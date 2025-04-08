Türk Telekom International Enhances Network Routing and Security with BroadForward and Odine

Odine deploys BroadForward STP, DRA and signaling Firewalls at TTI

DUBAI, UAE, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Türk Telekom International (TTI), a prominent provider of internet and IP interconnect services across multiple countries, has announced the successful integration of BroadForward's Signaling Transfer Point (STP) and Diameter Routing Agent (DRA) , alongside advanced BroadForward signaling firewall security for 2G, 3G and 4G networks , facilitated by global technology partner Odine.

Key to TTI's decision to embrace the BroadForward solution is the unparalleled versatility offered by BroadForward's 'single engine' converged signaling solution . This innovative approach allows TTI to support multiple generations of core network functions, providing an array of deployment models as well as unmatched flexibility, efficiency, and convergence advantages. With support for SS7, Diameter, HTTP/2, and more, this software architecture perfectly aligns with TTI's forward-looking vision towards 5G and beyond.

Ayhan Yenici, Voice&SMS&IPX Manager of TTI Technology, expressed "The option to uniformly manage and provision systems while achieving virtualization across generations of network functions is pivotal for the efficiency of our operations."

Kemal Kestane, Network Management Director of TTI Technology, added "The inherent flexibility of the BroadForward converged signaling solution perfectly suits our dynamic needs as a fast-moving service provider, especially on the road to providing full 5G roaming support."

By adopting the common signaling engine and intuitive GUI management interface of the BroadForward solution, TTI stands to gain significant operational efficiencies and streamlined network management processes. Moreover, this centralized approach also enables TTI to adapt swiftly to evolving industry standards and customer demands.

Odine, a trusted partner of BroadForward, has delivered the GSMA GLOMO award-winning signaling solution to TTI, marking a significant milestone in the transformation of TTI's network architecture in preparation for the 5G era. Odine's deep expertise in end-to-end SaaS/PaaS solutions and systems integration played a pivotal role in the successful implementation of the project.

Türk Telekom International remains committed to delivering best-in-class services to its customers and partners, with a relentless focus on innovation and technological advancement. The collaboration with BroadForward and Odine underscores TTI's dedication to staying at the forefront of the telecommunications landscape.

About Türk Telekom International (TTI)

Türk Telekom International is a leading telecommunication operator in the CEE region, Türkiye, Caucasus, Middle-East and Asia. Türk Telekom International provides a full range of Internet/data services, infrastructure and wholesale voice services to incumbents, alternative carriers, mobile operators, cable TV companies, Internet service providers and corporate customers.

Türk Telekom International is 100% owned by Türk Telekom and act as its international business unit handling all international data and wholesale voice business functions. Türk Telekom International provides single account management and unified network operations over the entire Türk Telekom International network which includes 19 countries in Central and Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Middle East and the Caucasus.

https://turktelekomint.com/

About Odine

Odine is a global partner empowering sustainable network transformation, building resilient and software-defined networks of the future. We are a leading technology company that enables global companies to evolve with a sustainable approach. With market-leading technology, holistic solutions, and collaborative partnerships, we will support you in reinventing your value creation formula fully dedicated to your success. Our resources are available for organizations to tap into whenever they need them. We work collaboratively to equip you with the power to evolve your business models, build new propositions, differentiate yourselves, and accelerate into new territories.

Odine is publicly listed on the Borsa Istanbul (BIST: ODINE), demonstrating our commitment to transparency, accountability, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders.

www.odine.com

About BroadForward

BroadForward is leader in intelligent signaling software for 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G mobile networks, trusted by over 100 customers worldwide. BroadForward delivers core network products for routing, interworking, security and number portability, helping operators to modernize their networks and transition from legacy to next-generation technologies. BroadForward has been recognized with multiple nominations and wins at the GSMA Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) in the Best Mobile Technology category. Our hardware-agnostic solutions are designed for virtualization, containerization, and cloud deployment. BroadForward's software development is done entirely in The Netherlands.

www.broadforward.com

