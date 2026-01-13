Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Hiking Türkiye, a locally-owned Turkish smartphone manufacturer, marked its first appearance at CES 2026 in Las Vegas this week, unveiling a new lineup of 5G-enabled smartphones and announcing a strategic distribution partnership with Turkish telecommunications giant Türk Telekom.





The company's debut at the world's largest consumer electronics trade show comes as Turkey prepares to roll out 5G networks nationwide in April 2026, positioning Hiking Türkiye as a local alternative in a market traditionally dominated by international brands.

Exclusive Türk Telekom Launch Deal

Under the partnership announced at CES, Hiking Türkiye's new 5G smartphone models will launch exclusively through Türk Telekom retail channels in the first quarter of 2026, giving the carrier's customers first access to the locally-manufactured devices.

The arrangement represents a vote of confidence from Turkey's leading telecommunications provider in the emerging domestic manufacturer. Company executives, including co-founders Umut Özgür Uslu and Abdülhakim Türk, met with Türk Telekom senior leadership during the show to discuss 2026 strategy.





High-Profile Attention at Trade Show

The Hiking Türkiye booth drew significant foot traffic throughout the four-day event, attracting both international visitors and a delegation of senior Turkish government officials. Notable visitors included Turkish Deputy Treasury and Finance Minister Dr. I. Ismail Hatipoglu, who also chairs Türk Telekom's board; Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Ömer Fatih Sayan; and Türk Telekom CEO Ebubekir Sahin, among others.

The officials reviewed the company's new 5G device portfolio and discussed its role in Turkey's upcoming network infrastructure upgrade.

Positioning Turkey as Tech Contender

"CES 2026 isn't a destination for us, it's a milestone in our journey from Turkey to the world stage," said Nadir Güner, General Manager of Hiking Türkiye. "As a 100% Turkish-owned, domestic manufacturer, we're not just aiming to be a producer and supplier for retail channels. We want to be an accessible, trusted technology brand and a global challenger that helps shape the industry through long-term partnerships."

Güner emphasized that the company's presence at the Las Vegas showcase provided invaluable direct access to government officials, industry leaders, investors, and international media, exposure critical for a brand seeking to expand beyond its home market.

Leveraging Turkey's Defense Industry Success

The executive drew parallels between Hiking Türkiye's ambitions and Turkey's widely-recognized achievements in aerospace and defense technology over the past 15 years. "Turkey's technological breakthroughs in aviation and defense have gained global attention," Güner said. "We're working with determination to continue that success story in communications, telecommunications, and consumer electronics."

The company is positioning itself to capitalize on Turkey's growing reputation as a technology innovator, seeking to translate that momentum into the competitive smartphone and consumer electronics sectors.

Affordable 5G Access for Turkish Market

Hiking Türkiye's CES showcase centered on its new 5G smartphone lineup, designed to offer high performance at accessible price points as Turkey prepares for its network upgrade. The company aims to lead the domestic transition to 5G technology as a locally-owned manufacturer.

"Being able to bring our new 5G smartphones to end users first through the Türk Telekom channel in Q1 2026 is a particular source of pride," Güner said. "We're committed to advancing this partnership with our full support, and we're prepared to match the confidence they've placed in our brand."

The company indicated that additional partnership announcements with other carrier channels will be revealed in the near future.

Güner concluded: "The support we receive from our domestic sales channels, combined with the strategic partnerships we're building internationally, will accelerate our progress toward our goals. We look forward to reconnecting at the next global event with our latest innovations."

