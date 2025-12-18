Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Übernahme von Weltraum-Technologie ins Portfolio?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Tradegate
17.12.25 | 13:45
57,95 Euro
+1,76 % +1,00
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,7057,9009:29
57,7557,8509:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.12.2025 08:46 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

FLSmidth A/S: FLS wins order to supply key comminution technologies to a greenfield copper concentrator in South America

PRESS RELEASE
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
18 December 2026
Copenhagen, Denmark


Leading mineral processing technology and service provider, FLS, has received an order to supply key comminution technologies to a greenfield copper concentrator in South America.

The order includes the delivery of a 1600 x 2400 TSU gyratory crusher, two Rapture 900 cone crushers, two 34-foot diameter x 24-foot-long dual pinion SAG mills, two 24-foot diameter x 38.5-foot-long dual pinion ball mills and two clusters of gMAX cyclones. The order is valued at approximately DKK 405 million and was booked in Q4 2025. The equipment is expected to be delivered during 2027.

"This order further cements FLS's market-leading position within key comminution technologies and our proven track record in the South American mining market. We are very excited to work with the customer and to supply equipment for this world-class greenfield copper concentrator," comments Julian Soles, Products Business Line President at FLS.

Learn more about FLS's market-leading comminution technologies at https://fls.com/en/equipment/crushingand at https://fls.com/en/equipment/grinding


Contacts:

Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachment

  • FLSmidth Press Release South America copper order (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/49eb4033-c1ca-4d52-a664-e14e8c274788)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.