SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - China Yuchai International (CYD) reported fiscal 2024 net profit attributable to shareholders of RMB 323.1 million compared with RMB 285.5 million, prior year. Earnings per share increased by 17.5% to RMB 8.21 from RMB 6.99. Revenue grew by 6.0% to RMB 19.1 billion compared with RMB 18.0 billion, previous year. Total number of engines sold increased by 13.7% to 356,586 units compared with 313,493 units.Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai, said, 'We continued to achieve profitable sales growth and free cashflow generation by selling into multiple end markets with a broad and diverse product portfolio. We are pleased to report that our on-road engine sales outperformed the overall Chinese truck and bus vehicle markets in both the second half and the full year of 2024. Our off-road segments continued to deliver unit growth in almost all markets.'For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX