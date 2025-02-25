Unilever's shares experienced a notable decline of over three percent, trading at 43.40 British pounds in London, following the unexpected announcement of CEO Hein Schumacher's departure scheduled for March 1st. The leadership transition will see current Finance Director Fernando Fernandez stepping into the chief executive role, while Srinivas Phatak assumes interim responsibility for financial operations. Fernandez, bringing extensive leadership experience including oversight of Latin American operations and the beauty and wellbeing division, will receive a base salary of 1.8 million euros in his new position, complemented by annual bonus opportunities and participation in the performance share plan.

Strategic Continuity Assured

Despite the leadership reshuffling, Unilever maintains its commitment to previously established 2025 forecasts and medium-term objectives. The company's ongoing productivity enhancement initiatives and the planned ice cream business separation remain on schedule, demonstrating operational stability amid the transition. The consumer goods giant's stock currently trades significantly below its 52-week high of 50.34 pounds, as investors closely monitor the impact of this executive change on the company's future direction.

