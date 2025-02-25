BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG):Earnings: -RMB384.23 million in Q4 vs. -RMB490.52 million in the same period last year. EPS: -RMB3.98 in Q4 vs. -RMB4.57 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Yatsen Holding Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB101.21 million or RMB0.99 per share for the period.Revenue: RMB1.148 billion in Q4 vs. RMB1.072 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX