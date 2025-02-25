CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.The yen rose to a 4-day high of 188.18 against the pound, from an early 4-day low of 189.67.Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen edged up to 149.20 and 166.37 from an early 4-day lows of 150.30 and 167.46, respectively.The yen edged up to 156.00 against the euro, from an early low of 157.24.Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen advanced to more than 2-week highs of 94.54 and 85.40 from early lows of 95.32 and 86.04, respectively.The yen climbed to more than a 5-month high of 104.55 against the Canadian dollar, from an early low of 105.34.If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 186.00 against the pound, 148.00 against the greenback, 165.00 against the franc, 155.00 against the euro, 93.00 against the aussie, 83.00 against the kiwi and 102.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX