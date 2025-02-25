Anzeige
Allot Ltd.: Allot Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

Strong Double-Digit SECaaS Growth and Significant Improvement in Profitability

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter

  • Revenues of $24.9 million increased 2% year over year and 7% sequentially, representing a return to revenue growth;
  • Security as a Service (SECaaS) revenues continued to grow strongly, increasing 49% year-over-year to $4.8 million;
  • December 2024 SECaaS ARR* grew to $18.2 million, an increase of 43% year-over-year;
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 69.7%, a strong improvement versus gross margin of 51.7% in the fourth quarter of last year;
  • Non-GAAP operating profit was $1.8 million, GAAP operating income was $0.3 million, versus operating losses last year;
  • Generated strong positive operating cash flow in the quarter of $4.1 million;

Management Comment

Eyal Harari, CEO of Allot, commented, "We are very pleased to report solid fourth-quarter and full year 2024 results, demonstrating that Allot is at a key inflection point in its turnaround process. Our results show renewed revenue growth and a return to profitability, with growing positive cash flow generation. Our SECaaS growth engine continued its strong performance in 2024, with high double-digit growth rates in both revenues and ARR."

Continued Mr. Harari, "Our security-first strategy and renewed go-to-market focus are gaining strong traction and momentum. As we recently announced, we were very excited to sign a new major agreement with Verizon Business. We are very happy that the significant Verizon Business mobile customer base will have the opportunity to sign up for Allot's cybersecurity protection solution. This new agreement adds to the strong momentum that Allot has recently seen, including our announcements with Vodafone, O2 and MEO. These important partnerships illustrate our growing success and expand our potential for long-term recurring revenue."

Concluded Mr. Harari, "Looking ahead to 2025, we remain focused on advancing our strategy and executing on another year of double-digit SECaaS revenue and ARR growth, and improved profitability."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $24.9 million, a 7% increase sequentially compared with $23.2 million in the prior quarter and a 2% increase year-over-year compared with $24.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023..

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $17.1 million (gross margin of 68.5%), a 49.6% increase compared with $11.4 million (gross margin of 46.8%) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $17.4 million (gross margin of 69.7%), a 37.9% increase compared with $12.6 million (gross margin of 51.7%) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating income on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.3 million, compared with an operating loss of $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.8 million, compared with an operating loss of $17.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.2 million, or $0.01 income per diluted share, an improvement compared to the net loss of $18.3 million, or $0.48 loss per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.0 million, or $0.05 income per diluted share, an improvement compared to the non-GAAP net loss of $16.4 million, or $0.43 loss per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating cash flow generated in the quarter was $4.1 million.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for 2024 were $92.2 million, a 1% decrease compared to $93.2 million in 2023.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for 2024 was $63.7 million (gross margin of 69.1%), a 20.9% increase compared with $52.7 million (gross margin of 56.6%) in 2023.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for 2024 was $65.1 million (gross margin of 70.6%), a 17.2% year-over-year growth compared with $55.5 million (gross margin of 59.6%) in 2023.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for 2024 was $5.9 million, or $0.15 per basic share, compared with a net loss of $62.8 million, or $1.66 per basic share, in 2023.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis for 2024 was $1.6 million, or $0.04 income per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $53.3 million, or $1.41 loss per basic share, in 2023.

Operating cash flow generated in 2024 was $4.8 million.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, short-term restricted deposits, and investments as of December 31, 2024, totaled $58.8 million, versus $54.8 million as of December 31, 2023.

Conference Call & Webcast:

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings results today, February 25, 2025 at 9:00 am ET, 4:00 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0610

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed, and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

Performance Metrics

* SECaaS ARR - measures the current annual recurring of SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on estimated revenues for the month of December 2024 and multiplied by 12.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation:

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment and changes in taxes-related items.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivables, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

EK Global Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

+1 212 378 8040

[email protected]

Public Relations Contact:

Seth Greenberg, Allot Ltd.

+972 54 922 2294

[email protected]

TABLE - 1

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)











Three Months Ended



Year Ended


December 31,



December 31,


2024


2023



2024


2023


(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


(Audited)










Revenues

$ 24,906


$ 24,342



$ 92,195


$ 93,150

Cost of revenues

7,853


12,941



28,505


40,464

Gross profit

17,053


11,401



63,690


52,686










Operating expenses:









Research and development costs, net

5,715


7,942



26,112


39,115

Sales and marketing

7,508


12,057



30,908


43,850

General and administrative

3,518


10,316



12,684


34,656

Total operating expenses

16,741


30,315



69,704


117,621

Operating profit (loss)

312


(18,914)



(6,014)


(64,935)

Financial and other income (loss), net

368


661



1,910


3,215

Profit (Loss) before income tax benefit

680


(18,253)



(4,104)


(61,720)










Tax expenses

439


96



1,765


1,084

Net profit (Loss)

241


(18,349)



(5,869)


(62,804)










Basic net profit (loss) per share

$ 0.01


$ (0.48)



$ (0.15)


$ (1.66)



















Diluted net profit (loss) per share

$ 0.01


$ (0.48)



$ (0.15)


$ (1.66)










Weighted average number of shares used in









computing basic net loss per share

39,379,254


38,293,808



38,928,475


37,911,214










Weighted average number of shares used in









computing diluted net loss per share

41,772,402


38,293,808



40,899,294


37,911,214











TABLE - 2

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)












Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

GAAP cost of revenues

$ 7,853


$ 12,941


$ 28,505


$ 40,464

Share-based compensation (1)

(148)


(162)


(779)


(1,219)

Amortization of intangible assets (2)

(152)


(1,024)


(608)


(1,606)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$ 7,553


$ 11,755


$ 27,118


$ 37,639










GAAP gross profit

$ 17,053


$ 11,401


$ 63,690


$ 52,686

Gross profit adjustments

300


1,186


1,387


2,825

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 17,353


$ 12,587


$ 65,077


$ 55,511










GAAP operating expenses

$ 16,741


$ 30,315


$ 69,704


$ 117,621

Share-based compensation (1)

(1,176)


(1,449)


(5,261)


(7,626)

Income related to M&A activities (2)

-


699


-


699

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 15,565


$ 29,565


$ 64,443


$ 110,694










GAAP financial and other income

$ 368


$ 661


$ 1,910


$ 3,215

Exchange rate differences*

159


(50)


502


(378)

Expenses related to M&A activities (3)


-


-


-


43

Non-GAAP Financial and other income

$ 527


$ 611


$ 2,412


$ 2,880










GAAP taxes on income

$ 439


$ 96


$ 1,765


$ 1,084

Changes in tax related items

(130)


(25)


(352)


(100)

Non-GAAP taxes on income

$ 309


$ 71


$ 1,413


$ 984










GAAP Net profit (Loss)

$ 241


$ (18,349)


$ (5,869)


$ (62,804)

Share-based compensation (1)

1,324


1,611


6,040


8,845

Amortization of intangible assets (2)

152


1,024


608


1,606

Expenses related to M&A activities (3)


-


(699)


-


(656)

Exchange rate differences*

159


(50)


502


(378)

Changes in tax related items


130


25


352


100

Non-GAAP Net income (loss)

$ 2,006


$ (16,438)


$ 1,633


$ (53,287)










GAAP profit (Loss) per share (diluted)

$ 0.01


$ (0.48)


$ (0.15)


$ (1.66)

Share-based compensation

0.03


0.04


0.16


0.23

Amortization of intangible assets

0.00


0.03


0.02


0.05

Expenses related to M&A activities

-


(0.02)


-


(0.02)

Exchange rate differences*

0.01


(0.00)


0.01


(0.01)

Changes in tax related items


0.00


0.00


0.00


0.00

Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted)

$ 0.05


$ (0.43)


$ 0.04


$ (1.41)



















Weighted average number of shares used in








computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

39,379,254


38,293,808


38,928,475


37,911,214



















Weighted average number of shares used in








computing non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

42,560,457


38,293,808


42,289,637


37,911,214










* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and

liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.










TABLE - 2 cont.

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)












Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)










(1) Share-based compensation:









Cost of revenues

$ 148


$ 162


$ 779


$ 1,219


Research and development costs, net

301


597


1,988


3,010


Sales and marketing

310


473


1,855


2,651


General and administrative

565


379


1,418


1,965



$ 1,324


$ 1,611


$ 6,040


$ 8,845










(2) Amortization of intangible assets









Cost of revenues

$ 152


$ 1,024


$ 608


$ 1,606



$ 152


$ 1,024


$ 608


$ 1,606










(3) Expenses related to M&A activities









General and administrative

$ -


$ (699)


$ -


$ (699)


Financial expenses (income)

-


-


-


43



$ -


$ (699)


$ -


$ (656)



















TABLE - 3

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)













December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023



(Unaudited)


(Audited)




ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 16,142


$ 14,192

Short-term bank deposits


15,250


10,000

Restricted deposits


904


1,728

Available-for-sale marketable securities


26,470


28,853

Trade receivables, net (net of allowance for credit losses of
$25,306 and $25,253 on December 31, 2024 and 2023,
respectively)


16,482


14,828

Other receivables and prepaid expenses


6,317


8,437

Inventories


8,611


11,874

Total current assets


90,176


89,912






LONG-TERM ASSETS:





Severance pay fund


464


395

Restricted deposit


279


158

Operating lease right-of-use assets


6,741


3,057

Other assets


2,151


704

Property and equipment, net


7,692


11,189

Intangible assets, net


305


915

Goodwill


31,833


31,833

Total non-current assets


49,465


48,251






Total assets


$ 139,641


$ 138,163






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Trade payables


$ 946


$ 969

Deferred revenues


17,054


14,892

Short-term operating lease liabilities


562


1,453

Other payables and accrued expenses


17,412


22,094

Total current liabilities


35,974


39,408






LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Deferred revenues


7,136


7,437

Long-term operating lease liabilities


5,807


702

Accrued severance pay


946


1,080

Convertible debt


39,973


39,773

Total long-term liabilities


53,862


48,992






SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


49,805


49,763






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 139,641


$ 138,163











TABLE - 4

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)










Three Months Ended


Year Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Audited)









Cash flows from operating activities:
















Net profit (Loss)

$ 241


$ (18,349)


$ (5,869)


$ (62,804)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:








Depreciation

2,145


1,638


5,613


5,536

Stock-based compensation

1,324


1,611


6,040


8,845

Amortization of intangible assets

153


1,766


610


2,596

Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net

(48)


37


(203)


116

Decrease (Increase) in other assets, other receivables and prepaid expenses

(274)


(62)


702


621

Increase in accrued interest and amortization of premium/discount on marketable securities

(223)


(305)


(1,392)


(712)

Decrease in operating leases liability

(545)


(845)


(1,644)


(3,322)

Decrease in operating lease right-of-use asset

325


681


2,174


2,686

Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables

888


9,784


(1,654)


34,273

Decrease in inventories

1,438


2,165


3,263


1,388

Decrease in trade payables

(2,178)


(2,857)


(23)


(10,692)

Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals

(1,798)


1,115


(4,358)


(1,571)

Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues

3,265


(2,806)


1,861


(5,781)

Increase in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities

(684)


1,200


(493)


(1,113)

Amortization of issuance costs of Convertible debt

50


50


200


198

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

4,079


(5,177)


4,827


(29,736)









Cash flows from investing activities:
















Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit

-


(804)


703


(836)

Investment in short-term bank deposits

(15,250)


-


(24,550)


(15,900)

Withdrawal of short-term bank deposits

5,500


3,600


19,300


74,665

Purchase of property and equipment

(445)


(621)


(2,117)


(2,489)

Investment in marketable securities

(16,719)


(12,064)


(61,003)


(46,742)

Proceeds from redemption or sale of marketable securities

10,750


7,750


64,790


22,935

Net cash provided by investing activities

(16,164)


(2,139)


(2,877)


31,633









Cash flows from financing activities:
















Proceeds from exercise of stock options

1


(1)


-


-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1


(1)


-


-

















Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(12,084)


(7,317)


1,950


1,897

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

28,226


21,509


14,192


12,295









Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$16,142


$ 14,192


$ 16,142


$ 14,192









Non-cash activity:








Right-of-use assets obtained in the exchange for operating lease liabilities

$ 63


$ 279


$ 5,858


$ 356


























Other financial metrics (Unaudited)







U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, top 10 customers as a % of revenues and number of shares




Q4-2024


FY 2024


FY 2023


Revenues geographic breakdown








Americas


4.4

18 %

14.2

15 %

16.6

18 %


EMEA


15.8

63 %

54.0

59 %

56.1

60 %


Asia Pacific


4.7

19 %

24.0

26 %

20.5

22 %




24.9

100 %

92.2

100 %

93.2

100 %










Revenues breakdown by type








Products


4.9

20 %

30.1

33 %

37.6

40 %


Professional Services

2.8

11 %

8.3

9 %

6.1

7 %


SECaaS (Security as a Service)

4.8

19 %

16.5

18 %

10.6

11 %


Support & Maintenance

12.5

50 %

37.3

40 %

38.9

42 %




24.9

100 %

92.2

100 %

93.2

100 %










Revenues per customer type








CSP


20.7

83 %

75.4

82 %

75.1

81 %


Enterprise


4.2

17 %

16.8

18 %

18.1

19 %




24.9

100 %

92.2

100 %

93.2

100 %










Top 10 customers as a % of revenues

55 %


43 %


47 %











Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares (in millions)

39.4


38.9


37.9











Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted shares (in millions)

42.6


42.3


40.3























SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)
















Q4-2024:

4.8









Q3-2024:

4.7









Q2-2024:

3.7









Q1-2024:

3.4









Q4-2023:

3.2



















SECaaS ARR* - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)


















Dec. 2024:

18.2









Dec. 2023:

12.7









Dec. 2022:

9.2









Dec. 2021:

5.2







































Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703889/Allot_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allot Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
