brand since 2016.

For more details, visit Türk Telekom's website.

