Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Hohe Gewinne in kurzer Zeit! Aktuelle Sondersituation jetzt nutzen und enorm profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
25.02.25
08:10 Uhr
4,560 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5604,68012:24
4,6004,62012:02
PR Newswire
25.02.2025 12:18 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - Results of US Dollar Class Closure Meeting and resumption of class conversion facility

Finanznachrichten News

BH Macro Limited - Results of US Dollar Class Closure Meeting and resumption of class conversion facility

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 25

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(an authorised closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a non-cellular company limited by shares under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Results of US Dollar Class Closure Meeting and resumption of class conversion facility

The Company announces that at the reconvened US Dollar class closure meeting (the "Class Closure Meeting"), the class closure resolution set out in the circular to shareholders dated 29 January 2025 (the "Circular") was defeated.

The result of the poll vote on the class closure resolution proposed at the Class Closure Meeting was as follows:

For% of votes castAgainst% of votes castVotes cast in totalWithheld*
11,7640.14%8,130,02599.86%8,141,7891,128

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted towards the proportion of votes "for" or "against".

In total, 29.99% of the US Dollar shares in issue (there being no US Dollar shares held in treasury) were voted on the resolution.

All votes cast at the Class Closure Meeting were proxy votes received in advance of the Class Closure Meeting. Accordingly, the proxy votes received by the Company are identical to those indicated above.

The full text of the US Dollar class closure resolution proposed at the Class Closure Meeting is set out in the notice of Class Closure Meeting which formed part of the Circular.

The Company also announces that the ability of holders of the US Dollar share class and the Sterling share class to convert shares from one class to another will resume from the March 2025 month end conversion date.

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

Manager
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP
Email: bhmacro.ir@brevanhoward.com

Corporate Broker
J.P. Morgan Cazenove
William Simmonds / Rupert Budge

Tel: +44 (0)20 3493 8000


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.