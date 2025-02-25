Apogee schools are located across the US

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) ("Aires" or the "Company"), a pioneer in cutting-edge technology designed to protect against electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation and optimize human health, has teamed with Apogee schools to create the first known US-based EMF-friendly school environments. To help support the physical well-being of Apogee students and educators, Aires will donate EMF protection products to Apogee schools and provide special student discounts for those individuals and families who want to purchase additional Aires products. The collaboration is part of Aires' strategic efforts to raise market awareness beyond the Company's sports-related partnerships by aligning the brand with exposure opportunities that involve connecting with and positively influencing the lives of everyday people that represent the larger mass market of consumers. The collaboration also marks the latest adoption of the Aires Certified SpacesTM (ACS) standard; ACS is a set of protocols for implementing EMF modulation solutions to create authorized EMF-friendly spaces that support well-being in a tech-driven world, like the recently announced Aires certified Target Center, home of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves. Companies and organizations can learn more or apply at AiresCertifiedSpaces.com.

Apogee schools were founded by Tim Kennedy - former UFC fighter, Green Beret, television host, husband and father - to help children flourish into powerful leaders. The Apogee school program is operated by Matt Beaudreau, a lifelong educator, thought leader in educational and personal development practices, two-time TEDx speaker, and a Corporate Trainer of the Year at Stanford University, having spoken to over 250,000 people. The main Apogee school, located in Cedar Park, Texas, is where Tim Kennedy's children attend, and will be the first school equipped with Aires products.

Apogee's Matt Beaudreau commented: "Our values at Apogee align perfectly with what Aires stands for: embracing the best the world has to offer today and using that to help create a better tomorrow. At Apogee, we're 100% committed to enabling our families to create that better world. We do that by giving them the knowledge and tools that will help them grow into the strong leaders we need now and in the days to come. Sovereignty demands education and consistent action. We couldn't be more honored or excited to add Aires EMF protection products to the toolbox we're continually building to help our families achieve their full potential"

American Aires CEO, Josh Bruni, commented: "We love this collaboration. Aires is about protecting people and spaces without requiring any changes to daily habits or routines - like when catalytic converters were introduced in vehicles decades ago for air quality. In our case, the Aires technology has the potential to revolutionize the electromagnetic environment of both public and private spaces, whether that's a school, someone's home, a race car, an office, or even a large public venue like an arena or stadium. That's why we're focused on creating more EMF-friendly Aires Certified SpacesTM and will continue spreading the word about how they can ensure modern environments that naturally support connectivity and wellness."

About Apogee Schools

Apogee schools provide a studio and guides for our children on their own hero's journey. We create an environment of education and support and watch the natural genius of children flourish into powerful leaders who love freedom. Learn more at https://apogeestrong.com/apogee-schools.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company is selling a line of proprietary patented silicon-based resonator products that protect against the potentially harmful effects of electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation.* Aires' Lifetune products diffract EMF radiation emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. The Aires Certified SpacesTM (AiresCertifiedSpaces.com) standard is a set of protocols for implementing EMF modulation solutions to create authorized EMF-friendly spaces that support well-being in a tech-driven world. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WiFi' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.investors.airestech.com and airestech.com/blogs/emf-101.

*Note: Based on the Company's internal and peer-reviewed research studies and clinical trials. For more information please visit https://airestech.com/pages/tech.

