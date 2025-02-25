Austrian State Printing House (OSD): eID.li 2.0 continues Liechtenstein's digital success story

VIENNA, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch in 2020, the digital identity platform "eID.li" of the Principality of Liechtenstein has achieved multiple significant milestones. eID.li offers its users easy and secure access to numerous administrative services in Liechtenstein as well as mobile ID documents like a mobile driver's license or a mobile border crossing certificate. During the COVID pandemic, eID.li proofed to be highly flexible with a fast and efficient implementation of the international vaccination passport into the official eID. In 2023, eID.li received the official notification by the EU in 2023, marking an important step for Liechtenstein.

eID.li 2.0: New milestone on road to EU-wide compatibility

The leading developer, youniqx Identity, a subsidiary of the Austrian State Printing Company (OSD), continues to build on the basis of the official EU notification for its customer Liechtenstein, culminating in the newest major milestone with "eID.li 2.0". "With eID.li 2.0, we are proud to deliver the next major milestone for the Principality of Liechtenstein", notes Helmut Lackner, CEO of youniqx Identity AG. "eID.li is designed for the upcoming requirements of the EU-wide EUDI wallet", says Lackner. This puts Liechtenstein in a leading position and enables eID.li to fulfill possible requirements of EU regulations shortly. "eID.li is well-prepared for integration in the upcoming EU-wide EUDI wallet, making eID.li usable within all participating countries after the EU regulations take effect", remarks Lackner.

Major improvements in many areas

In addition to this, the new version of eID.li also features numerous improvements for its users. The upgrade includes technological advancements, enhanced security measures to safeguard the app even when used offline, and compliance with the international ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard for digital driver's licenses. Additionally, users can now receive push notifications directly within the eID.li app, and ID document loading processes have been optimized for greater efficiency. The app is now available in both German and English, expanding its accessibility. Furthermore eID.li 2.0 offers users a fully revamped design, ensuring an even more intuitive and user-friendly experience. "We believe that a successful digital ID must be secure as well as user-friendly. Ignoring either part would only lead to reduced acceptance by users," explains Helmut Lackner

Ongoing success story in digital ID

With the new major update, Liechtenstein reaffirms its leadership in digital innovation and reinforces its position as a pioneer in secure digital identity solutions. "We at youniqx Identity are proud to deliver another major upgrade, making digital ID a reality in the everyday life of many citizens of Liechtenstein. Our modular approach empowers our customer to accelerate the adoption of digital ID and digital administration, tailored to their country's specific needs", says CEO Lackner. With this modular approach, eID.li is well positiond for further upcoming EIDAS 2.0 regulations. "We offer our customers our experience and adaptability, making our solutions fit for all requirements and regulations", explains Lackner.

Thomas Pascher Head of Marketing & Communications

Österreichische Staatsdruckerei GmbH | Austrian State Printing House

P: +43 664 88690977 | pascher@staatsdruckerei.at

