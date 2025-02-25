Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI"), a leader in real-time digital operations software that enables AI-driven Digital Twins, announces that it has retained Senergy Communication Capital Inc.("Senergy") for investor relations and marketing services to increase investor awareness.

The digital marketing campaign with Senergy ("the Agreement") consists of two months of marketing services and a one-month online digital marketing program that will include influencer Marketing, Video Marketing, Paid Advertising (PPC), Media Program & Management & Coordination, and Landing Page Development in English and German. Throughout the campaign, Senergy will report and analyze engagement from social media and other channels.

The Agreement may be extended by mutual consent of both parties and edgeTI may terminate the Agreement at any time after the initial two months, if extended. In consideration for the investor relations services by Senergy and associated advertising costs, edgeTI has agreed to pay Senergy a fee CAD$200,000 +GST from the company's general funds. Senergy and its principal and Chief Executive Officer Aleem Fidai are at arm's length to edgeTI and advise they do not own any securities in the Company.

Senergy has all necessary licenses and registrations and is qualified to perform the services as set out in this agreement in Canada and the United States. Senergy further acknowledges and agrees that all services performed in connection with the agreement shall be performed in accordance with United States and Canadian securities laws, including Interim BC Policy 47-601 as well as the policies of the TSXV.

The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV).

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming their siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Twitter: www.twitter.com/edge_suite

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-Looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the edgeTI, including but not limited to, changes in U.S. Federal Budget, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the edgeTI will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the edgeTI's ability to operate, competition and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-Looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the edgeTI disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242225

SOURCE: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.