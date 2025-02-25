Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Carolina Lasso as Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility.

Carolina Lasso has 20 years of experience in corporate social responsibility, public policy, and strategic communications. She has led sustainable development initiatives for rural and vulnerable communities, strengthening public-private partnerships and international cooperation. In her role as Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Government Relations at Aurania's subsidiary company, Ecuasolidus, she has driven high impact CSR strategies, securing the social license to operate and fostering strong community and stakeholder engagement. She also served as Executive Director of the Step Forward Foundation since 2019, overseeing ninety-two development projects in education, health, water, and economic growth. Previously, she worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia (2010-2017) where she managed border development programs across Colombia's borders and oversaw the Amazon region, working with Indigenous communities, FARC reintegration efforts, and conflict-affected populations. Ms. Lasso developed post-conflict reintegration models and led initiatives benefiting seventy-seven municipalities. She is fluent in Spanish and English, with intermediate proficiency in French. Ms. Lasso holds a Bachelor's Degree in International Relations, a Postgraduate Diploma in Peacebuilding and Armed Conflict Resolution, and a Master's Degree in Political Science. This appointment is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

"Carolina tackles tasks and challenges with creativity and determination, thinking outside of the box whilst building strong relationships along the way. She has been a driving force behind Aurania's CSR efforts, always leading with purpose, determination, and vision," stated Dr. Keith Barron, Chairman and CEO. "In her expanded role, Carolina will oversee and guide all of our CSR initiatives, ensuring that Aurania's commitment to sustainability and community engagement continues to grow across all our operations."

Pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, the Board of Directors has granted Ms. Lasso 20,000 Stock Options in the Company at an exercise price of C$0.37 each. The Options have a 5-year expiry term and shall vest as to one-third immediately, with an additional one-third vesting one year from their date of grant, and the final one-third vesting two years after their date of grant.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, X (formerly Twitter) at https://x.com/AuraniaLtd , and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

For further information, please contact:

