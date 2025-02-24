Veris Residential, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) (the "Company"), a forward-thinking, Northeast-focused, Class A multifamily REIT, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Income (loss) per Diluted Share
$(0.13)
$(0.06)
$(0.25)
$(1.22)
Core FFO per Diluted Share
$0.11
$0.12
$0.60
$0.53
Core AFFO per Diluted Share
$0.13
$0.14
$0.71
$0.62
Dividend per Diluted Share
$0.08
$0.0525
$0.2625
$0.1025
FOURTH QUARTER 2024 AND FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Net loss per share for 2024 was ($0.25), an increase of around $1 compared to full year 2023.
- Grew 2024 Core FFO per share by 13% year over year, surpassing original guidance.
- Normalized Same Store NOI growth of 7.9% for the full year and 7.3% for the fourth quarter.
- Further improved Normalized Same Store NOI margin by 160 basis points to 66.8% for the full year and 200 basis points to 66.5% for the fourth quarter compared to 2023.
- Blended Net Rental Growth Rate of 4.0% for full year and 0.5% for the quarter.
- Refinanced $526 million of mortgages, leaving no remaining consolidated debt maturities until 2026. All debt fixed or hedged.
- Raised the dividend by approximately 60% on an annualized basis.
- Completed $230 million of non-strategic asset sales during the year.
STRATEGIC UPDATE AND OUTLOOK
- Identified pipeline of $300 to $500 million of assets, comprising the majority of our land bank and select multifamily properties, to be sold during the next 12-24 months, with proceeds used to fund up to a $100 million share repurchase program and the balance used to repay debt.
- Targeting leverage below 9.0x Net Debt-to-EBITDA as these sales are completed.
Mahbod Nia, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Since the reconstitution of our Board and establishment of the Strategic Review Committee over four years ago, we have successfully transformed Veris Residential into a top-performing pure-play multifamily REIT with core, Class A properties, while staying abreast of the state of the transaction market and related capital flows, as well as capital markets, as we evaluate all available avenues to maximize value for our shareholders.
"Despite our continued operational outperformance, we recognize that the intrinsic value of Veris Residential is not accurately reflected in our share price today. We are keenly focused on closing this valuation gap through measures, including but not limited to, the crystallization of assets where we believe we can achieve strong pricing at or near to their intrinsic value, despite broader challenges in the investment market amidst the backdrop of heightened economic and geopolitical uncertainty.
"Accordingly, over the next 12-24 months, we plan to pursue $300 to $500 million of sales for assets that fit this profile given their size, location and buyer interest. We intend to use proceeds from these sales to fund a share repurchase program of up to $100 million-taking advantage of the dislocation that exists between our public trading value and our intrinsic value today on behalf of our shareholders-with the balance being used to repay debt, further de-levering the Company to below 9x Net Debt-to-EBITDA. Looking ahead, as we monetize these assets, we will maintain our ability to be nimble and to continue exploring any and all paths to further crystallize value for all shareholders."
SAME STORE PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
Change
Same Store Units
7,621
7,621
- %
Same Store Occupancy
93.9 %
95.1 %
(1.2) %
Same Store Blended Rental Growth Rate (Quarter)
0.5 %
4.6 %
(4.1) %
Average Rent per Home
$4,033
$3,980
1.3 %
As anticipated, due to the value-add renovation projects at Liberty Towers, Same Store occupancy ended the year at 93.9%, compared to 95.1% last quarter. Excluding Liberty Towers, occupancy for the Same Store portfolio would have been 94.6% in the fourth quarter, in line with the fourth quarter of 2023.
The following table shows Same Store performance:
($ in 000s)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
%
2024
2023
%
Total Property Revenue
$76,375
$73,371
4.1 %
$300,679
$285,247
5.4 %
Controllable Expenses
13,907
13,829
0.6 %
53,349
52,190
2.2 %
Non-Controllable Expenses
11,649
12,199
(4.5) %
46,589
45,263
2.9 %
Total Property Expenses
25,556
26,028
(1.8) %
99,938
97,453
2.5 %
Same Store NOI
$50,819
$47,343
7.3 %
$200,741
$187,794
6.9 %
Less: Real Estate Tax Adjustments
-
-
-
1,689
Normalized Same Store NOI
$50,819
$47,343
7.3 %
$200,741
$186,105
7.9 %
In October, the Company's joint venture sold the Shops at 40 Park retail property. As a result, it has been removed from the Same Store pool.
FINANCING AND LIQUIDITY
All of the Company's debt is hedged or fixed. The Company's total debt portfolio has a weighted average effective interest rate of 4.95% and weighted average maturity of 3.1 years.
Balance Sheet Metric ($ in 000s)
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
Weighted Average Interest Rate
4.95 %
4.96 %
Weighted Average Years to Maturity
3.1
3.3
TTM Interest Coverage Ratio
1.7x
1.7x
Net Debt
$1,647,892
$1,645,447
TTM EBITDA
$140,694
$140,682
TTM Net Debt to EBITDA
11.7x
11.7x
As of February 21, 2025, the Company had liquidity of $158 million in addition to $45 million of land sales under binding contract to sell. All of the Company's debt portfolio is fixed or hedged. The Company has no consolidated debt maturities until 2026.
In the fourth quarter, the Company exercised one-year extension options relating to mortgages on two unconsolidated joint ventures, Capstone and Metropolitan at 40 Park, now maturing in the fourth quarter of 2025.
SALES
In 2024, the Company completed $223 million of non-strategic sales, releasing approximately $175 million in net proceeds. Subsequent to year end, the 65 Livingston land parcel sold for $7 million. The proceeds from these sales were used to repay debt.
Two land parcels, 1 Water and Wall Land, are under binding contract for approximately $45 million.
DIVIDEND
The Company paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on January 10, 2025, for shareholders of record as of December 31, 2024.
SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM
The Board of Directors approved a $100 million share repurchase program over the next two years, with share repurchases under the new program authorized to begin on March 26, 2025.
Repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market, private purchases, through forward, derivative, alternative, accelerated repurchase or automatic purchase transactions, or otherwise. The share repurchase program does not, however, obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of shares and repurchases may be suspended or terminated at any time at the Company's discretion. The amount and timing of repurchases are subject to a variety of factors, including liquidity, share price, market conditions and legal requirements.
GUIDANCE
The Company's 2025 Revenue Guidance range reflects continued strength in rental growth, albeit at a more moderate pace following the Company's extremely strong performance during the past three years.
Guidance provided includes the impact of assets currently under binding contract, with these proceeds utilized to repay debt.
The Company has identified a disposition pipeline of $300 to $500 million of assets, comprising the majority of its land bank, including approximately $45 million of land under binding contract, and select multifamily assets. Management expects that it may take 12 to 24 months to complete the sales and intends to use the proceeds to fund a share repurchase program of up to $100 million, taking advantage of the dislocation that exists between our public trading value and our intrinsic value today on behalf of our shareholders, with the balance being used to repay debt, further de-levering the Company to below 9.0x Net Debt-to-EBITDA.
2025 Guidance Ranges
Low
High
Same Store Revenue Growth
2.1 %
-
2.7 %
Same Store Expense Growth
2.6 %
-
3.0 %
Same Store NOI Growth
1.7 %
-
2.7 %
Core FFO per Share Guidance
Low
High
Net Loss per Share
$(0.24)
-
$(0.22)
Depreciation per Share
$0.85
-
$0.85
Core FFO per Share
$0.61
-
$0.63
CONFERENCE CALL/SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
An earnings conference call with management is scheduled for Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast live via the Internet at: http://investors.verisresidential.com.
The live conference call is also accessible by dialing (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international) and requesting the Veris Residential fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call.
The conference call will be rebroadcast on Veris Residential, Inc.'s website at:
http://investors.verisresidential.com beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 25, 2024.
A replay of the call will also be accessible Tuesday, February 25, 2025, through Tuesday, March 25, 2025, by calling (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or +1(412) 317-6671 (international) and using the passcode, 13751046.
Copies of Veris Residential, Inc.'s 2024 Form 10-K and fourth quarter 2024 Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are available on Veris Residential, Inc.'s website under Financial Results.
In addition, once filed, these items will be available upon request from:
Veris Residential, Inc. Investor Relations Department
Harborside 3, 210 Hudson St., Ste. 400, Jersey City, New Jersey 07311
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops premier Class A multifamily properties in the Northeast. Our technology-enabled, vertically integrated operating platform delivers a contemporary living experience aligned with residents' preferences while positively impacting the communities we serve. We are guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors, underpinned by leading corporate governance principles; a best-in-class approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on meritocratic empowerment.
For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit http://www.verisresidential.com/.
The information in this press release must be read in conjunction with, and is modified in its entirety by, the Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "10-K") filed by the Company for the same period with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and all of the Company's other public filings with the SEC (the "Public Filings"). In particular, the financial information contained herein is subject to and qualified by reference to the financial statements contained in the 10-K, the footnotes thereto and the limitations set forth therein. Investors may not rely on the press release without reference to the 10-K and the Public Filings, available at https://investors.verisresidential.com/financial-information.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(in thousands) (unaudited)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Rental property
Land and leasehold interests
$458,946
$474,499
Buildings and improvements
2,634,321
2,782,468
Tenant improvements
14,784
30,908
Furniture, fixtures and equipment
112,201
103,613
3,220,252
3,391,488
Less - accumulated depreciation and amortization
(432,531)
(443,781)
2,787,721
2,947,707
Real estate held for sale, net
7,291
58,608
Net investment in rental property
2,795,012
3,006,315
Cash and cash equivalents
7,251
28,007
Restricted cash
17,059
26,572
Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
111,301
117,954
Unbilled rents receivable, net
2,253
5,500
Deferred charges and other assets, net
48,476
53,956
Accounts receivable
1,375
2,742
Total Assets
$2,982,727
$3,241,046
LIABILITIES & EQUITY
Revolving credit facility and term loans
348,839
-
Mortgages, loans payable and other obligations, net
1,323,474
1,853,897
Dividends and distributions payable
8,533
5,540
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
42,744
55,492
Rents received in advance and security deposits
11,512
14,985
Accrued interest payable
5,262
6,580
Total Liabilities
1,740,364
1,936,494
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
9,294
24,999
Total Stockholders' Equity
1,099,391
1,137,478
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries:
Operating Partnership
102,588
107,206
Consolidated joint ventures
31,090
34,869
Total Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries
$133,678
$142,075
Total Equity
$1,233,069
$1,279,553
Total Liabilities and Equity
$2,982,727
$3,241,046
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
REVENUES
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue from leases
$61,904
$60,896
$245,690
$235,117
Management fees
751
1,084
3,338
3,868
Parking income
3,893
3,824
15,463
15,498
Other income
1,535
1,216
6,583
5,812
Total revenues
68,083
67,020
271,074
260,295
EXPENSES
Real estate taxes
10,173
9,529
37,424
34,687
Utilities
1,955
1,836
8,151
7,700
Operating services
12,885
13,570
48,239
50,769
Property management
3,877
4,323
17,247
14,188
General and administrative
10,040
9,992
39,059
44,443
Transaction-related costs
159
576
1,565
7,627
Depreciation and amortization
21,182
21,227
82,774
86,235
Land and other impairments, net
-
5,928
2,619
9,324
Total expenses
60,271
66,981
237,078
254,973
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME
Interest expense
(23,293)
(21,933)
(87,976)
(89,355)
Interest cost of mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
(49,782)
Interest and other investment income
111
232
2,366
5,515
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures
1,015
260
3,934
3,102
Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property and impairments, net
-
(3)
-
-
Gain (loss) on disposition of developable land
-
7,090
11,515
7,068
Gain (loss) on sale of unconsolidated joint venture interests
(154)
-
6,946
-
Gain (loss) from extinguishment of debt, net
-
(1,903)
(777)
(5,606)
Other income (expense), net
(396)
77
(701)
2,871
Total other (expense) income, net
(22,717)
(16,180)
(64,693)
(126,187)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense
(14,905)
(16,141)
(30,697)
(120,865)
Provision for income taxes
(2)
(199)
(276)
(492)
Income (loss) from continuing operations after income tax expense
(14,907)
(16,340)
(30,973)
(121,357)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
(1,015)
(33,377)
862
(32,686)
Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property and impairments, net
1,899
43,971
3,447
41,682
Total discontinued operations, net
884
10,594
4,309
8,996
Net Income (loss)
(14,023)
(5,746)
(26,664)
(112,361)
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
495
504
1,924
2,319
Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership of loss (income) from continuing operations
1,238
1,389
2,531
11,174
Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership in discontinued operations
(76)
(913)
(371)
(779)
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
(81)
(285)
(540)
(7,618)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$(12,447)
$(5,051)
$(23,120)
$(107,265)
Basic earnings per common share:
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$(0.13)
$(0.06)
$(0.25)
$(1.22)
Diluted earnings per common share:
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$(0.13)
$(0.06)
$(0.25)
$(1.22)
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
92,934
92,240
92,695
91,883
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding(1)
101,611
100,936
101,381
100,812
See Reconciliation to Net Income (Loss) to NOI for more detail.
FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO
(in thousands, except per share/unit amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net loss available to common shareholders
$ (12,447)
$ (5,051)
$ (23,120)
$ (107,265)
Add/(Deduct):
Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership
(1,238)
(1,389)
(2,531)
(11,174)
Noncontrolling interests in discontinued operations
76
913
371
779
Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing operations(2)
23,617
23,609
92,164
95,695
Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on discontinued operations
(33)
1,819
635
12,689
Property impairments on discontinued operations
-
32,516
-
32,516
Continuing operations: (Gain) loss on sale from unconsolidated joint ventures
154
-
(6,946)
-
Continuing operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition
-
3
-
-
Discontinued operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition
-
(4,700)
(1,548)
(2,411)
FFO (3)
$ 10,129
$ 47,720
$ 59,025
$ 20,829
Add/(Deduct):
(Gain) loss from extinguishment of debt, net
-
1,903
777
5,618
Land and other impairments
-
5,928
2,619
9,324
(Gain) loss on disposition of developable land
(1,899)
(46,361)
(13,414)
(46,339)
Rebranding and Severance/Compensation related costs (G&A)(4)
32
129
2,111
7,987
Rebranding and Severance/Compensation related costs (Property Management)(5)
766
829
3,156
1,128
Severance/Compensation related costs (Operating Expenses)
-
-
-
649
Rockpoint buyout premium
-
-
-
34,775
Redemption value adjustments to mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
7,641
Amortization of derivative premium(6)
1,461
902
4,554
4,654
Derivative mark to market adjustment
186
-
202
-
Transaction related costs
578
576
1,984
7,627
Core FFO
$ 11,253
$ 11,626
$ 61,014
$ 53,893
Add/(Deduct):
Straight-line rent adjustments(7)
(107)
81
(790)
502
Amortization of market lease intangibles, net
(5)
-
(30)
(80)
Amortization of lease inducements
-
5
7
57
Amortization of stock compensation
3,013
3,270
12,992
12,995
Non-real estate depreciation and amortization
169
216
763
1,028
Amortization of deferred financing costs
1,639
1,255
6,125
4,440
Add/(Deduct):
Non-incremental revenue generating capital expenditures:
Building improvements
(2,784)
(1,670)
(7,674)
(8,348)
Tenant improvements and leasing commissions(8)
(94)
(888)
(236)
(1,994)
Core AFFO (3)
$ 13,084
$ 13,895
$ 72,171
$ 62,493
Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted
$0.10
$0.47
$0.58
$0.21
Core Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted
$0.11
$0.12
$0.60
$0.53
Core Adjusted Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted
$0.13
$0.14
$0.71
$0.62
Dividends declared per common share
$0.08
$0.0525
$0.2625
$0.1025
See Consolidated Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes.
See Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Adjusted EBITDA
($ in thousands) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Core FFO (calculated on a previous page)
$ 11,253
$ 11,626
$ 61,014
$ 53,893
Deduct:
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures
(1,015)
(260)
(4,196)
(3,102)
Equity in earnings share of depreciation and amortization
(2,605)
(2,597)
(10,154)
(10,337)
Add:
Interest expense
23,294
21,933
87,977
90,177
Amortization of derivative premium
(1,461)
(902)
(4,554)
(4,654)
Derivative mark to market adjustment
(186)
-
(202)
-
Recurring joint venture distributions
3,641
2,718
11,893
11,700
Noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures1
(495)
(504)
(1,924)
(2,319)
Interest cost for mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
7,366
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
81
285
540
7,618
Income tax expense
3
199
300
492
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 32,510
$ 32,498
$ 140,694
$ 150,834
See Consolidated Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes.
See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.
1
See Annex 7 for breakout of Noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures.
Components of Net Asset Value
($ in thousands)
Real Estate Portfolio
Other Assets
Operating Multifamily NOI1
Total
At Share
Cash and Cash Equivalents2
$6,493
New Jersey Waterfront
$169,888
$145,446
Restricted Cash
17,059
Massachusetts
26,100
26,100
Other Assets
52,104
Other
31,832
24,132
Subtotal Other Assets
$75,656
Total Multifamily NOI
$227,820
$195,678
Commercial NOI3
1,980
1,159
Liabilities and Other Considerations
Add Back: Non-recurring NOI Impact4
1,368
1,368
Total NOI
$231,168
$198,205
Operating - Consolidated Debt at Share
$1,261,196
Operating - Unconsolidated Debt at Share
293,450
Non-Strategic Assets
Other Liabilities
68,051
Revolving Credit Facility5
145,000
Estimated Value of Remaining Land
$134,819
Term Loan
200,000
Estimated Value of Land Under Binding Contract for Sale
45,250
Preferred Units
9,294
Total Non-Strategic Assets6
$180,069
Subtotal Liabilities and Other Considerations
$1,976,991
Outstanding Shares7
Diluted Weighted Average Shares
102,587
See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.
1
See Multifamily Operating Portfolio for more details. The Real Estate Portfolio table is reflective of the quarterly NOI annualized.
2
Reflects the cash balance on February 21, 2025. Cash balance at quarter end was $7.3 million.
3
See Commercial Assets and Developable Land for more details.
4
In the fourth quarter, the Company had lower than normal NOI value, driven primarily by two non-recurring costs.
5
Revolver balance on 12/31 was $152 million, subsequent to the sale of 65 Livingston, the Company repaid $7 million of the Revolver bringing the balance to $145 million. See Debt Summary and Maturity Schedule for more details.
6
The land values are VRE's share of value. 65 Livingston was removed from the total as it closed on January 24, 2025. Land under binding contract reflects two land parcels (Wall Land and 1 Water Street) and the value VRE expects to receive upon completion of the sale. For more details on unit change see Commercial Assets and Developable Land.
7
Outstanding shares for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 is comprised of the following (in 000s): 92,934 weighted average common shares outstanding, 8,677 weighted average Operating Partnership common and vested LTIP units outstanding, and 976 shares representing the dilutive effect of stock-based compensation awards.
Multifamily Operating Portfolio
(in thousands, except Revenue per home)
Operating Highlights
Percentage
Occupied
Average Revenue
per Home
NOI
Debt
Balance
Ownership
Apartments
4Q 2024
3Q 2024
4Q 2024
3Q 2024
4Q 2024
3Q 2024
NJ Waterfront
Haus25
100.0 %
750
95.3 %
95.8 %
$4,986
$4,950
$7,803
$7,931
$343,061
Liberty Towers*
100.0 %
648
85.6 %
91.7 %
4,319
4,237
4,543
5,506
-
BLVD 401
74.3 %
311
95.7 %
94.7 %
4,309
4,304
2,428
2,592
115,515
BLVD 425
74.3 %
412
95.6 %
95.2 %
4,175
4,147
3,246
3,413
131,000
BLVD 475
100.0 %
523
94.4 %
96.8 %
4,201
4,241
4,100
4,319
164,712
Soho Lofts*
100.0 %
377
94.7 %
95.6 %
4,860
4,832
3,258
3,375
-
Urby Harborside
85.0 %
762
94.4 %
96.5 %
4,322
4,094
6,455
5,866
182,604
RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial
100.0 %
313
95.4 %
96.2 %
4,516
4,392
2,674
2,661
110,000
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
100.0 %
295
96.3 %
96.3 %
4,405
4,363
2,479
2,500
100,000
RiverTrace
22.5 %
316
94.4 %
95.3 %
3,851
3,829
2,243
2,113
82,000
Capstone
40.0 %
360
95.1 %
94.4 %
4,590
4,471
3,243
3,154
135,000
NJ Waterfront Subtotal
85.0 %
5,067
93.8 %
95.3 %
$4,441
$4,371
$42,472
$43,430
$1,363,892
Massachusetts
Portside at East Pier
100.0 %
180
95.2 %
95.9 %
$3,265
$3,269
$1,207
$1,245
$56,500
Portside 2 at East Pier
100.0 %
296
93.9 %
94.8 %
3,425
3,446
2,070
2,108
95,427
145 Front at City Square*
100.0 %
365
94.0 %
95.1 %
2,524
2,475
1,549
1,467
-
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
100.0 %
326
92.9 %
94.0 %
2,865
2,840
1,699
1,688
70,653
Massachusetts Subtotal
100.0 %
1,167
93.9 %
94.8 %
$2,962
$2,946
$6,525
$6,508
$222,580
Other
The Upton
100.0 %
193
91.4 %
88.8 %
$4,411
$4,525
$1,238
$1,392
$75,000
The James*
100.0 %
240
95.8 %
93.8 %
3,168
3,148
1,447
1,535
-
Signature Place*
100.0 %
197
96.5 %
96.1 %
3,312
3,201
1,050
1,022
-
Quarry Place at Tuckahoe
100.0 %
108
95.8 %
98.1 %
4,368
4,293
821
723
41,000
Riverpark at Harrison
45.0 %
141
95.7 %
97.2 %
2,995
2,823
626
570
30,192
Metropolitan at 40 Park
25.0 %
130
93.7 %
95.6 %
3,741
3,722
771
731
34,100
Station House
50.0 %
378
91.8 %
94.7 %
2,989
3,017
2,005
1,705
87,350
Other Subtotal
73.8 %
1,387
94.0 %
94.5 %
$3,442
$3,421
$7,958
$7,678
$267,642
Operating Portfolio12
85.2 %
7,621
93.9 %
95.1 %
$4,033
$3,980
$56,955
$57,616
$1,854,114
See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.
1
Rental revenue associated with retail leases is included in the NOI disclosure above.
2
See Unconsolidated Joint Ventures and Annex 6: Multifamily Operating Portfolio for more details.
*Properties that are currently in the collateral pool for the Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility.
Commercial Assets and Developable Land
($ in thousands)
Commercial
Location
Ownership
Rentable
SF1
Percentage
Leased
4Q 2024
Percentage
Leased
3Q 2024
NOI
4Q 2024
NOI
3Q 2024
Debt
Balance
Port Imperial South - Garage
Weehawken, NJ
70.0 %
Fn 1
N/A
N/A
$537
$590
$31,098
Port Imperial South - Retail
Weehawken, NJ
70.0 %
18,064
92.0 %
92.0 %
147
115
-
Port Imperial North - Garage
Weehawken, NJ
70.0 %
Fn 1
N/A
N/A
25
12
-
Port Imperial North - Retail
Weehawken, NJ
100.0 %
8,400
100.0 %
100.0 %
(275)
46
-
Riverwalk at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ
100.0 %
29,923
80.0 %
80.0 %
61
164
-
Commercial Total
85.1 %
56,387
86.8 %
86.8 %
$495
$927
$31,098
Shops at 40 Park2
Morristown, NJ
25.0 %
50,973
69.0 %
69.0 %
68
(46)
-
Commercial Total with Shops at 40 Park
80.9 %
107,360
78.4 %
78.4 %
$563
$881
$31,098
Developable Land Parcel Units3
Total Units
VRE Share
NJ Waterfront
2,351
1,565
Massachusetts
849
849
Other
939
939
Developable Land Parcel Units Total at December 31, 2024
4,139
3,353
Less: One land parcel rezoned from hotel to retail use
112
112
Less: 65 Livingston sold in January 2025
252
252
Less: Two land parcels under binding contract for sale
527
527
Developable Land Parcel Units Remaining4
3,248
2,462
See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.
1
Port Imperial South - Garage and Port Imperial North - Garage include approximately 850 and 686 parking spaces, respectively.
2
The Company's joint venture sold the Shops at 40 Park retail property on October 22, 2024.
3
The Company has an additional 34,375 SF of developable retail space within land developments that is not represented in this table.
4
The unit count reduced subsequently when the Company sold 65 Livingston in January 2025. Wall Land and 1 Water Street are represented in the under binding contract bucket. One land parcel in Malden, MA was rezoned for retail use, reducing the total unit count by 112.
Same Store Market Information 1
Sequential Quarter Comparison
(NOI in thousands)
NOI at Share
Occupancy
Blended Lease Rate2
Apartments
4Q 2024
3Q 2024
Change
4Q 2024
3Q 2024
Change
4Q 2024
3Q 2024
Change
New Jersey Waterfront
5,067
$37,733
$38,836
(2.8) %
93.8 %
95.3 %
(1.5) %
1.2 %
6.6 %
(5.4) %
Massachusetts
1,167
6,787
6,765
0.3 %
93.9 %
94.8 %
(0.9) %
- %
0.7 %
(0.7) %
Other3
1,387
6,299
6,226
1.2 %
94.0 %
94.5 %
(0.5) %
(1.7) %
0.5 %
(2.2) %
Total
7,621
$50,819
$51,827
(1.9) %
93.9 %
95.1 %
(1.2) %
0.5 %
4.6 %
(4.1) %
Year-over-Year Fourth Quarter Comparison
(NOI in thousands)
NOI at Share
Occupancy
Blended Lease Rate 2
Apartments
4Q 2024
4Q 2023
Change
4Q 2024
4Q 2023
Change
4Q 2024
4Q 2023
Change
New Jersey Waterfront
5,067
$37,733
$34,756
8.6 %
93.8 %
94.6 %
(0.8) %
1.2 %
7.8 %
(6.6) %
Massachusetts
1,167
6,787
6,570
3.3 %
93.9 %
93.9 %
- %
- %
0.5 %
(0.5) %
Other3
1,387
6,299
6,017
4.7 %
94.0 %
94.0 %
- %
(1.7) %
5.0 %
(6.7) %
Total
7,621
$50,819
$47,343
7.3 %
93.9 %
94.4 %
(0.5) %
0.5 %
6.2 %
(5.7) %
Average Revenue per Home
Apartments
4Q 2024
3Q 2024
2Q 2024
1Q 2024
4Q 2023
New Jersey Waterfront
5,067
$4,441
$4,371
$4,291
$4,274
$4,219
Massachusetts
1,167
2,962
2,946
2,931
2,893
2,925
Other3
1,387
3,442
3,421
3,411
3,374
3,307
Total
7,621
$4,033
$3,980
$3,923
$3,899
$3,855
See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.
1
All statistics are based off the current 7,621 Same Store pool.
2
Blended lease rates exclude properties not managed by Veris.
3
"Other" includes properties in Suburban NJ, New York, and Washington, DC. See Multifamily Operating Portfolio for breakout.
Same Store Performance
($ in thousands)
Multifamily Same Store1
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Sequential
2024
2023
Change
%
2024
2023
Change
%
4Q24
3Q24
Change
%
Apartment Rental Income
$69,149
$66,603
$2,546
3.8 %
$272,198
$258,816
$13,382
5.2 %
$69,149
$68,862
$287
0.4 %
Parking/Other Income
7,226
6,768
458
6.8 %
28,481
26,431
2,050
7.8 %
7,226
6,930
296
4.3 %
Total Property Revenues2
$76,375
$73,371
$3,004
4.1 %
$300,679
$285,247
$15,432
5.4 %
$76,375
$75,792
$583
0.8 %
Marketing & Administration
2,618
2,559
59
2.3 %
9,733
9,741
(8)
(0.1) %
2,618
2,444
174
7.1 %
Utilities
2,278
2,181
97
4.4 %
9,521
9,057
464
5.1 %
2,278
2,491
(213)
(8.6) %
Payroll
4,525
4,666
(141)
(3.0) %
17,531
17,956
(425)
(2.4) %
4,525
4,398
127
2.9 %
Repairs & Maintenance
4,486
4,423
63
1.4 %
16,564
15,436
1,128
7.3 %
4,486
4,095
391
9.5 %
Controllable Expenses
$13,907
$13,829
$78
0.6 %
$53,349
$52,190
$1,159
2.2 %
$13,907
$13,428
$479
3.6 %
Other Fixed Fees
719
728
(9)
(1.2) %
2,879
2,918
(39)
(1.3) %
719
745
(26)
(3.5) %
Insurance
1,388
1,743
(355)
(20.4) %
5,649
6,464
(815)
(12.6) %
1,388
702
686
97.7 %
Real Estate Taxes
9,542
9,728
(186)
(1.9) %
38,061
35,881
2,180
6.1 %
9,542
9,090
452
5.0 %
Non-Controllable Expenses
$11,649
$12,199
$(550)
(4.5) %
$46,589
$45,263
$1,326
2.9 %
$11,649
$10,537
$1,112
10.6 %
Total Property Expenses
$25,556
$26,028
$(472)
(1.8) %
$99,938
$97,453
$2,485
2.5 %
$25,556
$23,965
$1,591
6.6 %
Same Store GAAP NOI
$50,819
$47,343
$3,476
7.3 %
$200,741
$187,794
$12,947
6.9 %
$50,819
$51,827
$(1,008)
(1.9) %
Real Estate Tax Adjustments3
-
-
-
-
1,689
(1,689)
-
-
-
Normalized Same Store NOI
$50,819
$47,343
$3,476
7.3 %
$200,741
$186,105
$14,636
7.9 %
$50,819
$51,827
$(1,008)
(1.9) %
Normalized SS NOI Margin
66.5 %
64.5 %
2.0 %
66.8 %
65.2 %
1.6 %
66.5 %
68.4 %
(1.9) %
Total Units
7,621
7,621
7,621
7,621
7,621
7,621
% Ownership
85.2 %
85.2 %
85.2 %
85.2 %
85.2 %
85.2 %
% Occupied
93.9 %
94.4 %
(0.5) %
93.9 %
94.4 %
(0.5) %
93.9 %
95.1 %
(1.2) %
1
Values represent the Company's pro rata ownership of the operating portfolio. The James and Haus25 were added to the Same Store pool in 1Q 2024. All periods displayed have an adjusted Same Store pool to reflect the sales of both Met Lofts and Shops at 40 Park.
2
Revenues reported based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principals or "GAAP".
3
Represents tax settlements and final tax rate adjustments recognized that are applicable to prior periods.
Debt Profile
($ in thousands)
Lender
Effective
Interest Rate (1)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Date of
Maturity
Permanent Loans Repaid in 2024
Soho Lofts(2)
Flagstar Bank
3.77 %
-
158,777
07/01/29
145 Front at City Square(3)
US Bank
SOFR+1.84%
-
63,000
12/10/26
Signature Place(4)
Nationwide Life Insurance Company
3.74 %
-
43,000
08/01/24
Liberty Towers(5)
American General Life Insurance Company
3.37 %
-
265,000
10/01/24
Permanent Loans Repaid in 2024
$-
$529,777
Secured Permanent Loans
Portside 2 at East Pier
New York Life Insurance Co.
4.56 %
95,427
97,000
03/10/26
BLVD 425
New York Life Insurance Co.
4.17 %
131,000
131,000
08/10/26
BLVD 401
New York Life Insurance Co.
4.29 %
115,515
117,000
08/10/26
Portside at East Pier(6)
KKR
SOFR + 2.75%
56,500
56,500
09/07/26
The Upton(7)
Bank of New York Mellon
SOFR + 1.58%
75,000
75,000
10/27/26
RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial(8)
JP Morgan
SOFR + 1.41%
110,000
110,000
06/21/27
Quarry Place at Tuckahoe
Natixis Real Estate Capital, LLC
4.48 %
41,000
41,000
08/05/27
BLVD 475
The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.
2.91 %
164,712
165,000
11/10/27
Haus25
Freddie Mac
6.04 %
343,061
343,061
09/01/28
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.
4.52 %
100,000
100,000
01/10/29
Port Imperial Garage South
American General Life & A/G PC
4.85 %
31,098
31,645
12/01/29
The Emery at Overlook Ridge(9)
Flagstar Bank
3.21 %
70,653
72,000
01/01/31
Secured Permanent Loans Outstanding
$1,333,966
$1,339,206
Secured and/or Repaid Permanent Loans
$1,333,966
$1,868,983
Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs
(10,492)
(15,086)
Secured Permanent Loans
$1,323,474
$1,853,897
Secured RCF & Term Loans:
Revolving Credit Facility(10)
Various Lenders
SOFR + 2.72%
$152,000
$-
04/22/27
Term Loan(10)
Various Lenders
SOFR + 2.73%
200,000
-
04/22/27
RCF & Term Loan Balances
$352,000
$-
Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs
(3,161)
-
Total RCF & Term Loan Debt
$348,839
$-
Total Debt
$1,672,313
$1,853,897
See to Debt Profile Footnotes.
Debt Summary and Maturity Schedule
($ in thousands)
100% of the Company's total pro forma debt portfolio (consolidated and unconsolidated) is hedged or fixed. The Company's total pro rata debt portfolio has a weighted average interest rate of 4.95% and a weighted average maturity of 3.1 years.
Balance
%
of Total
Weighted Average
Interest Rate
Weighted Average
Maturity in Years
Fixed Rate & Hedged Debt
Fixed Rate & Hedged Secured Debt
$1,683,966
99.9 %
5.05 %
2.76
Variable Rate Debt
Variable Rate Debt1
2,000
0.1 %
7.08 %
2.31
Totals / Weighted Average
$1,685,966
100.0 %
5.05 %
2.76
Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs
(13,654)
Total Consolidated Debt, net
$1,672,312
Partners' Share
(72,770)
VRE Share of Total Consolidated Debt, net2
$1,599,542
Unconsolidated Secured Debt
VRE Share
$293,450
53.2 %
4.72 %
4.00
Partners' Share
257,796
46.8 %
4.72 %
4.00
Total Unconsolidated Secured Debt
$551,246
100.0 %
4.72 %
4.00
Pro Rata Debt Portfolio
Fixed Rate & Hedged Secured Debt
$1,899,646
100.0 %
4.95 %
3.10
Variable Rate Secured Debt
-
- %
- %
-
Total Pro Rata Debt Portfolio
$1,899,646
100.0 %
4.95 %
3.10
Debt Maturity Schedule as of December 31, 202434
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
Secured Debt
473
316
343
131
71
Term Loan
200
Revolver
152
Unused Revolver Capacity
148
Pro Forma
Total Consolidated Debt, net on 12/31/24
1,685,966
Partners' Share
(72,770)
VRE Share of Total Consolidated Debt, net as of 12/31/24
1,613,196
Repayment of outstanding Revolver borrowings from sale of 65 Livingston in January 2025
(7,000)
VRE Share of Total Consolidated Debt, net on 2/20/25
1,606,196
VRE Share of Total Unconsolidated Debt, net on 12/31/24
293,450
Total Pro Rata Debt Portfolio
1,899,646
1
Variable rate debt includes the unhedged balance on the Revolver at year end.
2
Minority interest share of consolidated debt is comprised of $33.7 million at BLVD 425, $29.7 million at BLVD 401 and $9.3 million at Port Imperial South Garage.
3
The Term Loan, Revolver and Unused Revolver Capacity are shown with the one-year extension option utilized on the facilities. At quarter end, the Term Loan was fully drawn and hedged at a strike of 3.5%, expiring July 2026. The Revolver is partially capped with $150 million notional capped at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in June 2025.
The graphic reflects consolidated debt balances only. Dollars are shown in millions.
Annex 1: Transaction Activity
($ in thousands except per SF)
Location
Transaction Date
Number of
SF
Gross Asset Value
2024 Dispositions
Land
2 Campus Drive
Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
1/3/2024
N/A
N/A
$9,700
107 Morgan
Jersey City, NJ
4/16/2024
N/A
N/A
54,000
6 Becker/85 Livingston
Roseland, NJ
4/30/2024
N/A
N/A
27,900
Subtotal Land
$91,600
Multifamily
Metropolitan Lofts1
Morristown, NJ
1/12/2024
1
54,683
$30,300
Subtotal Multifamily
1
54,683
$30,300
Office
Harborside 5
Jersey City, NJ
3/20/2024
1
977,225
$85,000
Subtotal Office
1
977,225
$85,000
Retail
Shops at 40 Park2
Morristown, NJ
10/22/2024
1
50,973
$15,700
Subtotal Retail
1
50,973
$15,700
2024 Dispositions Total
$222,600
2025 Dispositions-to-Date
Land
65 Livingston
Roseland, NJ
1/24/2025
N/A
N/A
$7,300
2025 Dispositions-to-Date
$7,300
Under Binding Contract
Wall Land
Wall Township, NJ
N/A
N/A
1 Water Street
White Plains, NY
N/A
N/A
1
The joint venture sold the property; releasing approximately $6 million of net proceeds to the Company.
2
The Company's joint venture sold the Shops at 40 Park retail for $15.7 million, of which the Company did not receive any net proceeds after repayment of property-level debt, selling expenses, and preferred return distributions to its joint venture partner.
Annex 2: Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) to NOI (three months ended)
4Q 2024
3Q 2024
Total
Total
Net Income (loss)
$ (14,023)
$ (10,907)
Deduct:
Loss (income) from discontinued operations
1,015
(206)
Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property and impairments, net
(1,899)
-
Management fees
(751)
(794)
Interest and other investment income
(111)
(181)
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures
(1,015)
268
(Gain) loss from extinguishment of debt, net
-
(8)
(Gain) loss on sale of unconsolidated joint venture interests
154
-
Other (income) expense, net
396
310
Add:
Property management
3,877
3,762
General and administrative
10,040
8,956
Transaction-related costs
159
-
Depreciation and amortization
21,182
21,159
Interest expense
23,293
21,507
Provision for income taxes
2
39
Land and other impairments, net
-
2,619
Net operating income (NOI)
$ 42,319
$ 46,524
Summary of Consolidated Multifamily NOI by Type (unaudited):
4Q 2024
3Q 2024
Total Consolidated Multifamily - Operating Portfolio
$ 41,612
$ 43,477
Total Consolidated Commercial
495
927
Total NOI from Consolidated Properties (excl. unconsolidated JVs/subordinated interests)
$ 42,107
$ 44,404
NOI (loss) from services, land/development/repurposing & other assets
398
427
Total Consolidated Multifamily NOI
$ 42,505
$ 44,831
See Consolidated Statement of Operations.
See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.
Annex 3: Consolidated Statement of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes
FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI, & Adjusted EBITDA
1.
Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares 9,653 and 8,696 shares for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and 9,472 and 8,929 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options).
2.
Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures, and adjustments for noncontrolling interest of $2.6 million and $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $10.2 million and $10.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Excludes non-real estate-related depreciation and amortization of $0.2 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $0.8 million and $1.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
3.
Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit). See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions for information About FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI & Adjusted EBITDA.
4.
Accounting for the impact of Severance/Compensation related costs, General and Administrative expense was $10.0 million and $9.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $37.0 million and $36.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
5.
Accounting for the impact of Severance/Compensation related costs, Property Management expense was $3.1 million and $3.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $14.1 million and $13.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
6.
Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $20 thousand and $92 thousand for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
7.
Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $59 thousand and $23 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $94 thousand and ($4) thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
8.
Excludes expenditures for tenant spaces in properties that have not been owned by the Company for at least a year.
See Consolidated Statement of Operations.
See FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO.
See Adjusted EBITDA.
Annex 4: Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
($ in thousands)
Property
Units
Percentage
Occupied
VRE's Nominal
Ownership1
4Q 2024
NOI2
Total
Debt
VRE Share
of 4Q NOI
VRE Share
of Debt
Multifamily
Urby Harborside
762
94.4 %
85.0 %
$6,455
$182,604
$5,487
$155,213
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
316
94.4 %
22.5 %
2,243
82,000
505
18,450
Capstone at Port Imperial
360
95.1 %
40.0 %
3,243
135,000
1,297
54,000
Riverpark at Harrison
141
95.7 %
45.0 %
626
30,192
282
13,586
Metropolitan at 40 Park
130
93.7 %
25.0 %
771
34,100
193
8,525
Station House
378
91.8 %
50.0 %
2,005
87,350
1,003
43,675
Total Multifamily
2,087
94.1 %
55.0 %
$15,343
$551,246
$8,766
$293,450
Total UJV
2,087
94.1 %
55.0 %
$15,343
$551,246
$8,766
$293,450
Retail Sold in 4Q
Shops at 40 Park3
N/A
69.0 %
25.0 %
68
-
17
-
Total Retail Sold in 4Q
N/A
69.0 %
25.0 %
$68
$-
$17
$-
1
Amounts represent the Company's share based on ownership percentage.
2
The sum of property level revenue, straight line and ASC 805 adjustments; less: operating expenses, real estate taxes and utilities.
3
The Company's joint venture sold the Shops at 40 Park retail for $15.7 million, of which the Company did not receive any net proceeds after repayment of property-level debt, selling expenses, and preferred return distributions to its joint venture partner.
Annex 5: Debt Profile Footnotes
1.
Effective rate of debt, including deferred financing costs, comprised of the cost of terminated treasury lock agreements (if any), debt initiation costs, mark-to-market adjustment of acquired debt and other transaction costs, as applicable.
2.
The loan on Soho Lofts was prepaid in full on June 28, 2024, through a $55 million Term Loan draw.
3.
The loan on 145 Front Street was prepaid in full on May 22, 2024, using cash on hand.
4.
The loan on Signature Place was repaid on August 1, 2024, through a $43 million Term Loan draw.
5.
The loan on Liberty Towers was repaid on September 30, 2024, through a combination of a $102 million Term Loan draw, $157 million Revolver draw and cash on hand.
6.
The loan on Portside at East Pier is hedged with a 3-year cap at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in September 2026.
7.
The loan on Upton was hedged with an interest rate cap at a strike rate of 1.0% that expired in October 2024. The Company elected to place a new interest rate cap at a strike of 3.5%, expiring in November 2026.
8.
The loan on RiverHouse 9 is hedged with an interest rate cap at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in July 2026.
9.
Effective rate reflects the fixed rate period, which ends on January 1, 2026. After that period ends, the Company must make a one-time interest rate election of either: (a) the floating-rate option, the sum of the highest prime rate as published in the New York Times on each applicable Rate Change Date plus 2.75% annually or (b) the fixed-rate option, the sum of the Five Year Fixed Rate Advance of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York in effects as of the first business day of the month which is three months prior to the Rate Change Date plus 3.00% annually.
10.
The Company's facilities consist of a $300 million Revolver and $200 million delayed-draw Term Loan and are supported by a group of eight lenders. The eight lenders consists of JP Morgan Chase and Bank of New York Mellon as Joint Bookrunners; Bank of America Securities, Capital One, Goldman Sachs Bank USA, and RBC Capital Markets as Joint Lead Arrangers; and Associated Bank and Eastern Bank as participants. The facilities have a three-year term ending April 22, 2027, with a one-year extension option. The Term Loan was accessed three times ($55 million in June, $43 million in August and $102 million in September) and was fully drawn as of December 31, 2024. The three Term Loan tranches are hedged with interest rate caps at strike rates of 3.5%, expiring in July 2026. As of December 31, 2024, the balance outstanding under the Revolver was $152 million, of which $150 million was hedged with an interest rate cap at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in June 2025.
Balance as of
Initial
Deferred
5 bps
Updated
SOFR or
All In
Secured Revolving Credit Facility (Unhedged)
$2,000,000
2.10 %
0.67 %
(0.05) %
2.72 %
4.36 %
7.08 %
Secured Revolving Credit Facility
$150,000,000
2.10 %
0.67 %
(0.05) %
2.72 %
3.50 %
6.22 %
Secured Term Loan
$200,000,000
2.10 %
0.68 %
(0.05) %
2.73 %
3.50 %
6.23 %
See Debt Profile.
Annex 6: Multifamily Property Information
Location
Ownership
Apartments
Rentable SF1
Average Size
Year Complete
NJ Waterfront
Haus25
Jersey City, NJ
100.0 %
750
617,787
824
2022
Liberty Towers
Jersey City, NJ
100.0 %
648
602,210
929
2003
BLVD 401
Jersey City, NJ
74.3 %
311
273,132
878
2016
BLVD 425
Jersey City, NJ
74.3 %
412
369,515
897
2003
BLVD 475
Jersey City, NJ
100.0 %
523
475,459
909
2011
Soho Lofts
Jersey City, NJ
100.0 %
377
449,067
1,191
2017
Urby Harborside
Jersey City, NJ
85.0 %
762
474,476
623
2017
RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial
Weehawken, NJ
100.0 %
313
245,127
783
2021
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
Weehawken, NJ
100.0 %
295
250,591
849
2018
RiverTrace
West New York, NJ
22.5 %
316
295,767
936
2014
Capstone
West New York, NJ
40.0 %
360
337,991
939
2021
NJ Waterfront Subtotal
85.0 %
5,067
4,391,122
867
Massachusetts
Portside at East Pier
East Boston, MA
100.0 %
180
154,859
862
2015
Portside 2 at East Pier
East Boston, MA
100.0 %
296
230,614
779
2018
145 Front at City Square
Worcester, MA
100.0 %
365
304,936
835
2018
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
Revere, MA
100.0 %
326
273,140
838
2020
Massachusetts Subtotal
100.0 %
1,167
963,549
826
Other
The Upton
Short Hills, NJ
100.0 %
193
217,030
1,125
2021
The James
Park Ridge, NJ
100.0 %
240
215,283
897
2021
Signature Place
Morris Plains, NJ
100.0 %
197
203,716
1,034
2018
Quarry Place at Tuckahoe
Eastchester, NY
100.0 %
108
105,551
977
2016
Riverpark at Harrison
Harrison, NJ
45.0 %
141
124,774
885
2014
Metropolitan at 40 Park
Morristown, NJ
25.0 %
130
124,237
956
2010
Station House
Washington, DC
50.0 %
378
290,348
768
2015
Other Subtotal
73.8 %
1,387
1,280,939
924
Operating Portfolio2
85.2 %
7,621
6,635,610
871
See Multifamily Operating Portfolio.
1
Total sf outlined above excludes approximately 189,367 sqft of ground floor retail, of which 142,739 sf was leased as of December 31, 2024.
2
Rental revenue associated with retail leases is included in the NOI disclosure on the Multifamily Operating Portfolio.
Annex 7: Noncontrolling Interests in Consolidated Joint Ventures
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
BLVD 425
$ 96
$ 72
$ 423
$ 202
BLVD 401
(571)
(568)
(2,258)
(2,487)
Port Imperial Garage South
(2)
(12)
(5)
(52)
Port Imperial Retail South
18
29
52
113
Other consolidated joint ventures
(36)
(25)
(136)
(95)
Net losses in noncontrolling interests
$ (495)
$ (504)
$ (1,924)
$ (2,319)
Depreciation in noncontrolling interests
744
712
2,923
2,853
Funds from operations - noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
$ 249
$ 208
$ 999
$ 534
Interest expense in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
786
789
3,146
3,163
Net operating income before debt service in consolidated joint ventures
$ 1,035
$ 997
$ 4,145
$ 3,697
See Adjusted EBITDA.
Non-GAAP Financial Definitions
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Included in this financial package are Funds from Operations, or FFO, Core Funds from Operations, or Core FFO, net operating income, or NOI and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, or Adjusted EBITDA, each a "non-GAAP financial measure," measuring Veris Residential, Inc.'s historical or future financial performance that is different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"), within the meaning of the applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Veris Residential, Inc. believes these metrics can be a useful measure of its performance which is further defined.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted "EBITDA")
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as Core FFO, plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus income (loss) in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures, and plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of Adjusted EBITDA of unconsolidated joint ventures. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company's ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.
Blended Net Rental Growth Rate or Blended Lease Rate
Weighted average of the net effective change in rent (inclusive of concessions) for a lease with a new resident or for a renewed lease compared to the rent for the prior lease of the identical apartment unit.
Core FFO and Adjusted FFO ("AFFO")
Core FFO is defined as FFO, as adjusted for certain items to facilitate comparative measurement of the Company's performance over time. Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") is defined as Core FFO less (i) recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions, and capital expenditures, (ii) straight-line rents and amortization of acquired above/below market leases, net, and (iii) other non-cash income, plus (iv) other non-cash charges. Core FFO and Adjusted AFFO are presented solely as supplemental disclosure that the Company's management believes provides useful information to investors and analysts of its results, after adjusting for certain items to facilitate comparability of its performance from period to period. Core FFO and Adjusted FFO are non-GAAP financial measures that are not intended to represent cash flow and are not indicative of cash flows provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. As there is not a generally accepted definition established for Core FFO and Adjusted FFO, the Company's measures of Core FFO may not be comparable to the Core FFO and Adjusted FFO reported by other REITs. A reconciliation of net income per share to Core FFO and Adjusted FFO in dollars and per share are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
Funds From Operations ("FFO")
FFO is defined as net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from depreciable rental property transactions (including both acquisitions and dispositions), and impairments related to depreciable rental property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that FFO per share is helpful to investors as one of several measures of the performance of an equity REIT. The Company further believes that as FFO per share excludes the effect of depreciation, gains (or losses) from property transactions and impairments related to depreciable rental property (all of which are based on historical costs which may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance), FFO per share can facilitate comparison of operating performance between equity REITs.
FFO per share should not be considered as an alternative to net income available to common shareholders per share as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO per share presented herein is not necessarily comparable to FFO per share presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definition. However, the Company's FFO per share is comparable to the FFO per share of real estate companies that use the current definition of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). A reconciliation of net income per share to FFO per share is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
NOI and Same Store NOI
NOI represents total revenues less total operating expenses, as reconciled to net income above. The Company considers NOI to be a meaningful non-GAAP financial measure for making decisions and assessing unlevered performance of its property types and markets, as it relates to total return on assets, as opposed to levered return on equity. As properties are considered for sale and acquisition based on NOI estimates and projections, the Company utilizes this measure to make investment decisions, as well as compare the performance of its assets to those of its peers. NOI should not be considered a substitute for net income, and the Company's use of NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company calculates NOI before any allocations to noncontrolling interests, as those interests do not affect the overall performance of the individual assets being measured and assessed.
Same Store NOI is presented for the same store portfolio, which comprises all properties that were owned by the Company throughout both of the reporting periods.
