Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH) (OTCQX: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared the Company's first quarterly cash dividend for 2025 in the amount of US$0.0125 per common share that will be payable on April 15, 2025 to Sailfish shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2025.

The declaration, timing, amount, and payment of future dividends will be subject to the discretion and approval of the Board of Directors. The Company will review the dividend policy on an ongoing basis and may amend it at any time depending on the Company's then current financial position, capital allocation framework, profitability, cash flow, legal requirements and other factors considered relevant. As such, no assurances can be made that any future dividends will be declared and/or paid. Dividend payments may be subject to withholding taxes.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has implemented a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "DRIP").

The DRIP will provide Canadian and Non-US Sailfish shareholders with the opportunity to have the cash dividends declared on all or some of their common shares automatically reinvested into additional common shares of the Company (the "Reinvestment Shares") on an ongoing basis. Participation in the DRIP is optional and will not affect shareholders' cash dividends unless they elect to participate in the DRIP. Dividends are only payable as and when declared by the Company's Board of Directors. The total number of shares currently reserved under the DRIP for issuance is 7,093,396, being 10% of Sailfish's current issued and outstanding share capital.

Participants in the DRIP will acquire Reinvestment Shares issued from the Company's treasury (a "Treasury Purchase") at a price equal to the volume weighted average price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange for the five (5) consecutive trading days immediately preceding a dividend payment date (the "Average Market Price").

To participate in the DRIP, registered shareholders must deliver a properly completed enrollment form to Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Agent") by no later than 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the fifth business day before a dividend record date. Beneficial shareholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their financial advisor, broker, investment dealer, bank, financial institution or other intermediary through which they hold common shares to inquire about the applicable requirements, enrolment deadline and to request enrolment in the DRIP. The Company will be responsible for the administrative costs of the DRIP, including the fees or other expenses of the Agent payable in connection with the acquisition of Reinvestment Shares under the DRIP. Beneficial shareholders who wish to participate in the DRIP through their financial advisor, broker, investment dealer, bank, financial institution or other intermediary should consult that intermediary to confirm what fees, if any, the nominee may charge to enroll in the DRIP on their behalf or whether the nominee's policies might result in any costs otherwise becoming payable by the beneficial shareholder.

Participation in the DRIP does not relieve shareholders of any liability for taxes that may be payable in respect of dividends that are reinvested in Reinvestment Shares. Shareholders should consult their tax advisors concerning the tax implications of their participation in the DRIP having regard to their particular circumstances.

Certain insiders of Sailfish are expected to participate in the DRIP; however, the specific amount is unknown at this time.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction nor will there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

The foregoing is a summary of the key attributes of the DRIP. A complete copy of the DRIP and the enrollment form will be available on the Agent's website at www.investorcentre.com. Shareholders should carefully read the complete text of the DRIP before making any decisions regarding their participation in the DRIP. For more information on how to enroll for registered shareholders or any other inquiries, contact the Agent at +1 (800) 564-6253 (Canada) or +1 (514) 982-7555 (outside of North America) or through the Agent's website at www.investorcentre.com/service.

About Sailfish

Sailfish is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Within Sailfish's portfolio are three main assets in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold mine (~3.5 sq. km) and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area (~134.5 sq. km) surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; an up to 3% NSR on the multi-million ounce Spring Valley gold project in Pershing County, Nevada; and a 100% interest in the Gavilanes Silver Project located in Durango State, Mexico (currently in the process of being converted into a 2% net smelter royalty).

Sailfish is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FISH" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "SROYF". Please visit the Company's website at www.sailfishroyalty.com for additional information.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward looking statements, including statements regarding the expectation that that the Company will declare dividends that the shareholders can choose to use to participate in the DRIP, and any anticipated future participation in the DRIP. Forward-Looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that the Company will declare dividends that the shareholders can choose to use to participate in the DRIP, that certain insiders will participate in the DRIP as expected by management. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation that Company will not declare any dividends, the DRIP will not be adopted by the Company and certain insiders will not participate in the DRIP as expected by management or at all. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

