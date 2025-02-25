Ferguson (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) announces today that it will issue its second quarter results on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The results will be available on Ferguson's website at corporate.ferguson.com at 6:45 a.m. ET/10:45 a.m. GMT.

A conference call and webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast at 8:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT on the same day. Participants can register for the webcast at corporate.ferguson.com.

A slide presentation that accompanies the event will be available 15 minutes prior to the start time at corporate.ferguson.com on the Events, Results and Reports page under the Investors tab. An archived version of the webcast and slide presentation will be available for 12 months after the live event.

About Ferguson

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is the largest value-added distributor serving the specialized professional in our $340B residential and non-residential North American construction market. We help make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable by providing expertise and a wide range of products and services from plumbing, HVAC, appliances, and lighting to PVF, water and wastewater solutions, and more. Headquartered in Newport News, Va., Ferguson has sales of $29.6 billion (FY'24) and approximately 35,000 associates in nearly 1,800 locations. For more information, please visit corporate.ferguson.com.

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries

Brian Lantz

Vice President, IR and Communications

+1 224 285 2410

Pete Kennedy

Director, Investor Relations

+1 757 603 0111

Media Inquiries

Christine Dwyer

Senior Director, Communications and Public Relations

+1 757 469 5813