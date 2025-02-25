Commerzbank AG - Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

February 25, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR 500mil 3NC2 Preferred Senior Floating Rate Notes

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme.

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): none Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500mil Description: EUR 500mil Preferred Senior Floating Rate Notes (eligible liabilities (MREL)) due 03 March 2028. Callable from 03 March 2027 Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: MTN, denoms 100k/100k, short first coupon to 03 June 2025. Isin: DE000CZ45ZM5 Stabilisation: Stabilising Manager: Commerzbank AG Stabilisation period expected to start on: February 25, 2025 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Manager may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Regulated Market

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

