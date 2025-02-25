Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Hohe Gewinne in kurzer Zeit! Aktuelle Sondersituation jetzt nutzen und enorm profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E3N3 | ISIN: EE3100149394 | Ticker-Symbol: X8K
Stuttgart
25.02.25
08:03 Uhr
47,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
INFORTAR AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INFORTAR AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,70050,2011:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.02.2025 08:06 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AS Infortar: Aktsiaselts Infortar Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report for fourth quarter and 12 months of 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Aktsiaselts Infortar (Infortar) will organize a webinar for introducing fourth quarter 2024 results today. Please join the webinar via the following links:

25 February 2025 at 12:00 (EET) Estonian webinar

25 February 2025 at 14:00 (EET) English webinar

Estonia's largest investment holding company, Infortar assets increased from €1.4 billion to €2.7 billion following the acquisition of a majority shareholding in Tallink Group (Tallink) and the purchase of a gas sale- and distribution company in Poland. Infortar's stock price raised by 70% in its first year on the Tallinn stock exchange, raising the company's total valuation from €548 million to €916 million.

"Over the past few years, our investments have amounted to nearly half a billion euros. We have grown into one of Estonia's largest companies in terms of assets within a year. We will continue seeking growth opportunities across the region," said Ain Hanschmidt, Chairman of the Management Board of Infortar.

"Today, changes in corporate competitiveness and energy policy across Estonia, Europe, and the United States recognize an increasing role for natural gas as a supporter of renewable energy and a provider of controllable capacity. The outlook for the maritime transport sector is set to improve," Hanschmidt added.

Major events

Maritime transportation

In the summer, Infortar invested €110 million in acquiring Tallink shares, increasing its shareholding in Tallink to 68.5%.

The total number of passengers in 2024 reached 5.6 million. As of the end of the financial year, Tallink operated 14 vessels. Three vessels were chartered out during the year. The number of transported cargo units exceeded 303,000, and passenger vehicles transported totaled 777,000.

Energy

Infortar's subsidiary, Elenger Group (Elenger), signed a €120 million agreement with the German energy conglomerate EWE AG to acquire EWE Group's business operations in Poland. The transaction included natural gas assets, a distribution network in Western Poland, and all energy sales segments.

In 2024, Elenger sold a total of 18.4 TWh of energy (15.9 TWh in 2023). Sales in Estonia accounted for 16% of the total energy sales in 2024. The company's market share in gas sales across the Finland-Baltic gas market for the year was 24.3%.

Real estate

Infortar's real estate portfolio has expanded from 100,000 to 141,000 square meters over the past year. At the end of last year, the Rimi logistics center in Saue received its occupancy permit. This summer, a new bridge in Pärnu will be completed, followed by the opening of Lasnamäe's second DEPO store in Estonia next year. In early 2028, the Kangru-Saku section of the Rail Baltica main route will also be completed.

Key figures of financial year

Key figuresQ4 2024Q4 202312 months 202412 months 2023
Sales revenue, m€446.168337.7341 371.7751 084.626
Gross profit, m€34.87142.235128.629149.473
EBITDA, m€27.89237.418145.415143.283
EBITDA margin (%)6.3%11.1%10.6%13.2%
Net profit, EBIT, m€-6.79228.96777.025123.628
Total profit(-loss), m€-11.98824.206175.351293.830
Net profit (-loss) holders of the Parent m€-11.18824.232172.934293.778
EPS (euros)*-0.541.188.4614.62
Total equity m€1 166.222820.2101 166.222820.210
Total liabilities m€1 223.287441.1601 223.287441.160
Net debt m€1 055.708354.0451 055.708354.045
Investment loans to EBITDA (ratio)3.0x1.7x3.0x1.7x

Earnings per share (EPS) in euros is calculated using the following formula: the profit attributable to the parent company's owners is divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares (20,443,629 as of 31.12.2024 and 20,100,000 as of 31.12.2023). The number of shares, 20,443,629, is determined as follows: Infortar has a total of 21,166,239 issued ordinary shares, from which 722 610 own shares are deducted. These own shares were issued under the employee stock option program and have not been exercised.

Revenue

2024. financial year, the group's consolidated sales revenue increased by 287.149 million euros reaching 1 371.775 million euros (compared to 1 084.626 million euros in 2023). A significant impact was made by the consolidation of Tallink Grupp's results into Infortar's consolidated financial statements starting from August 1, 2024.

EBITDA and Segment Reporting

Maritime transport Segment: The EBITDA for the maritime transport segment in 2024 financial year was 175.181 million euros (compared to 214.528 million euros in the 2023 financial year). In segment reporting 100% Tallink results are presented.

Tallink's financial results were affected by difficult economic environment across all our home markets, and the lowest consumer confidence levels in a decade.

Energy Segment: The EBITDA for the energy segment of the 2024 financial year was 77.235 million euros (compared to 135.999 million euros in 2023). Warmer winter led to a decrease in sales volumes, which in turn impacted profitability in the fourth quarter.

Real Estate Segment: The profitability assessment considers the EBITDA of individual real estate companies. The EBITDA for the real estate segment of the 2024 financial year was 13.567 million euros (compared to 12.39 million euros in 2023). Three new buildings at Liivalaia 9, Tähesaju 9, and Tähesaju 11 were included in the accounting for the 2023 financial year.

Net Profit

The consolidated net profit for the 2024 financial year was 175.351 million euros (compared to 293.83 million euros in 2023 financial year). One-time significant transactions impacting the net profit calculation for the 2023 financial year included the effects related to the acquisition of the Latvian gas distribution network company, Gaso.

The consolidated operating profit for the 2024 financial year was 77.025 million euros (compared to 123.628 million euros in the 2023 financial year).

Investments

Infortar entered the agricultural sector by acquiring one of Estonia's largest dairy farms in Halinga and began constructing a biogas plant next to the farm for local gas production. Infortar invested 110 million euros in purchasing Tallink shares, increasing its shareholding in Tallink to 68,5%.

Infortar subsidiary Elenger signed a 120 million euros agreement with the German energy group EWE AG to acquire EWE Group's entire Polish business. The transaction includes the natural gas distribution network in Western Poland as well as all energy sales operations.

In the fourth quarter Infortar Group's total investments amounted to approximately 140 million euros, reaching 279 million euros over twelve months.

Financing

Loan and lease liabilities amounted to 1 223.287 million euros in 2024 financial year (compared to 441.16 million euros in 2023 financial year). Significant increase in the 2024 financial year is primarily due to the line-by-line consolidation of Tallink Grupp, which resulted in the full inclusion of Tallink's liabilities among the group's obligations. Proportionally to the growth in assets, Infortar's net debt increased by 701.663 million euros, reaching 1 055.708 million euros (compared to 354,045 million euros in 2023 financial year). The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 3.4.

Dividends

According to the dividend policy, the objective is to pay dividends of at least 1 euro per share per finiancial year. Dividend payments are made semi-annually. Infortar Group's management proposes to pay a dividend of 3 euros per share for the 2024 financial year results. According to the proposal, the first payout is planned to be made no later than July, and the second payout in December 2025. The dividend consists of three parts:

1 euro per share, as per the dividend policy.

Carried-over dividend from AS Tallink Grupp, which is rounded upwards.

Additional dividend based on the high deliveries of the financial results in 2024.

AS Infortar has a total of 21,166,239 shares, of which 722 610 are company's own shares. Dividends are therefore paid for 20,443,629 shares, which amounts to approximately 61 million euros.

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

(in thousands of EUR)Q4 2024Q4 202312 months 202412 months 2023
Revenue446 168337 7341 371 7751 084 626
Cost of goods (goods and services) sold-411 237-295 439-1 243 033-934 811
Write-down of receivables-60-60-113-342
Gross profit34 87142 235128 629149 473
Marketing expenses-12 459-511-21 086-1 620
General administrative expenses-22 759-9 522-50 438-22 085
Profit (loss) from biological assets-1560-1390
Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of the investment property-6 749-4 074-9 640-4 074
Unsettled gain/loss on derivative financial instruments2 09890226 6721 969
Other operating revenue-7671 4584 6822 523
Other operating expenses-871-1 521-1 655-2 558
Operating profit-6 79228 96777 025123 628
(in thousands of EUR)Q4 2024Q4 202312 months 202412 months 2023
Profit (loss) from investments accounted for by equity method8461 93822 97439 639
Financial income and expenses
Other financial investments2695472 789-4
Interest expense-13 808-8 569-38 274-22 573
Interest income7604654 9792 765
Profit (loss) from changes in exchange rates-56-13100-173
Other financial income and expenses16 287-5815 892159 158
Total financial income and expenses3 452-8 12155 486139 173
Profit before tax-2 49422 784155 485302 440
Corporate income tax-9 4941 42219 866-8 610
Profit for the financial year-11 98824 206175 351293 830
including:
Profit attributable to the owners of the parent company-11 18824 232172 934293 778
Profit attributable to non-controlling interest-800-262 41752
Other comprehensive income 12 months 202412 months 2023
Revaluation of risk hedging instruments-46 786-58 233
Exchange rate differences attributable to foreign subsidiaries53-42
Total of other comprehensive income-46 733-58 275
Total income, including: 128 618235 555
including:
Comprehensive profit attributable to the owners of the parent company126 201235 503
Comprehensive profit attributable to non-controlling interest2 41752
Ordinary earnings per share (in euros per share)8,4614,26
Diluted earnings per share (in euros per share)8,1614,10

Consolidated statement of financial position

(in thousands of EUR)31.12.2431.12.23
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents167 57987 115
Short term financial investments10
Derivative financial assets8 33328 728
Settled derivative receivables6765 958
Other prepayments and receivables155 351162 575
Prepayments for taxes3 831925
Trade and other receivables38 51720 185
Prepayments for inventories2 4983 493
Inventories215 914146 884
Biological assets9410
Total current assets593 641455 863
Non-current assets31.12.2431.12.23
Investments to associates16 603346 014
Long-term derivative instruments3 2141 125
Long-term loans and other receivables35 1639 072
Investment property67 931176 024
Property, plant and equipment1 909 458446 748
Intangible assets38 87414 366
Right-of-use assets47 59811 300
Biological assets2 7530
Total non-current assets2 121 5941 004 649
TOTAL ASSETS2 715 2351 460 512
(in thousands of EUR)31.12.2431.12.23
Current liabilities
Loan liabilities477 162184 259
Rental liabilities9 0201 766
Payables to suppliers87 94174 751
Tax obligations49 35432 822
Buyers' advances31 1263 099
Settled derivatives8 7281 463
Other current liabilities63 43110 851
Short term derivatives27 7043 659
Total current liabilities754 446312 670
Non-current liabilities31.12.2431.12.23
Long-term provisions9 9468 399
Deferred taxes2 81633 233
Other long-term liabilities43 20930 679
Long-term derivatives1 471186
Loan-liabilities696 670246 410
Rental liabilities40 4358 725
Total non-current liabilities794 547327 632
TOTAL LIABILITIES1 549 013640 302
(in thousands of EUR)31.12.2431.12.23
Equity
Share capital2 1172 105
Own shares-72-95
Share premium32 48429 344
Reserve capital212205
Option reserve6 2233 864
Hedging reserve*7 45524 118
Unrealised currency translation differences1 113-39
Employment benefit reserve-44-44
Retained earnings698 914466 140
Net profit of the financial year172 934293 778
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent921 336819 376
Minority interests244 886834
Total equity1 166 222820 210
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY2 715 2351 460 512

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities
(in thousands of EUR)12 months
2024		12 months
2023
Profit for the financial year175 351293 830
Adjustments:
Depreciation, amortization, and impairment of non-current assets58 61115 581
Change in the fair value of the investment property9 6404 074
Equity profits/losses-156 863-39 639
Change in the value of derivatives20 88854 309
Other financial income/expenses-827-161 965
Calculated interest expenses38 27422 573
Profit/loss from non-current assets sold-953-91
Income from grants recognized as revenue2 984784
Corporate income tax expense-19 8668 610
Income tax paid-10 551-267
Change in receivables and prepayments related to operating activities52 02254 539
Change in inventories-12 830-61 915
Change in payables and prepayments relating to operating activities-22 278-591
Change in biological assets-3220
Total cash flows from operating activities133 280189 832
Cash flows from investing activities12 months
2024		12 months
2023
Purchases of associates0-10 314
Purchases of subsidiaries-155 313-103 414
Received dividends20 8620
Given loans1 9186 652
Interest gain4 9532 691
Purchases Investment property-5 071-18 304
Purchases of property, plant and equipment-38 332-18 143
Proceeds from sale of property1 559-252
Total cash flows used in investing activities-169 424-141 084
Cash flows used in financing activities12 months
2024		12 months
2023
Changes in overdraft12 86314 349
Proceeds from borrowings358 733130 567
Repayments of borrowings-151 790-155 808
Repayment of finance lease liabilities-6 222-2 233
Interest paid-39 153-22 224
Dividends paid-60 997-15 750
Gain from share emission3 17429 464
Total cash flows used in financing activities116 608-21 635
00
TOTAL NET CASH FLOW80 46427 113
Cash at the beginning of the year87 11560 002
Cash at the end of the period167 57987 115
Net (decrease)/increase in cash80 46427 113

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,228 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +372 5156662
e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee
www.infortar.ee/en/investor


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.