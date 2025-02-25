Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company AnaCardio includes first patient in a phase 2a study of its drug candidate AC01

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN February 25, 2025. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company AnaCardio has dosed the first patient in the phase 2a part of the GOAL-HF1 clinical study. The study will evaluate AnaCardio's drug candidate AC01 in patients with heart failure and reduced ejection fraction. Study results from GOAL-HF1 are expected by the end of the year.

AnaCardio AB is a privately held Swedish clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel drugs to treat heart failure. The company's lead asset, AC01, is currently being evaluated in a clinical phase 1b/2a study, GOAL-HF1, in patients with heart failure and reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).

The phase 2a part of the GOAL-HF1 study is randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled, aiming to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of AC01 in patients with HFrEF following 28 days of treatment. The study is being conducted at 13 highly specialized heart failure centers in Sweden, the Netherlands, Italy and the UK.

"Following the promising results from the first part of the phase 1b/2a study, we are pleased to see our portfolio company AnaCardio advancing the clinical development of AC01 by initiating the second part of the study," says Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's ownership interest in AnaCardio amounts to 10%.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB



Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of eleven companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.