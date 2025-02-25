PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial producer price inflation eased for the first time in four months in January, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.The industrial producer price index climbed 0.5 percent yearly in January, much slower than the 2.8 percent rise in December. Economists had expected the inflation to ease to 1.3 percent.Further, this was the weakest rate of increase since the current sequence of growth began in April 2024.Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy declined 1.9 percent, which largely influenced the overall slowdown. Data showed that prices for capital goods rose 2.9 percent and those of non-durable consumer goods increase by 2.2 percent.Excluding energy, industrial producer price inflation remained stable at 1.5 percent.On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.2 percent, slower than the 0.6 percent rise in December.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX