WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Game Technology (IGT) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line came in at $116 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $73 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.Excluding items, International Game Technology reported adjusted earnings of $0.22 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 4.4% to $651 million from $681 million last year.International Game Technology earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $116 Mln. vs. $73 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $651 Mln vs. $681 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX