The Amended and Restated Debenture is in the principal amount of $205,000, which reflects repayments made by the Company to Mr. Sweeney and contains substantially the same terms as the 2022 Debenture. All other holders of 2022 Debentures have been repaid.

The Extension is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Policy 5.9 of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as a result of Mr. Sweeney being the CEO and a director of the Company. The Company relied on the exemptions under Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements in respect of the Extension under MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the Amended and Restated Debenture nor the fair market value of the original consideration received from Mr. Sweeney, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the completion of the Extension, which the Company deemed reasonable in the circumstances as the terms of the Amended and Restated Debenture had not been settled and the Company wished to complete the Extension in an expeditious manner.

Additional Information:

Further to the Company's news release dated February 13, 2025, the Company has received TSXV approval and will now issue 16,380 common shares (the "Settlement Shares") to certain platform users in Canada who participated in Reklaim's beta testing for a new product feature. The Settlement Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

About Reklaim Ltd.

Reklaim provides compliant, consumer-permissioned data to Fortune 500 brands, platforms, and data companies, empowering individuals to take control of their personal information. By visiting Reklaim, users can confirm their identity and uncover data collected and sold without their explicit consent. Through a Reklaim account, consumers can choose to monetize their data or safeguard it using Reklaim's suite of privacy tools. For more information, visit Reklaim's investor page.

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations is the risk that the Company may not be able to repay the Amended and Restated Debenture and may be required to renegotiate the terms of the Amended and Restated Debenture, and risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

