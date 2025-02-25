FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth to deliver 18 of the world's largest steel media tower mills, plus pumps and cyclones to one of largest and most efficient iron ore plants

PRESS RELEASE

25 February 2025, Copenhagen, Denmark

Following a long-standing relationship, an Indian mining customer has awarded FLSmidth with the largest single order for the world's largest size steel media tower mills. The mills are to be delivered at what is set to become one of the largest and most efficient iron ore beneficiation plants globally, reinforcing FLSmidth's global leadership in energy-efficient grinding technology.

The order includes the delivery of 18 vertical tower mills (called FTM-5000) to be used in both the secondary and tertiary grinding circuits, directly downstream from two of the world's largest high-pressure grinding rolls (HPGRs), which the customer ordered from FLSmidth in Q4 2024. Each of these vertical grinding mills will be the largest steel media mills ever deployed in terms of both size and capacity. In addition to these mills, the order also includes the delivery of 30 KREBS UMD pumps and 18 KREBS gMAX hydrocyclones to complete the secondary and tertiary grinding circuits' process requirements. The slurry pumps will be the largest known size of slurry pumps in all of India mining.

The equipment is expected to be installed and commissioned during 2026/2027.

"Winning this strategic order is a proud moment for the FLSmidth Mining team. The combination of the upstream HPGRs and vertical tower mills will provide the customer with significant reductions in energy, water and grinding media consumption throughout the entire flowsheet, supporting optimal profitability", said Mikko Keto, CEO at FLSmidth. "It also clearly underpins the value of leading technology, strong customer relations, and the confidence customers have in our MissionZero flowsheet supported by our global service network".

The value of the order has not been disclosed.

About FLSmidth's vertical tower grinding mills

The vertical tower mill is one of FLSmidth's core MissionZero offerings, supplying capabilities that reduce energy consumption in the fine grinding of minerals by 25-50% when compared to traditional horizontal ball mills for the same feed and product size. Additional benefits include:

Robust construction with shell magnetic liners for better availability of these mills.

Shorter lead time with fast, efficient transportation compared to competitors.

Optimised design for reduced footprint and easy maintenance.

Performance flexibility catering to a wide range of grinding media and global support wherever mills are deployed.

