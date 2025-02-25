MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, health care company Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.80 to $4.94 per share on net sales growth of 2 to 4 percent.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.97 per share on net sales growth of 3.68 percent to $13.19 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income attributable to the company of $94 million or $0.74 per share, sharply higher than $18 million or $0.13 per share in the prior-year quarter.Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.19 per share, compared to $0.66 per share in the year-ago quarter.Total net sales for the quarter grew 5.8 percent to $3.19 billion from $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year. Internal sales increased 5.5 percent. Excluding the impact of personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID test kits, internal sales growth was 6.6 percent.The Street was looking for earnings of $1.21 per share on net sales of $3.25 billion for the quarter.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX