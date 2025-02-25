Allot Ltd.: Allot Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Strong Double-Digit SECaaS Growth and Significant Improvement in Profitability

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter

Revenues of $24.9 million increased 2% year over year and 7% sequentially, representing a return to revenue growth;

Security as a Service (SECaaS) revenues continued to grow strongly, increasing 49% year-over-year to $4.8 million;

December 2024 SECaaS ARR* grew to $18.2 million, an increase of 43% year-over-year;

Non-GAAP gross margin was 69.7%, a strong improvement versus gross margin of 51.7% in the fourth quarter of last year;

Non-GAAP operating profit was $1.8 million, GAAP operating income was $0.3 million, versus operating losses last year;

Generated strong positive operating cash flow in the quarter of $4.1 million;

Management Comment

Eyal Harari, CEO of Allot, commented, "We are very pleased to report solid fourth-quarter and full year 2024 results, demonstrating that Allot is at a key inflection point in its turnaround process. Our results show renewed revenue growth and a return to profitability, with growing positive cash flow generation. Our SECaaS growth engine continued its strong performance in 2024, with high double-digit growth rates in both revenues and ARR."

Continued Mr. Harari, "Our security-first strategy and renewed go-to-market focus are gaining strong traction and momentum. As we recently announced, we were very excited to sign a new major agreement with Verizon Business. We are very happy that the significant Verizon Business mobile customer base will have the opportunity to sign up for Allot's cybersecurity protection solution. This new agreement adds to the strong momentum that Allot has recently seen, including our announcements with Vodafone, O2 and MEO. These important partnerships illustrate our growing success and expand our potential for long-term recurring revenue."

Concluded Mr. Harari, "Looking ahead to 2025, we remain focused on advancing our strategy and executing on another year of double-digit SECaaS revenue and ARR growth, and improved profitability."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $24.9 million, a 7% increase sequentially compared with $23.2 million in the prior quarter and a 2% increase year-over-year compared with $24.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023..

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $17.1 million (gross margin of 68.5%), a 49.6% increase compared with $11.4 million (gross margin of 46.8%) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $17.4 million (gross margin of 69.7%), a 37.9% increase compared with $12.6 million (gross margin of 51.7%) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating income on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.3 million, compared with an operating loss of $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.8 million, compared with an operating loss of $17.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.2 million, or $0.01 income per diluted share, an improvement compared to the net loss of $18.3 million, or $0.48 loss per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.0 million, or $0.05 income per diluted share, an improvement compared to the non-GAAP net loss of $16.4 million, or $0.43 loss per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating cash flow generated in the quarter was $4.1 million.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for 2024 were $92.2 million, a 1% decrease compared to $93.2 million in 2023.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for 2024 was $63.7 million (gross margin of 69.1%), a 20.9% increase compared with $52.7 million (gross margin of 56.6%) in 2023.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for 2024 was $65.1 million (gross margin of 70.6%), a 17.2% year-over-year growth compared with $55.5 million (gross margin of 59.6%) in 2023.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for 2024 was $5.9 million, or $0.15 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $62.8 million, or $1.66 per basic share, in 2023.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis for 2024 was $1.6 million, or $0.04 income per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $53.3 million, or $1.41 loss per basic share, in 2023.

Operating cash flow generated in 2024 was $4.8 million.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, short-term restricted deposits, and investments as of December 31, 2024, totaled $58.8 million, versus $54.8 million as of December 31, 2023.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed, and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

Performance Metrics

* SECaaS ARR - measures the current annual recurring of SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on estimated revenues for the month of December 2024 and multiplied by 12.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation :

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment and changes in taxes-related items.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivables, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TABLE - 1 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



















Three Months Ended



Year Ended

December 31,



December 31,

2024

2023



2024

2023

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

(Audited)

















Revenues $ 24,906

$ 24,342



$ 92,195

$ 93,150 Cost of revenues 7,853

12,941



28,505

40,464 Gross profit 17,053

11,401



63,690

52,686

















Operating expenses:















Research and development costs, net 5,715

7,942



26,112

39,115 Sales and marketing 7,508

12,057



30,908

43,850 General and administrative 3,518

10,316



12,684

34,656 Total operating expenses 16,741

30,315



69,704

117,621 Operating profit (loss) 312

(18,914)



(6,014)

(64,935) Financial and other income (loss), net 368

661



1,910

3,215 Profit (Loss) before income tax benefit 680

(18,253)



(4,104)

(61,720)

















Tax expenses 439

96



1,765

1,084 Net profit (Loss) 241

(18,349)



(5,869)

(62,804)

















Basic net profit (loss) per share $ 0.01

$ (0.48)



$ (0.15)

$ (1.66)



































Diluted net profit (loss) per share $ 0.01

$ (0.48)



$ (0.15)

$ (1.66)

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing basic net loss per share 39,379,254

38,293,808



38,928,475

37,911,214

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing diluted net loss per share 41,772,402

38,293,808



40,899,294

37,911,214





















TABLE - 2 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) GAAP cost of revenues $ 7,853

$ 12,941

$ 28,505

$ 40,464 Share-based compensation (1) (148)

(162)

(779)

(1,219) Amortization of intangible assets (2) (152)

(1,024)

(608)

(1,606) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 7,553

$ 11,755

$ 27,118

$ 37,639

















GAAP gross profit $ 17,053

$ 11,401

$ 63,690

$ 52,686 Gross profit adjustments 300

1,186

1,387

2,825 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 17,353

$ 12,587

$ 65,077

$ 55,511

















GAAP operating expenses $ 16,741

$ 30,315

$ 69,704

$ 117,621 Share-based compensation (1) (1,176)

(1,449)

(5,261)

(7,626) Income related to M&A activities (2) -

699

-

699 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 15,565

$ 29,565

$ 64,443

$ 110,694

















GAAP financial and other income $ 368

$ 661

$ 1,910

$ 3,215 Exchange rate differences* 159

(50)

502

(378) Expenses related to M&A activities (3)

-

-

-

43 Non-GAAP Financial and other income $ 527

$ 611

$ 2,412

$ 2,880

















GAAP taxes on income $ 439

$ 96

$ 1,765

$ 1,084 Changes in tax related items (130)

(25)

(352)

(100) Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 309

$ 71

$ 1,413

$ 984

















GAAP Net profit (Loss) $ 241

$ (18,349)

$ (5,869)

$ (62,804) Share-based compensation (1) 1,324

1,611

6,040

8,845 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 152

1,024

608

1,606 Expenses related to M&A activities (3)

-

(699)

-

(656) Exchange rate differences* 159

(50)

502

(378) Changes in tax related items

130

25

352

100 Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ 2,006

$ (16,438)

$ 1,633

$ (53,287)

















GAAP profit (Loss) per share (diluted) $ 0.01

$ (0.48)

$ (0.15)

$ (1.66) Share-based compensation 0.03

0.04

0.16

0.23 Amortization of intangible assets 0.00

0.03

0.02

0.05 Expenses related to M&A activities -

(0.02)

-

(0.02) Exchange rate differences* 0.01

(0.00)

0.01

(0.01) Changes in tax related items

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00 Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted) $ 0.05

$ (0.43)

$ 0.04

$ (1.41)



































Weighted average number of shares used in













computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 39,379,254

38,293,808

38,928,475

37,911,214



































Weighted average number of shares used in













computing non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 42,560,457

38,293,808

42,289,637

37,911,214

















* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.



















TABLE - 2 cont. ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

















(1) Share-based compensation:















Cost of revenues $ 148

$ 162

$ 779

$ 1,219

Research and development costs, net 301

597

1,988

3,010

Sales and marketing 310

473

1,855

2,651

General and administrative 565

379

1,418

1,965



$ 1,324

$ 1,611

$ 6,040

$ 8,845

















(2) Amortization of intangible assets















Cost of revenues $ 152

$ 1,024

$ 608

$ 1,606



$ 152

$ 1,024

$ 608

$ 1,606

















(3) Expenses related to M&A activities















General and administrative $ -

$ (699)

$ -

$ (699)

Financial expenses (income) -

-

-

43



$ -

$ (699)

$ -

$ (656)





































TABLE - 3 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)























December 31,

December 31,



2024

2023



(Unaudited)

(Audited)





ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 16,142

$ 14,192 Short-term bank deposits

15,250

10,000 Restricted deposits

904

1,728 Available-for-sale marketable securities

26,470

28,853 Trade receivables, net (net of allowance for credit losses of

$25,306 and $25,253 on December 31, 2024 and 2023,

respectively)

16,482

14,828 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

6,317

8,437 Inventories

8,611

11,874 Total current assets

90,176

89,912









LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Severance pay fund

464

395 Restricted deposit

279

158 Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,741

3,057 Other assets

2,151

704 Property and equipment, net

7,692

11,189 Intangible assets, net

305

915 Goodwill

31,833

31,833 Total non-current assets

49,465

48,251









Total assets

$ 139,641

$ 138,163









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 946

$ 969 Deferred revenues

17,054

14,892 Short-term operating lease liabilities

562

1,453 Other payables and accrued expenses

17,412

22,094 Total current liabilities

35,974

39,408









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Deferred revenues

7,136

7,437 Long-term operating lease liabilities

5,807

702 Accrued severance pay

946

1,080 Convertible debt

39,973

39,773 Total long-term liabilities

53,862

48,992









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

49,805

49,763









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 139,641

$ 138,163





















TABLE - 4 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)















Cash flows from operating activities:





























Net profit (Loss) $ 241

$ (18,349)

$ (5,869)

$ (62,804) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation 2,145

1,638

5,613

5,536 Stock-based compensation 1,324

1,611

6,040

8,845 Amortization of intangible assets 153

1,766

610

2,596 Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net (48)

37

(203)

116 Decrease (Increase) in other assets, other receivables and prepaid expenses (274)

(62)

702

621 Increase in accrued interest and amortization of premium/discount on marketable securities (223)

(305)

(1,392)

(712) Decrease in operating leases liability (545)

(845)

(1,644)

(3,322) Decrease in operating lease right-of-use asset 325

681

2,174

2,686 Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables 888

9,784

(1,654)

34,273 Decrease in inventories 1,438

2,165

3,263

1,388 Decrease in trade payables (2,178)

(2,857)

(23)

(10,692) Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals (1,798)

1,115

(4,358)

(1,571) Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues 3,265

(2,806)

1,861

(5,781) Increase in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities (684)

1,200

(493)

(1,113) Amortization of issuance costs of Convertible debt 50

50

200

198 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,079

(5,177)

4,827

(29,736)















Cash flows from investing activities:





























Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit -

(804)

703

(836) Investment in short-term bank deposits (15,250)

-

(24,550)

(15,900) Withdrawal of short-term bank deposits 5,500

3,600

19,300

74,665 Purchase of property and equipment (445)

(621)

(2,117)

(2,489) Investment in marketable securities (16,719)

(12,064)

(61,003)

(46,742) Proceeds from redemption or sale of marketable securities 10,750

7,750

64,790

22,935 Net cash provided by investing activities (16,164)

(2,139)

(2,877)

31,633















Cash flows from financing activities:





























Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1

(1)

-

- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1

(1)

-

-































Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (12,084)

(7,317)

1,950

1,897 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 28,226

21,509

14,192

12,295















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $16,142

$ 14,192

$ 16,142

$ 14,192















Non-cash activity:













Right-of-use assets obtained in the exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 63

$ 279

$ 5,858

$ 356



















































Other financial metrics (Unaudited)











U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, top 10 customers as a % of revenues and number of shares





Q4-2024

FY 2024

FY 2023

Revenues geographic breakdown













Americas

4.4 18 % 14.2 15 % 16.6 18 %

EMEA

15.8 63 % 54.0 59 % 56.1 60 %

Asia Pacific

4.7 19 % 24.0 26 % 20.5 22 %





24.9 100 % 92.2 100 % 93.2 100 %

















Revenues breakdown by type













Products

4.9 20 % 30.1 33 % 37.6 40 %

Professional Services 2.8 11 % 8.3 9 % 6.1 7 %

SECaaS (Security as a Service) 4.8 19 % 16.5 18 % 10.6 11 %

Support & Maintenance 12.5 50 % 37.3 40 % 38.9 42 %





24.9 100 % 92.2 100 % 93.2 100 %

















Revenues per customer type













CSP

20.7 83 % 75.4 82 % 75.1 81 %

Enterprise

4.2 17 % 16.8 18 % 18.1 19 %





24.9 100 % 92.2 100 % 93.2 100 %

















Top 10 customers as a % of revenues 55 %

43 %

47 %



















Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares (in millions) 39.4

38.9

37.9



















Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted shares (in millions) 42.6

42.3

40.3













































SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)





























Q4-2024: 4.8















Q3-2024: 4.7















Q2-2024: 3.7















Q1-2024: 3.4















Q4-2023: 3.2



































SECaaS ARR* - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)

































Dec. 2024: 18.2















Dec. 2023: 12.7















Dec. 2022: 9.2















Dec. 2021: 5.2













































































