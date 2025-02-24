Veris Residential, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) (the "Company"), a forward-thinking, Northeast-focused, Class A multifamily REIT, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.



Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income (loss) per Diluted Share $(0.13) $(0.06) $(0.25) $(1.22) Core FFO per Diluted Share $0.11 $0.12 $0.60 $0.53 Core AFFO per Diluted Share $0.13 $0.14 $0.71 $0.62 Dividend per Diluted Share $0.08 $0.0525 $0.2625 $0.1025













FOURTH QUARTER 2024 AND FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Net loss per share for 2024 was ($0.25), an increase of around $1 compared to full year 2023.

Grew 2024 Core FFO per share by 13% year over year, surpassing original guidance.

Normalized Same Store NOI growth of 7.9% for the full year and 7.3% for the fourth quarter.

Further improved Normalized Same Store NOI margin by 160 basis points to 66.8% for the full year and 200 basis points to 66.5% for the fourth quarter compared to 2023.

Blended Net Rental Growth Rate of 4.0% for full year and 0.5% for the quarter.

Refinanced $526 million of mortgages, leaving no remaining consolidated debt maturities until 2026. All debt fixed or hedged.

Raised the dividend by approximately 60% on an annualized basis.

Completed $230 million of non-strategic asset sales during the year.

STRATEGIC UPDATE AND OUTLOOK

Identified pipeline of $300 to $500 million of assets, comprising the majority of our land bank and select multifamily properties, to be sold during the next 12-24 months, with proceeds used to fund up to a $100 million share repurchase program and the balance used to repay debt.

Targeting leverage below 9.0x Net Debt-to-EBITDA as these sales are completed.

Mahbod Nia, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Since the reconstitution of our Board and establishment of the Strategic Review Committee over four years ago, we have successfully transformed Veris Residential into a top-performing pure-play multifamily REIT with core, Class A properties, while staying abreast of the state of the transaction market and related capital flows, as well as capital markets, as we evaluate all available avenues to maximize value for our shareholders.

"Despite our continued operational outperformance, we recognize that the intrinsic value of Veris Residential is not accurately reflected in our share price today. We are keenly focused on closing this valuation gap through measures, including but not limited to, the crystallization of assets where we believe we can achieve strong pricing at or near to their intrinsic value, despite broader challenges in the investment market amidst the backdrop of heightened economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

"Accordingly, over the next 12-24 months, we plan to pursue $300 to $500 million of sales for assets that fit this profile given their size, location and buyer interest. We intend to use proceeds from these sales to fund a share repurchase program of up to $100 million-taking advantage of the dislocation that exists between our public trading value and our intrinsic value today on behalf of our shareholders-with the balance being used to repay debt, further de-levering the Company to below 9x Net Debt-to-EBITDA. Looking ahead, as we monetize these assets, we will maintain our ability to be nimble and to continue exploring any and all paths to further crystallize value for all shareholders."

SAME STORE PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE



December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Change Same Store Units 7,621 7,621 - % Same Store Occupancy 93.9 % 95.1 % (1.2) % Same Store Blended Rental Growth Rate (Quarter) 0.5 % 4.6 % (4.1) % Average Rent per Home $4,033 $3,980 1.3 %

As anticipated, due to the value-add renovation projects at Liberty Towers, Same Store occupancy ended the year at 93.9%, compared to 95.1% last quarter. Excluding Liberty Towers, occupancy for the Same Store portfolio would have been 94.6% in the fourth quarter, in line with the fourth quarter of 2023.

The following table shows Same Store performance:

($ in 000s) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Total Property Revenue $76,375 $73,371 4.1 % $300,679 $285,247 5.4 % Controllable Expenses 13,907 13,829 0.6 % 53,349 52,190 2.2 % Non-Controllable Expenses 11,649 12,199 (4.5) % 46,589 45,263 2.9 % Total Property Expenses 25,556 26,028 (1.8) % 99,938 97,453 2.5 % Same Store NOI $50,819 $47,343 7.3 % $200,741 $187,794 6.9 % Less: Real Estate Tax Adjustments - -

- 1,689

Normalized Same Store NOI $50,819 $47,343 7.3 % $200,741 $186,105 7.9 %

In October, the Company's joint venture sold the Shops at 40 Park retail property. As a result, it has been removed from the Same Store pool.

FINANCING AND LIQUIDITY

All of the Company's debt is hedged or fixed. The Company's total debt portfolio has a weighted average effective interest rate of 4.95% and weighted average maturity of 3.1 years.

Balance Sheet Metric ($ in 000s) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Weighted Average Interest Rate 4.95 % 4.96 % Weighted Average Years to Maturity 3.1 3.3 TTM Interest Coverage Ratio 1.7x 1.7x Net Debt $1,647,892 $1,645,447 TTM EBITDA $140,694 $140,682 TTM Net Debt to EBITDA 11.7x 11.7x

As of February 21, 2025, the Company had liquidity of $158 million in addition to $45 million of land sales under binding contract to sell. All of the Company's debt portfolio is fixed or hedged. The Company has no consolidated debt maturities until 2026.

In the fourth quarter, the Company exercised one-year extension options relating to mortgages on two unconsolidated joint ventures, Capstone and Metropolitan at 40 Park, now maturing in the fourth quarter of 2025.

SALES

In 2024, the Company completed $223 million of non-strategic sales, releasing approximately $175 million in net proceeds. Subsequent to year end, the 65 Livingston land parcel sold for $7 million. The proceeds from these sales were used to repay debt.

Two land parcels, 1 Water and Wall Land, are under binding contract for approximately $45 million.

DIVIDEND

The Company paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on January 10, 2025, for shareholders of record as of December 31, 2024.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

The Board of Directors approved a $100 million share repurchase program over the next two years, with share repurchases under the new program authorized to begin on March 26, 2025.

Repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market, private purchases, through forward, derivative, alternative, accelerated repurchase or automatic purchase transactions, or otherwise. The share repurchase program does not, however, obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of shares and repurchases may be suspended or terminated at any time at the Company's discretion. The amount and timing of repurchases are subject to a variety of factors, including liquidity, share price, market conditions and legal requirements.

GUIDANCE

The Company's 2025 Revenue Guidance range reflects continued strength in rental growth, albeit at a more moderate pace following the Company's extremely strong performance during the past three years.

Guidance provided includes the impact of assets currently under binding contract, with these proceeds utilized to repay debt.

The Company has identified a disposition pipeline of $300 to $500 million of assets, comprising the majority of its land bank, including approximately $45 million of land under binding contract, and select multifamily assets. Management expects that it may take 12 to 24 months to complete the sales and intends to use the proceeds to fund a share repurchase program of up to $100 million, taking advantage of the dislocation that exists between our public trading value and our intrinsic value today on behalf of our shareholders, with the balance being used to repay debt, further de-levering the Company to below 9.0x Net Debt-to-EBITDA.

2025 Guidance Ranges Low

High Same Store Revenue Growth 2.1 % - 2.7 % Same Store Expense Growth 2.6 % - 3.0 % Same Store NOI Growth 1.7 % - 2.7 %

Core FFO per Share Guidance Low

High Net Loss per Share $(0.24) - $(0.22) Depreciation per Share $0.85 - $0.85 Core FFO per Share $0.61 - $0.63

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops premier Class A multifamily properties in the Northeast. Our technology-enabled, vertically integrated operating platform delivers a contemporary living experience aligned with residents' preferences while positively impacting the communities we serve. We are guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors, underpinned by leading corporate governance principles; a best-in-class approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on meritocratic empowerment.

For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit http://www.verisresidential.com/.

The information in this press release must be read in conjunction with, and is modified in its entirety by, the Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "10-K") filed by the Company for the same period with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and all of the Company's other public filings with the SEC (the "Public Filings"). In particular, the financial information contained herein is subject to and qualified by reference to the financial statements contained in the 10-K, the footnotes thereto and the limitations set forth therein. Investors may not rely on the press release without reference to the 10-K and the Public Filings, available at https://investors.verisresidential.com/financial-information.

We consider portions of this information, including the documents incorporated by reference, to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of such act. Such forward-looking statements relate to, without limitation, our future economic performance, plans and objectives for future operations, and projections of revenue and other financial items. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "potential," "projected," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "continue" or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which we cannot predict with accuracy and some of which we may not anticipate. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions at the time made, we can give no assurance that such expectations will be achieved. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Consolidated Balance Sheet (in thousands) (unaudited)



December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS



Rental property



Land and leasehold interests $458,946 $474,499 Buildings and improvements 2,634,321 2,782,468 Tenant improvements 14,784 30,908 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 112,201 103,613

3,220,252 3,391,488 Less - accumulated depreciation and amortization (432,531) (443,781)

2,787,721 2,947,707 Real estate held for sale, net 7,291 58,608 Net investment in rental property 2,795,012 3,006,315 Cash and cash equivalents 7,251 28,007 Restricted cash 17,059 26,572 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 111,301 117,954 Unbilled rents receivable, net 2,253 5,500 Deferred charges and other assets, net 48,476 53,956 Accounts receivable 1,375 2,742 Total Assets $2,982,727 $3,241,046 LIABILITIES & EQUITY



Revolving credit facility and term loans 348,839 - Mortgages, loans payable and other obligations, net 1,323,474 1,853,897 Dividends and distributions payable 8,533 5,540 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 42,744 55,492 Rents received in advance and security deposits 11,512 14,985 Accrued interest payable 5,262 6,580 Total Liabilities 1,740,364 1,936,494 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 9,294 24,999 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,099,391 1,137,478 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries:



Operating Partnership 102,588 107,206 Consolidated joint ventures 31,090 34,869 Total Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries $133,678 $142,075 Total Equity $1,233,069 $1,279,553 Total Liabilities and Equity $2,982,727 $3,241,046

Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, REVENUES 2024 2023

2024 2023 Revenue from leases $61,904 $60,896

$245,690 $235,117 Management fees 751 1,084

3,338 3,868 Parking income 3,893 3,824

15,463 15,498 Other income 1,535 1,216

6,583 5,812 Total revenues 68,083 67,020

271,074 260,295 EXPENSES









Real estate taxes 10,173 9,529

37,424 34,687 Utilities 1,955 1,836

8,151 7,700 Operating services 12,885 13,570

48,239 50,769 Property management 3,877 4,323

17,247 14,188 General and administrative 10,040 9,992

39,059 44,443 Transaction-related costs 159 576

1,565 7,627 Depreciation and amortization 21,182 21,227

82,774 86,235 Land and other impairments, net - 5,928

2,619 9,324 Total expenses 60,271 66,981

237,078 254,973 OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME









Interest expense (23,293) (21,933)

(87,976) (89,355) Interest cost of mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests - -

- (49,782) Interest and other investment income 111 232

2,366 5,515 Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures 1,015 260

3,934 3,102 Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property and impairments, net - (3)

- - Gain (loss) on disposition of developable land - 7,090

11,515 7,068 Gain (loss) on sale of unconsolidated joint venture interests (154) -

6,946 - Gain (loss) from extinguishment of debt, net - (1,903)

(777) (5,606) Other income (expense), net (396) 77

(701) 2,871 Total other (expense) income, net (22,717) (16,180)

(64,693) (126,187) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense (14,905) (16,141)

(30,697) (120,865) Provision for income taxes (2) (199)

(276) (492) Income (loss) from continuing operations after income tax expense (14,907) (16,340)

(30,973) (121,357) Income (loss) from discontinued operations (1,015) (33,377)

862 (32,686) Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property and impairments, net 1,899 43,971

3,447 41,682 Total discontinued operations, net 884 10,594

4,309 8,996 Net Income (loss) (14,023) (5,746)

(26,664) (112,361) Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 495 504

1,924 2,319 Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership of loss (income) from continuing operations 1,238 1,389

2,531 11,174 Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership in discontinued operations (76) (913)

(371) (779) Redeemable noncontrolling interests (81) (285)

(540) (7,618) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $(12,447) $(5,051)

$(23,120) $(107,265) Basic earnings per common share:









Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $(0.13) $(0.06)

$(0.25) $(1.22) Diluted earnings per common share:









Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $(0.13) $(0.06)

$(0.25) $(1.22) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 92,934 92,240

92,695 91,883 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding(1) 101,611 100,936

101,381 100,812



See Reconciliation to Net Income (Loss) to NOI for more detail.

FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO (in thousands, except per share/unit amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2024 2023

2024 2023 Net loss available to common shareholders $ (12,447) $ (5,051)

$ (23,120) $ (107,265) Add/(Deduct):









Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership (1,238) (1,389)

(2,531) (11,174) Noncontrolling interests in discontinued operations 76 913

371 779 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing operations(2) 23,617 23,609

92,164 95,695 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on discontinued operations (33) 1,819

635 12,689 Property impairments on discontinued operations - 32,516

- 32,516 Continuing operations: (Gain) loss on sale from unconsolidated joint ventures 154 -

(6,946) - Continuing operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition

of rental property, net - 3

- - Discontinued operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition

of rental property, net - (4,700)

(1,548) (2,411) FFO (3) $ 10,129 $ 47,720

$ 59,025 $ 20,829











Add/(Deduct):









(Gain) loss from extinguishment of debt, net - 1,903

777 5,618 Land and other impairments - 5,928

2,619 9,324 (Gain) loss on disposition of developable land (1,899) (46,361)

(13,414) (46,339) Rebranding and Severance/Compensation related costs (G&A)(4) 32 129

2,111 7,987 Rebranding and Severance/Compensation related costs (Property Management)(5) 766 829

3,156 1,128 Severance/Compensation related costs (Operating Expenses) - -

- 649 Rockpoint buyout premium - -

- 34,775 Redemption value adjustments to mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests - -

- 7,641 Amortization of derivative premium(6) 1,461 902

4,554 4,654 Derivative mark to market adjustment 186 -

202 - Transaction related costs 578 576

1,984 7,627 Core FFO $ 11,253 $ 11,626

$ 61,014 $ 53,893











Add/(Deduct):









Straight-line rent adjustments(7) (107) 81

(790) 502 Amortization of market lease intangibles, net (5) -

(30) (80) Amortization of lease inducements - 5

7 57 Amortization of stock compensation 3,013 3,270

12,992 12,995 Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 169 216

763 1,028 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,639 1,255

6,125 4,440 Add/(Deduct):









Non-incremental revenue generating capital expenditures:









Building improvements (2,784) (1,670)

(7,674) (8,348) Tenant improvements and leasing commissions(8) (94) (888)

(236) (1,994) Core AFFO (3) $ 13,084 $ 13,895

$ 72,171 $ 62,493











Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted $0.10 $0.47

$0.58 $0.21 Core Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted $0.11 $0.12

$0.60 $0.53 Core Adjusted Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted $0.13 $0.14

$0.71 $0.62 Dividends declared per common share $0.08 $0.0525

$0.2625 $0.1025



See Consolidated Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes . See Consolidated Statements of Operations .

Adjusted EBITDA ($ in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2024 2023

2024 2023 Core FFO (calculated on a previous page) $ 11,253 $ 11,626

$ 61,014 $ 53,893 Deduct:









Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures (1,015) (260)

(4,196) (3,102) Equity in earnings share of depreciation and amortization (2,605) (2,597)

(10,154) (10,337) Add:









Interest expense 23,294 21,933

87,977 90,177 Amortization of derivative premium (1,461) (902)

(4,554) (4,654) Derivative mark to market adjustment (186) -

(202) - Recurring joint venture distributions 3,641 2,718

11,893 11,700 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures1 (495) (504)

(1,924) (2,319) Interest cost for mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests - -

- 7,366 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 81 285

540 7,618 Income tax expense 3 199

300 492 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,510 $ 32,498

$ 140,694 $ 150,834



See Consolidated Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes . See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.























1 See Annex 7 for breakout of Noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures.

Components of Net Asset Value ($ in thousands)

Real Estate Portfolio

Other Assets











Operating Multifamily NOI1 Total At Share

Cash and Cash Equivalents2 $6,493 New Jersey Waterfront $169,888 $145,446

Restricted Cash 17,059 Massachusetts 26,100 26,100

Other Assets 52,104 Other 31,832 24,132

Subtotal Other Assets $75,656 Total Multifamily NOI $227,820 $195,678





Commercial NOI3 1,980 1,159

Liabilities and Other Considerations

Add Back: Non-recurring NOI Impact4 1,368 1,368





Total NOI $231,168 $198,205

Operating - Consolidated Debt at Share $1,261,196







Operating - Unconsolidated Debt at Share 293,450 Non-Strategic Assets

Other Liabilities 68,051







Revolving Credit Facility5 145,000 Estimated Value of Remaining Land

$134,819

Term Loan 200,000 Estimated Value of Land Under Binding Contract for Sale 45,250

Preferred Units 9,294 Total Non-Strategic Assets6 $180,069

Subtotal Liabilities and Other Considerations $1,976,991



















Outstanding Shares7





















Diluted Weighted Average Shares

Outstanding for 4Q 2024 (in 000s) 102,587











See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.

































1 See Multifamily Operating Portfolio for more details. The Real Estate Portfolio table is reflective of the quarterly NOI annualized. 2 Reflects the cash balance on February 21, 2025. Cash balance at quarter end was $7.3 million. 3 See Commercial Assets and Developable Land for more details. 4 In the fourth quarter, the Company had lower than normal NOI value, driven primarily by two non-recurring costs. 5 Revolver balance on 12/31 was $152 million, subsequent to the sale of 65 Livingston, the Company repaid $7 million of the Revolver bringing the balance to $145 million. See Debt Summary and Maturity Schedule for more details. 6 The land values are VRE's share of value. 65 Livingston was removed from the total as it closed on January 24, 2025. Land under binding contract reflects two land parcels (Wall Land and 1 Water Street) and the value VRE expects to receive upon completion of the sale. For more details on unit change see Commercial Assets and Developable Land. 7 Outstanding shares for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 is comprised of the following (in 000s): 92,934 weighted average common shares outstanding, 8,677 weighted average Operating Partnership common and vested LTIP units outstanding, and 976 shares representing the dilutive effect of stock-based compensation awards.

Multifamily Operating Portfolio (in thousands, except Revenue per home)

Operating Highlights





Percentage Occupied Average Revenue per Home NOI Debt Balance

Ownership Apartments 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 NJ Waterfront

















Haus25 100.0 % 750 95.3 % 95.8 % $4,986 $4,950 $7,803 $7,931 $343,061 Liberty Towers* 100.0 % 648 85.6 % 91.7 % 4,319 4,237 4,543 5,506 - BLVD 401 74.3 % 311 95.7 % 94.7 % 4,309 4,304 2,428 2,592 115,515 BLVD 425 74.3 % 412 95.6 % 95.2 % 4,175 4,147 3,246 3,413 131,000 BLVD 475 100.0 % 523 94.4 % 96.8 % 4,201 4,241 4,100 4,319 164,712 Soho Lofts* 100.0 % 377 94.7 % 95.6 % 4,860 4,832 3,258 3,375 - Urby Harborside 85.0 % 762 94.4 % 96.5 % 4,322 4,094 6,455 5,866 182,604 RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial 100.0 % 313 95.4 % 96.2 % 4,516 4,392 2,674 2,661 110,000 RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial 100.0 % 295 96.3 % 96.3 % 4,405 4,363 2,479 2,500 100,000 RiverTrace 22.5 % 316 94.4 % 95.3 % 3,851 3,829 2,243 2,113 82,000 Capstone 40.0 % 360 95.1 % 94.4 % 4,590 4,471 3,243 3,154 135,000 NJ Waterfront Subtotal 85.0 % 5,067 93.8 % 95.3 % $4,441 $4,371 $42,472 $43,430 $1,363,892 Massachusetts

















Portside at East Pier 100.0 % 180 95.2 % 95.9 % $3,265 $3,269 $1,207 $1,245 $56,500 Portside 2 at East Pier 100.0 % 296 93.9 % 94.8 % 3,425 3,446 2,070 2,108 95,427 145 Front at City Square* 100.0 % 365 94.0 % 95.1 % 2,524 2,475 1,549 1,467 - The Emery at Overlook Ridge 100.0 % 326 92.9 % 94.0 % 2,865 2,840 1,699 1,688 70,653 Massachusetts Subtotal 100.0 % 1,167 93.9 % 94.8 % $2,962 $2,946 $6,525 $6,508 $222,580 Other

















The Upton 100.0 % 193 91.4 % 88.8 % $4,411 $4,525 $1,238 $1,392 $75,000 The James* 100.0 % 240 95.8 % 93.8 % 3,168 3,148 1,447 1,535 - Signature Place* 100.0 % 197 96.5 % 96.1 % 3,312 3,201 1,050 1,022 - Quarry Place at Tuckahoe 100.0 % 108 95.8 % 98.1 % 4,368 4,293 821 723 41,000 Riverpark at Harrison 45.0 % 141 95.7 % 97.2 % 2,995 2,823 626 570 30,192 Metropolitan at 40 Park 25.0 % 130 93.7 % 95.6 % 3,741 3,722 771 731 34,100 Station House 50.0 % 378 91.8 % 94.7 % 2,989 3,017 2,005 1,705 87,350 Other Subtotal 73.8 % 1,387 94.0 % 94.5 % $3,442 $3,421 $7,958 $7,678 $267,642 Operating Portfolio12 85.2 % 7,621 93.9 % 95.1 % $4,033 $3,980 $56,955 $57,616 $1,854,114



See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.



























1 Rental revenue associated with retail leases is included in the NOI disclosure above. 2 See Unconsolidated Joint Ventures and Annex 6: Multifamily Operating Portfolio for more details. *Properties that are currently in the collateral pool for the Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility.

Commercial Assets and Developable Land ($ in thousands)

Commercial Location Ownership Rentable SF1 Percentage Leased 4Q 2024 Percentage Leased 3Q 2024 NOI 4Q 2024 NOI 3Q 2024 Debt Balance Port Imperial South - Garage Weehawken, NJ 70.0 % Fn 1 N/A N/A $537 $590 $31,098 Port Imperial South - Retail Weehawken, NJ 70.0 % 18,064 92.0 % 92.0 % 147 115 - Port Imperial North - Garage Weehawken, NJ 70.0 % Fn 1 N/A N/A 25 12 - Port Imperial North - Retail Weehawken, NJ 100.0 % 8,400 100.0 % 100.0 % (275) 46 - Riverwalk at Port Imperial West New York, NJ 100.0 % 29,923 80.0 % 80.0 % 61 164 - Commercial Total

85.1 % 56,387 86.8 % 86.8 % $495 $927 $31,098 Shops at 40 Park2 Morristown, NJ 25.0 % 50,973 69.0 % 69.0 % 68 (46) - Commercial Total with Shops at 40 Park

80.9 % 107,360 78.4 % 78.4 % $563 $881 $31,098

Developable Land Parcel Units3





Total Units VRE Share NJ Waterfront 2,351 1,565 Massachusetts 849 849 Other 939 939 Developable Land Parcel Units Total at December 31, 2024 4,139 3,353 Less: One land parcel rezoned from hotel to retail use 112 112 Less: 65 Livingston sold in January 2025 252 252 Less: Two land parcels under binding contract for sale 527 527 Developable Land Parcel Units Remaining4 3,248 2,462



See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.























1 Port Imperial South - Garage and Port Imperial North - Garage include approximately 850 and 686 parking spaces, respectively. 2 The Company's joint venture sold the Shops at 40 Park retail property on October 22, 2024. 3 The Company has an additional 34,375 SF of developable retail space within land developments that is not represented in this table. 4 The unit count reduced subsequently when the Company sold 65 Livingston in January 2025. Wall Land and 1 Water Street are represented in the under binding contract bucket. One land parcel in Malden, MA was rezoned for retail use, reducing the total unit count by 112.

Same Store Market Information 1

Sequential Quarter Comparison (NOI in thousands)

























NOI at Share Occupancy Blended Lease Rate2

Apartments 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 Change 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 Change 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 Change New Jersey Waterfront 5,067 $37,733 $38,836 (2.8) % 93.8 % 95.3 % (1.5) % 1.2 % 6.6 % (5.4) % Massachusetts 1,167 6,787 6,765 0.3 % 93.9 % 94.8 % (0.9) % - % 0.7 % (0.7) % Other3 1,387 6,299 6,226 1.2 % 94.0 % 94.5 % (0.5) % (1.7) % 0.5 % (2.2) % Total 7,621 $50,819 $51,827 (1.9) % 93.9 % 95.1 % (1.2) % 0.5 % 4.6 % (4.1) %

Year-over-Year Fourth Quarter Comparison (NOI in thousands)

























NOI at Share Occupancy Blended Lease Rate 2

Apartments 4Q 2024 4Q 2023 Change 4Q 2024 4Q 2023 Change 4Q 2024 4Q 2023 Change New Jersey Waterfront 5,067 $37,733 $34,756 8.6 % 93.8 % 94.6 % (0.8) % 1.2 % 7.8 % (6.6) % Massachusetts 1,167 6,787 6,570 3.3 % 93.9 % 93.9 % - % - % 0.5 % (0.5) % Other3 1,387 6,299 6,017 4.7 % 94.0 % 94.0 % - % (1.7) % 5.0 % (6.7) % Total 7,621 $50,819 $47,343 7.3 % 93.9 % 94.4 % (0.5) % 0.5 % 6.2 % (5.7) %

Average Revenue per Home



Apartments 4Q 2024 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 4Q 2023 New Jersey Waterfront 5,067 $4,441 $4,371 $4,291 $4,274 $4,219 Massachusetts 1,167 2,962 2,946 2,931 2,893 2,925 Other3 1,387 3,442 3,421 3,411 3,374 3,307 Total 7,621 $4,033 $3,980 $3,923 $3,899 $3,855



See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.























1 All statistics are based off the current 7,621 Same Store pool. 2 Blended lease rates exclude properties not managed by Veris. 3 "Other" includes properties in Suburban NJ, New York, and Washington, DC. See Multifamily Operating Portfolio for breakout.

Same Store Performance ($ in thousands)

Multifamily Same Store1





























Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Sequential

2024 2023 Change %

2024 2023 Change %

4Q24 3Q24 Change % Apartment Rental Income $69,149 $66,603 $2,546 3.8 %

$272,198 $258,816 $13,382 5.2 %

$69,149 $68,862 $287 0.4 % Parking/Other Income 7,226 6,768 458 6.8 %

28,481 26,431 2,050 7.8 %

7,226 6,930 296 4.3 % Total Property Revenues2 $76,375 $73,371 $3,004 4.1 %

$300,679 $285,247 $15,432 5.4 %

$76,375 $75,792 $583 0.8 % Marketing & Administration 2,618 2,559 59 2.3 %

9,733 9,741 (8) (0.1) %

2,618 2,444 174 7.1 % Utilities 2,278 2,181 97 4.4 %

9,521 9,057 464 5.1 %

2,278 2,491 (213) (8.6) % Payroll 4,525 4,666 (141) (3.0) %

17,531 17,956 (425) (2.4) %

4,525 4,398 127 2.9 % Repairs & Maintenance 4,486 4,423 63 1.4 %

16,564 15,436 1,128 7.3 %

4,486 4,095 391 9.5 % Controllable Expenses $13,907 $13,829 $78 0.6 %

$53,349 $52,190 $1,159 2.2 %

$13,907 $13,428 $479 3.6 % Other Fixed Fees 719 728 (9) (1.2) %

2,879 2,918 (39) (1.3) %

719 745 (26) (3.5) % Insurance 1,388 1,743 (355) (20.4) %

5,649 6,464 (815) (12.6) %

1,388 702 686 97.7 % Real Estate Taxes 9,542 9,728 (186) (1.9) %

38,061 35,881 2,180 6.1 %

9,542 9,090 452 5.0 % Non-Controllable Expenses $11,649 $12,199 $(550) (4.5) %

$46,589 $45,263 $1,326 2.9 %

$11,649 $10,537 $1,112 10.6 % Total Property Expenses $25,556 $26,028 $(472) (1.8) %

$99,938 $97,453 $2,485 2.5 %

$25,556 $23,965 $1,591 6.6 % Same Store GAAP NOI $50,819 $47,343 $3,476 7.3 %

$200,741 $187,794 $12,947 6.9 %

$50,819 $51,827 $(1,008) (1.9) % Real Estate Tax Adjustments3 - - -



- 1,689 (1,689)



- - -

Normalized Same Store NOI $50,819 $47,343 $3,476 7.3 %

$200,741 $186,105 $14,636 7.9 %

$50,819 $51,827 $(1,008) (1.9) %





























Normalized SS NOI Margin 66.5 % 64.5 % 2.0 %



66.8 % 65.2 % 1.6 %



66.5 % 68.4 % (1.9) %

Total Units 7,621 7,621





7,621 7,621





7,621 7,621



% Ownership 85.2 % 85.2 %





85.2 % 85.2 %





85.2 % 85.2 %



% Occupied 93.9 % 94.4 % (0.5) %



93.9 % 94.4 % (0.5) %



93.9 % 95.1 % (1.2) %

























1 Values represent the Company's pro rata ownership of the operating portfolio. The James and Haus25 were added to the Same Store pool in 1Q 2024. All periods displayed have an adjusted Same Store pool to reflect the sales of both Met Lofts and Shops at 40 Park. 2 Revenues reported based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principals or "GAAP". 3 Represents tax settlements and final tax rate adjustments recognized that are applicable to prior periods.

Debt Profile ($ in thousands)



Lender Effective Interest Rate (1) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Date of Maturity Permanent Loans Repaid in 2024









Soho Lofts(2) Flagstar Bank 3.77 % - 158,777 07/01/29 145 Front at City Square(3) US Bank SOFR+1.84% - 63,000 12/10/26 Signature Place(4) Nationwide Life Insurance Company 3.74 % - 43,000 08/01/24 Liberty Towers(5) American General Life Insurance Company 3.37 % - 265,000 10/01/24 Permanent Loans Repaid in 2024



$- $529,777

Secured Permanent Loans









Portside 2 at East Pier New York Life Insurance Co. 4.56 % 95,427 97,000 03/10/26 BLVD 425 New York Life Insurance Co. 4.17 % 131,000 131,000 08/10/26 BLVD 401 New York Life Insurance Co. 4.29 % 115,515 117,000 08/10/26 Portside at East Pier(6) KKR SOFR + 2.75% 56,500 56,500 09/07/26 The Upton(7) Bank of New York Mellon SOFR + 1.58% 75,000 75,000 10/27/26 RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial(8) JP Morgan SOFR + 1.41% 110,000 110,000 06/21/27 Quarry Place at Tuckahoe Natixis Real Estate Capital, LLC 4.48 % 41,000 41,000 08/05/27 BLVD 475 The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. 2.91 % 164,712 165,000 11/10/27 Haus25 Freddie Mac 6.04 % 343,061 343,061 09/01/28 RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. 4.52 % 100,000 100,000 01/10/29 Port Imperial Garage South American General Life & A/G PC 4.85 % 31,098 31,645 12/01/29 The Emery at Overlook Ridge(9) Flagstar Bank 3.21 % 70,653 72,000 01/01/31 Secured Permanent Loans Outstanding



$1,333,966 $1,339,206

Secured and/or Repaid Permanent Loans



$1,333,966 $1,868,983

Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs



(10,492) (15,086)

Secured Permanent Loans



$1,323,474 $1,853,897

Secured RCF & Term Loans:









Revolving Credit Facility(10) Various Lenders SOFR + 2.72% $152,000 $- 04/22/27 Term Loan(10) Various Lenders SOFR + 2.73% 200,000 - 04/22/27 RCF & Term Loan Balances



$352,000 $-

Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs



(3,161) -

Total RCF & Term Loan Debt



$348,839 $-

Total Debt



$1,672,313 $1,853,897





See to Debt Profile Footnotes .

Debt Summary and Maturity Schedule ($ in thousands)

100% of the Company's total pro forma debt portfolio (consolidated and unconsolidated) is hedged or fixed. The Company's total pro rata debt portfolio has a weighted average interest rate of 4.95% and a weighted average maturity of 3.1 years.





Balance % of Total Weighted Average Interest Rate Weighted Average Maturity in Years Fixed Rate & Hedged Debt







Fixed Rate & Hedged Secured Debt $1,683,966 99.9 % 5.05 % 2.76 Variable Rate Debt







Variable Rate Debt1 2,000 0.1 % 7.08 % 2.31 Totals / Weighted Average $1,685,966 100.0 % 5.05 % 2.76 Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs (13,654)





Total Consolidated Debt, net $1,672,312





Partners' Share (72,770)





VRE Share of Total Consolidated Debt, net2 $1,599,542















Unconsolidated Secured Debt







VRE Share $293,450 53.2 % 4.72 % 4.00 Partners' Share 257,796 46.8 % 4.72 % 4.00 Total Unconsolidated Secured Debt $551,246 100.0 % 4.72 % 4.00









Pro Rata Debt Portfolio







Fixed Rate & Hedged Secured Debt $1,899,646 100.0 % 4.95 % 3.10 Variable Rate Secured Debt - - % - % - Total Pro Rata Debt Portfolio $1,899,646 100.0 % 4.95 % 3.10

Debt Maturity Schedule as of December 31, 2024 34



2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Secured Debt

473 316 343 131

71 Term Loan





200





Revolver





152





Unused Revolver Capacity





148









Pro Forma Total Consolidated Debt, net on 12/31/24 1,685,966 Partners' Share (72,770) VRE Share of Total Consolidated Debt, net as of 12/31/24 1,613,196 Repayment of outstanding Revolver borrowings from sale of 65 Livingston in January 2025 (7,000) VRE Share of Total Consolidated Debt, net on 2/20/25 1,606,196 VRE Share of Total Unconsolidated Debt, net on 12/31/24 293,450 Total Pro Rata Debt Portfolio 1,899,646























1 Variable rate debt includes the unhedged balance on the Revolver at year end. 2 Minority interest share of consolidated debt is comprised of $33.7 million at BLVD 425, $29.7 million at BLVD 401 and $9.3 million at Port Imperial South Garage. 3 The Term Loan, Revolver and Unused Revolver Capacity are shown with the one-year extension option utilized on the facilities. At quarter end, the Term Loan was fully drawn and hedged at a strike of 3.5%, expiring July 2026. The Revolver is partially capped with $150 million notional capped at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in June 2025. The graphic reflects consolidated debt balances only. Dollars are shown in millions.

Annex 1: Transaction Activity ($ in thousands except per SF)



Location Transaction Date Number of

Buildings SF Gross Asset Value 2024 Dispositions









Land









2 Campus Drive Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ 1/3/2024 N/A N/A $9,700 107 Morgan Jersey City, NJ 4/16/2024 N/A N/A 54,000 6 Becker/85 Livingston Roseland, NJ 4/30/2024 N/A N/A 27,900 Subtotal Land







$91,600 Multifamily









Metropolitan Lofts1 Morristown, NJ 1/12/2024 1 54,683 $30,300 Subtotal Multifamily



1 54,683 $30,300 Office









Harborside 5 Jersey City, NJ 3/20/2024 1 977,225 $85,000 Subtotal Office



1 977,225 $85,000 Retail









Shops at 40 Park2 Morristown, NJ 10/22/2024 1 50,973 $15,700 Subtotal Retail



1 50,973 $15,700





2024 Dispositions Total $222,600











2025 Dispositions-to-Date









Land









65 Livingston Roseland, NJ 1/24/2025 N/A N/A $7,300





2025 Dispositions-to-Date $7,300 Under Binding Contract









Wall Land Wall Township, NJ

N/A N/A

1 Water Street White Plains, NY

N/A N/A

























1 The joint venture sold the property; releasing approximately $6 million of net proceeds to the Company. 2 The Company's joint venture sold the Shops at 40 Park retail for $15.7 million, of which the Company did not receive any net proceeds after repayment of property-level debt, selling expenses, and preferred return distributions to its joint venture partner.

Annex 2: Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) to NOI (three months ended)



4Q 2024

3Q 2024

Total

Total Net Income (loss) $ (14,023)

$ (10,907) Deduct:





Loss (income) from discontinued operations 1,015

(206) Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property and impairments, net (1,899)

- Management fees (751)

(794) Interest and other investment income (111)

(181) Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures (1,015)

268 (Gain) loss from extinguishment of debt, net -

(8) (Gain) loss on sale of unconsolidated joint venture interests 154

- Other (income) expense, net 396

310 Add:





Property management 3,877

3,762 General and administrative 10,040

8,956 Transaction-related costs 159

- Depreciation and amortization 21,182

21,159 Interest expense 23,293

21,507 Provision for income taxes 2

39 Land and other impairments, net -

2,619 Net operating income (NOI) $ 42,319

$ 46,524

Summary of Consolidated Multifamily NOI by Type (unaudited): 4Q 2024

3Q 2024 Total Consolidated Multifamily - Operating Portfolio $ 41,612

$ 43,477 Total Consolidated Commercial 495

927 Total NOI from Consolidated Properties (excl. unconsolidated JVs/subordinated interests) $ 42,107

$ 44,404 NOI (loss) from services, land/development/repurposing & other assets 398

427 Total Consolidated Multifamily NOI $ 42,505

$ 44,831



See Consolidated Statement of Operations .

See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.

Annex 3: Consolidated Statement of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes

FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI, & Adjusted EBITDA



1. Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares 9,653 and 8,696 shares for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and 9,472 and 8,929 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options). 2. Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures, and adjustments for noncontrolling interest of $2.6 million and $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $10.2 million and $10.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Excludes non-real estate-related depreciation and amortization of $0.2 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $0.8 million and $1.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. 3. Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit). See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions for information About FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI & Adjusted EBITDA. 4. Accounting for the impact of Severance/Compensation related costs, General and Administrative expense was $10.0 million and $9.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $37.0 million and $36.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. 5. Accounting for the impact of Severance/Compensation related costs, Property Management expense was $3.1 million and $3.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $14.1 million and $13.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. 6. Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $20 thousand and $92 thousand for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. 7. Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $59 thousand and $23 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $94 thousand and ($4) thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. 8. Excludes expenditures for tenant spaces in properties that have not been owned by the Company for at least a year.



See Consolidated Statement of Operations . See FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO . See Adjusted EBITDA .

Annex 4: Unconsolidated Joint Ventures ($ in thousands)

Property Units Percentage Occupied VRE's Nominal Ownership1 4Q 2024 NOI2 Total Debt VRE Share of 4Q NOI VRE Share of Debt Multifamily













Urby Harborside 762 94.4 % 85.0 % $6,455 $182,604 $5,487 $155,213 RiverTrace at Port Imperial 316 94.4 % 22.5 % 2,243 82,000 505 18,450 Capstone at Port Imperial 360 95.1 % 40.0 % 3,243 135,000 1,297 54,000 Riverpark at Harrison 141 95.7 % 45.0 % 626 30,192 282 13,586 Metropolitan at 40 Park 130 93.7 % 25.0 % 771 34,100 193 8,525 Station House 378 91.8 % 50.0 % 2,005 87,350 1,003 43,675 Total Multifamily 2,087 94.1 % 55.0 % $15,343 $551,246 $8,766 $293,450 Total UJV 2,087 94.1 % 55.0 % $15,343 $551,246 $8,766 $293,450















Retail Sold in 4Q













Shops at 40 Park3 N/A 69.0 % 25.0 % 68 - 17 - Total Retail Sold in 4Q N/A 69.0 % 25.0 % $68 $- $17 $-







































1 Amounts represent the Company's share based on ownership percentage. 2 The sum of property level revenue, straight line and ASC 805 adjustments; less: operating expenses, real estate taxes and utilities. 3 The Company's joint venture sold the Shops at 40 Park retail for $15.7 million, of which the Company did not receive any net proceeds after repayment of property-level debt, selling expenses, and preferred return distributions to its joint venture partner.

Annex 5: Debt Profile Footnotes



1. Effective rate of debt, including deferred financing costs, comprised of the cost of terminated treasury lock agreements (if any), debt initiation costs, mark-to-market adjustment of acquired debt and other transaction costs, as applicable. 2. The loan on Soho Lofts was prepaid in full on June 28, 2024, through a $55 million Term Loan draw. 3. The loan on 145 Front Street was prepaid in full on May 22, 2024, using cash on hand. 4. The loan on Signature Place was repaid on August 1, 2024, through a $43 million Term Loan draw. 5. The loan on Liberty Towers was repaid on September 30, 2024, through a combination of a $102 million Term Loan draw, $157 million Revolver draw and cash on hand. 6. The loan on Portside at East Pier is hedged with a 3-year cap at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in September 2026. 7. The loan on Upton was hedged with an interest rate cap at a strike rate of 1.0% that expired in October 2024. The Company elected to place a new interest rate cap at a strike of 3.5%, expiring in November 2026. 8. The loan on RiverHouse 9 is hedged with an interest rate cap at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in July 2026. 9. Effective rate reflects the fixed rate period, which ends on January 1, 2026. After that period ends, the Company must make a one-time interest rate election of either: (a) the floating-rate option, the sum of the highest prime rate as published in the New York Times on each applicable Rate Change Date plus 2.75% annually or (b) the fixed-rate option, the sum of the Five Year Fixed Rate Advance of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York in effects as of the first business day of the month which is three months prior to the Rate Change Date plus 3.00% annually. 10. The Company's facilities consist of a $300 million Revolver and $200 million delayed-draw Term Loan and are supported by a group of eight lenders. The eight lenders consists of JP Morgan Chase and Bank of New York Mellon as Joint Bookrunners; Bank of America Securities, Capital One, Goldman Sachs Bank USA, and RBC Capital Markets as Joint Lead Arrangers; and Associated Bank and Eastern Bank as participants. The facilities have a three-year term ending April 22, 2027, with a one-year extension option. The Term Loan was accessed three times ($55 million in June, $43 million in August and $102 million in September) and was fully drawn as of December 31, 2024. The three Term Loan tranches are hedged with interest rate caps at strike rates of 3.5%, expiring in July 2026. As of December 31, 2024, the balance outstanding under the Revolver was $152 million, of which $150 million was hedged with an interest rate cap at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in June 2025.



Balance as of

December 31, 2024 Initial

Spread Deferred

Financing

Costs 5 bps

reduction KPI Updated

Spread SOFR or

SOFR Cap All In

Rate Secured Revolving Credit Facility (Unhedged) $2,000,000 2.10 % 0.67 % (0.05) % 2.72 % 4.36 % 7.08 % Secured Revolving Credit Facility $150,000,000 2.10 % 0.67 % (0.05) % 2.72 % 3.50 % 6.22 % Secured Term Loan $200,000,000 2.10 % 0.68 % (0.05) % 2.73 % 3.50 % 6.23 %



See Debt Profile .

Annex 6: Multifamily Property Information



Location Ownership Apartments Rentable SF1 Average Size Year Complete NJ Waterfront











Haus25 Jersey City, NJ 100.0 % 750 617,787 824 2022 Liberty Towers Jersey City, NJ 100.0 % 648 602,210 929 2003 BLVD 401 Jersey City, NJ 74.3 % 311 273,132 878 2016 BLVD 425 Jersey City, NJ 74.3 % 412 369,515 897 2003 BLVD 475 Jersey City, NJ 100.0 % 523 475,459 909 2011 Soho Lofts Jersey City, NJ 100.0 % 377 449,067 1,191 2017 Urby Harborside Jersey City, NJ 85.0 % 762 474,476 623 2017 RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial Weehawken, NJ 100.0 % 313 245,127 783 2021 RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial Weehawken, NJ 100.0 % 295 250,591 849 2018 RiverTrace West New York, NJ 22.5 % 316 295,767 936 2014 Capstone West New York, NJ 40.0 % 360 337,991 939 2021 NJ Waterfront Subtotal

85.0 % 5,067 4,391,122 867

Massachusetts











Portside at East Pier East Boston, MA 100.0 % 180 154,859 862 2015 Portside 2 at East Pier East Boston, MA 100.0 % 296 230,614 779 2018 145 Front at City Square Worcester, MA 100.0 % 365 304,936 835 2018 The Emery at Overlook Ridge Revere, MA 100.0 % 326 273,140 838 2020 Massachusetts Subtotal

100.0 % 1,167 963,549 826

Other











The Upton Short Hills, NJ 100.0 % 193 217,030 1,125 2021 The James Park Ridge, NJ 100.0 % 240 215,283 897 2021 Signature Place Morris Plains, NJ 100.0 % 197 203,716 1,034 2018 Quarry Place at Tuckahoe Eastchester, NY 100.0 % 108 105,551 977 2016 Riverpark at Harrison Harrison, NJ 45.0 % 141 124,774 885 2014 Metropolitan at 40 Park Morristown, NJ 25.0 % 130 124,237 956 2010 Station House Washington, DC 50.0 % 378 290,348 768 2015 Other Subtotal

73.8 % 1,387 1,280,939 924

Operating Portfolio2

85.2 % 7,621 6,635,610 871





See Multifamily Operating Portfolio .























1 Total sf outlined above excludes approximately 189,367 sqft of ground floor retail, of which 142,739 sf was leased as of December 31, 2024. 2 Rental revenue associated with retail leases is included in the NOI disclosure on the Multifamily Operating Portfolio.

Annex 7: Noncontrolling Interests in Consolidated Joint Ventures



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2024 2023

2024 2023 BLVD 425 $ 96 $ 72

$ 423 $ 202 BLVD 401 (571) (568)

(2,258) (2,487) Port Imperial Garage South (2) (12)

(5) (52) Port Imperial Retail South 18 29

52 113 Other consolidated joint ventures (36) (25)

(136) (95) Net losses in noncontrolling interests $ (495) $ (504)

$ (1,924) $ (2,319) Depreciation in noncontrolling interests 744 712

2,923 2,853 Funds from operations - noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures $ 249 $ 208

$ 999 $ 534 Interest expense in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 786 789

3,146 3,163 Net operating income before debt service in consolidated joint ventures $ 1,035 $ 997

$ 4,145 $ 3,697



See Adjusted EBITDA .

Non-GAAP Financial Definitions

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Included in this financial package are Funds from Operations, or FFO, Core Funds from Operations, or Core FFO, net operating income, or NOI and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, or Adjusted EBITDA, each a "non-GAAP financial measure," measuring Veris Residential, Inc.'s historical or future financial performance that is different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"), within the meaning of the applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Veris Residential, Inc. believes these metrics can be a useful measure of its performance which is further defined.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted "EBITDA")

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as Core FFO, plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus income (loss) in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures, and plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of Adjusted EBITDA of unconsolidated joint ventures. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company's ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.

Blended Net Rental Growth Rate or Blended Lease Rate

Weighted average of the net effective change in rent (inclusive of concessions) for a lease with a new resident or for a renewed lease compared to the rent for the prior lease of the identical apartment unit.

Core FFO and Adjusted FFO ("AFFO")

Core FFO is defined as FFO, as adjusted for certain items to facilitate comparative measurement of the Company's performance over time. Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") is defined as Core FFO less (i) recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions, and capital expenditures, (ii) straight-line rents and amortization of acquired above/below market leases, net, and (iii) other non-cash income, plus (iv) other non-cash charges. Core FFO and Adjusted AFFO are presented solely as supplemental disclosure that the Company's management believes provides useful information to investors and analysts of its results, after adjusting for certain items to facilitate comparability of its performance from period to period. Core FFO and Adjusted FFO are non-GAAP financial measures that are not intended to represent cash flow and are not indicative of cash flows provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. As there is not a generally accepted definition established for Core FFO and Adjusted FFO, the Company's measures of Core FFO may not be comparable to the Core FFO and Adjusted FFO reported by other REITs. A reconciliation of net income per share to Core FFO and Adjusted FFO in dollars and per share are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Funds From Operations ("FFO")

FFO is defined as net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from depreciable rental property transactions (including both acquisitions and dispositions), and impairments related to depreciable rental property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that FFO per share is helpful to investors as one of several measures of the performance of an equity REIT. The Company further believes that as FFO per share excludes the effect of depreciation, gains (or losses) from property transactions and impairments related to depreciable rental property (all of which are based on historical costs which may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance), FFO per share can facilitate comparison of operating performance between equity REITs.

FFO per share should not be considered as an alternative to net income available to common shareholders per share as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO per share presented herein is not necessarily comparable to FFO per share presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definition. However, the Company's FFO per share is comparable to the FFO per share of real estate companies that use the current definition of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). A reconciliation of net income per share to FFO per share is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

NOI and Same Store NOI

NOI represents total revenues less total operating expenses, as reconciled to net income above. The Company considers NOI to be a meaningful non-GAAP financial measure for making decisions and assessing unlevered performance of its property types and markets, as it relates to total return on assets, as opposed to levered return on equity. As properties are considered for sale and acquisition based on NOI estimates and projections, the Company utilizes this measure to make investment decisions, as well as compare the performance of its assets to those of its peers. NOI should not be considered a substitute for net income, and the Company's use of NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company calculates NOI before any allocations to noncontrolling interests, as those interests do not affect the overall performance of the individual assets being measured and assessed.

Same Store NOI is presented for the same store portfolio, which comprises all properties that were owned by the Company throughout both of the reporting periods.

