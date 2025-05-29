Tortola, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSXV: FISH) (OTCQX: SROYF) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 ("Q1 2025"). All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q1 2025 Highlights:

Gold ounces earned from stream interests of 18 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (91 for the three months ended March 31, 2024);

Royalty revenue earned of $535,923 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 ($161,987 for the three months ended March 31, 2024);

Total revenues of $587,220 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 ($357,955 for the three months ended March 31, 2024);

Gross profit of $562,488 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 ($248,088 for the three months ended March 31, 2024);

Net loss of $75,718 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (net income of $148,034 for the three months ended March 31, 2024);

Repurchased for cancellation an aggregate of 182,600 common shares of the Company under the current normal course issuer bid for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (516,100 for the three months ended March 31, 2024); and

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0125 per common share which was paid on April 15, 2025.

Summary of Q1 2025 Results:





Three months ended March 31, 2025 Three months ended March 31, 2024 Condensed interim consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ $









Revenues 587,220 357,955

Gross profit 562,488 248,088

Net income (loss) (75,718) 148,034

Basic earnings (loss) per share (0.00) 0.00

Diluted earnings (loss) per share (0.00) 0.00

For complete details, please refer to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 and associated Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025, available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or on the Company's website (www.sailfishroyalty.com).

Subsequent to Q1 2025 Highlights:

Subsequent to March 31, 2025, the Company declared a dividend of $0.0125 per common share that will be payable on July 15, 2025 to Company shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2025.

Subsequent to March 31, 2025, the Company purchased 346,700 common shares on-market which all have been cancelled.

Subsequent to March 31, 2025, Sailfish cancelled 182,600 common shares that were purchased during the period ended March 31, 2025.

Subsequent to March 31, 2025, the Company received 27,000 ounces of silver pertaining to its Silver Receivable.

On April 29, 2025, the Company announced that it has successfully exercised its option to purchase all remaining silver production from Mako Mining Corp.'s (" Mako ") San Albino mine and from concessions owned by Mako at March 1, 2023. Consideration paid to Mako for the exercise of the option was $1 million.

On May 13, 2025, the Company announced that, in accordance with the terms of the Convertible Debentures, the Company exercised its option to convert the outstanding Convertible Debentures into common shares in the capital of the Company by issuing 4,134,013 common shares to holders of the Convertible Debentures.

About Sailfish

Sailfish is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Within Sailfish's portfolio are three main assets in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold mine (~3.5 sq. km) and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area (~134.5 sq. km) surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; an up to 3% NSR on the multi-million ounce Spring Valley gold project in Pershing County, Nevada; and a 100% interest in the Gavilanes Silver Project located in Durango State, Mexico (currently in the process of being converted into a 2% net smelter royalty).

Sailfish is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FISH" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "SROYF". Please visit the Company's website at www.sailfishroyalty.com for additional information.

