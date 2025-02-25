Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.02.2025
WKN: A1W8DE | ISIN: US89421Q2057 | Ticker-Symbol: TXM1
Stuttgart
25.02.25
08:13 Uhr
16,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVELZOO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVELZOO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,50014,80014:20
PR Newswire
25.02.2025 13:13 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travelzoo Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

  • Revenue of $20.7 million, down 2% year-over-year
  • Consolidated operating profit of $4.9 million, up 8% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit of $5.3 million
  • Cash flow from operations of $7.7 million
  • Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26

Travelzoo, the club for travel enthusiasts, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. Consolidated revenue was $20.7 million, down 2% year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $20.6 million. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members, and membership fees.

Net income attributable to Travelzoo was $3.2 million for Q4 2024, or $0.26 per share, compared with $0.27 in the prior-year period. Net income attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations was $3.2 million for Q4 2024, or $0.26 per share, compared with $0.24 in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $5.3 million. Non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($93,000), stock option expenses ($0.4 million). Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tabular reconciliation below.

"We will continue to leverage Travelzoo's global reach, trusted brand, and strong relationships with top travel suppliers to negotiate more Club Offers for Club Members," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "Travelzoo members are affluent, active, and open to new experiences. We inspire travel enthusiasts to travel to places they never imagined they could. Travelzoo is the must-have membership for those who love to travel as much as we do."

Cash Position
As of December 31, 2024, consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $17.7 million. Net cash provided by operations was $7.7 million.

Travelzoo North America
North America business segment revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $13.9 million. Operating profit for Q4 2024 was $4.6 million, or 33% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $4.0 million in the prior-year period.

Travelzoo Europe
Europe business segment revenue decreased 13% year-over-year to $5.4 million, caused primarily by fluctuations in Germany. In constant currencies, Europe business segment revenue was $5.3 million. Operating profit for Q4 2024 was $159,000, or 3% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $832,000 in the prior-year period.

Jack's Flight Club
Jack's Flight Club is a membership subscription service in which Travelzoo has a 60% ownership interest. As the number of premium subscribers continues to grow, revenue increased 19% year-over-year to $1.3 million. Jack's Flight Club's revenue from subscriptions is recognized ratably over the subscription period (quarterly, semi-annually, annually). Non-GAAP operating profit for Q4 2024 was $208,000. Non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($58,000) related to the acquisition of Travelzoo's ownership interest in Jack's Flight Club in 2020.

New Initiatives
New Initiatives business segment revenue, which includes Licensing and Travelzoo META, was $19,000. Operating loss for Q4 2024 was $36,000.

In June 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Japan for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business model, and members in Japan. In August of 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Australia for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business models, and members in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Travelzoo recorded $7,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Japan in Q4 2024. Travelzoo recorded $12,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore in Q4 2024. Licensing revenue is expected to increase in the future.

Reach
Travelzoo reaches 30 million travelers. This includes Jack's Flight Club. Comparisons to prior periods are no longer meaningful due to strategic developments of the Travelzoo membership.

Discontinued Operations
In March 2020, Travelzoo decided to exit its Asia Pacific business and operate it as a licensing business going forward. Consequently, the Asia Pacific business has been classified as discontinued operations.

Income Taxes
A provision of $1.5 million for income taxes was recorded for Q4 2024, compared to an income tax expense of $1.6 million in the prior-year period. Travelzoo intends to utilize available net operating losses (NOLs) to largely offset its actual tax liability for 2024.

Share Repurchase Program
During Q4 2024, the Company repurchased 135,792 shares of its outstanding common stock.

Looking Ahead
For Q1 2025, we expect revenue to increase at a higher pace. The pro rata portion of membership fee revenue will already add 5% incremental growth this quarter. This percentage is expected to increase over subsequent quarters, as membership fee revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription period, we acquire new members, and more Legacy Members become Club Members. For the whole year, we expect substantially higher revenue growth. Over time, we expect profitability to further increase as recurring membership fee revenue will be recognized.

In 2024, we introduced a membership fee for Travelzoo. Legacy Members, who joined before 2024, were exempt from the fee during 2024. Legacy Members represent more than 95% of Travelzoo's reach. In 2025, Legacy Members continue to receive certain travel offers. But Club Offers and new benefits are only available to Club Members. We generally see Legacy Members being excited to become Club Members.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Travelzoo's calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called "non-GAAP operating profit" in this press release and today's earnings conference call, excludes the following items: amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses and severance-related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Conference Call
Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2024 results today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to

  • download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call
  • access the webcast

About Travelzoo
We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with thousands of top travel suppliers-our long-standing relationships give us access to irresistible deals.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended


Twelve months ended


December 31,


December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Revenues

$ 20,678


$ 21,149


$ 83,902


$ 84,477

Cost of revenues

2,761


2,698


10,469


10,934

Gross profit

17,917


18,451


73,433


73,543

Operating expenses:








Sales and marketing

8,256


8,496


34,466


37,774

Product development

644


580


2,407


2,113

General and administrative

4,183


4,896


18,058


18,084

Total operating expenses

13,083


13,972


54,931


57,971

Operating income

4,834


4,479


18,502


15,572

Other income (expense), net

(86)


398


588


1,541

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

4,748


4,877


19,090


17,113

Income tax expense

1,484


1,618


5,404


5,105

Income from continuing operations

3,264


3,259


13,686


12,008

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

-


465


-


460

Net income

3,264


3,724


13,686


12,468

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

64


5


118


102

Net income attributable to Travelzoo

$ 3,200


$ 3,719


$ 13,568


$ 12,366









Net income attributable to Travelzoo-continuing operations

$ 3,200


$ 3,254


$ 13,568


$ 11,906

Net income attributable to Travelzoo-discontinued operations

$ -


$ 465


$ -


$ 460









Income per share-basic








Continuing operations

$ 0.27


$ 0.24


$ 1.08


$ 0.80

Discontinued operations

$ -


$ 0.03


$ -


$ 0.03

Net income per share-basic

$ 0.27


$ 0.27


$ 1.08


$ 0.83









Income per share-diluted








Continuing operations

$ 0.26


$ 0.24


$ 1.06


$ 0.80

Discontinued operations

$ -


$ 0.03


$ -


$ 0.03

Net income per share-diluted

$ 0.26


$ 0.27


$ 1.06


$ 0.83

Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations-basic

11,831


13,873


12,594


14,897

Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations-basic

11,831


13,873


12,594


14,897

Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations-diluted

12,358


13,946


12,852


14,964

Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations-diluted

12,358


13,946


12,852


14,964

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



December 31,
2024


December 31,
2023

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 17,064


$ 15,713

Accounts receivable, net

12,825


12,965

Prepaid income taxes

736


629

Prepaid expenses and other

1,148


1,461

Total current assets

31,773


30,768

Deposits and other

374


1,115

Deferred tax assets

3,380


3,196

Restricted cash

675


675

Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,655


6,015

Property and equipment, net

423


578

Intangible assets, net

1,498


2,091

Goodwill

10,944


10,944

Total assets

$ 54,722


$ 55,382

Liabilities and Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 6,134


$ 4,546

Merchant payables

16,294


20,622

Accrued expenses and other

3,404


3,658

Deferred revenue

6,545


2,044

Income tax payable

1,619


766

Operating lease liabilities

2,472


2,530

Liabilities from discontinued operations

28


24

Total current liabilities

36,496


34,190

Long-term tax liabilities

7,851


4,681

Long-term operating lease liabilities

5,646


6,717

Other long-term liabilities

376


911

Total liabilities

50,369


46,499

Common stock

118


136

Tax indemnification

(9,537)


(9,537)

Note receivable from shareholder

-


(1,753)

Additional paid-in capital

-


439

Retained earnings

14,284


19,508

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,327)


(4,607)

Total Travelzoo stockholders' equity (deficit)

(462)


4,186

Non-controlling interest

4,815


4,697

Total stockholder's equity

4,353


8,883

Total liabilities and equity

$ 54,722


$ 55,382

Travelzoo

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three months ended


Twelve months ended


December 31,


December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Cash flows from operating activities:








Net income

$ 3,264


$ 3,724


$ 13,686


$ 12,468

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

170


476


907


1,893

Stock-based compensation

405


381


1,645


1,568

Deferred income tax

(476)


159


(515)


48

Loss on long-lived assets

-


-


-


10

Net foreign currency effects

132


(115)


(33)


(62)

Provision of loss (net recoveries) on accounts receivable and refund reserves

(81)


(72)


40


(1,016)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable

113


(2,231)


(145)


1,086

Prepaid income taxes

354


61


(107)


1,189

Prepaid expenses, deposits and other

319


1,603


950


3,835

Accounts payable

1,286


1,181


1,716


(523)

Merchant payables

(709)


(3,338)


(4,057)


(12,095)

Accrued expenses and other

(661)


(665)


(289)


(685)

Deferred revenue

2,767


(785)


4,557


(191)

Income tax payable

264


456


857


749

Other liabilities

507


547


1,888


2,401

Net cash provided by operating activities

7,654


1,382


21,100


10,675

Cash flows from investing activities:








Proceeds from note receivable

-


103


-


216

Purchases of property and equipment

(48)


(38)


(177)


(255)

Net cash used in investing activities

(48)


65


(177)


(39)

Cash flows from financing activities:








Repurchase of common stock

(2,324)


(5,015)


(18,929)


(16,781)

Proceeds from note receivable and account receivable from shareholder

1,920


3,000


1,753


3,000

Exercise of stock options and taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards

(1,195)


(70)


(1,787)


(369)

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,599)


(2,085)


(18,963)


(14,150)

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(390)


445


(605)


525

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

5,617


(193)


1,355


(2,989)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

12,106


16,582


16,389


19,378

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 17,723


$ 16,389


$ 17,744


$ 16,389

Travelzoo

Segment Information from Continuing Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)


Three months ended December 31, 2024

Travelzoo North

America


Travelzoo Europe


Jack's Flight Club


New Initiatives


Consolidated

Revenues from unaffiliated customers

$ 13,834


$ 5,508


$ 1,317


$ 19


$ 20,678

Intersegment revenues

74


(68)


(6)


-


-

Total net revenues

13,908


5,440


1,311


19


20,678

Sales and marketing expenses

4,641


3,110


505


-


8,256

Other expenses

4,689


2,171


656


55


7,571

Operating profit (loss)

$ 4,578


$ 159


$ 150


$ (36)


4,851

Other loss, net









(86)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes









$ 4,765











Three months ended December 31, 2023

Travelzoo North

America


Travelzoo Europe


Jack's Flight Club


New Initiatives


Consolidated

Revenues from unaffiliated customers

$ 13,534


$ 6,354


$ 1,106


$ 155


$ 21,149

Intersegment revenues

247


(90)


(157)


-


-

Total net revenues

13,781


6,264


949


155


21,149

Sales and marketing expenses

4,899


3,111


423


63


8,496

Other expenses

4,912


2,321


745


196


8,174

Operating profit (loss)

$ 3,970


$ 832


$ (219)


$ (104)


4,479

Other income, net









398

Income from continuing operations before income taxes









$ 4,877

Twelve months ended December 31, 2024

Travelzoo North

America


Travelzoo Europe


Jack's Flight Club


New Initiatives


Consolidated

Revenues from unaffiliated customers

$ 54,968


$ 24,113


$ 4,714


$ 107


$ 83,902

Intersegment revenues

124


(42)


(82)


-


-

Total net revenues

55,092


24,071


4,632


107


83,902

Sales and marketing expenses

19,748


12,539


1,898


280


34,465

Other expenses

19,461


8,451


2,690


337


30,939

Operating profit (loss)

$ 15,883


$ 3,081


$ 44


$ (510)


18,498

Other income, net









588

Income from continuing operations before income taxes









$ 19,086











Twelve months ended December 31, 2023

Travelzoo North

America


Travelzoo Europe


Jack's Flight Club


New Initiatives


Consolidated

Revenues from unaffiliated customers

$ 54,837


$ 25,291


$ 4,145


$ 204


$ 84,477

Intersegment revenues

1,243


(1,270)


27


-


-

Total net revenues

56,080


24,021


4,172


204


84,477

Sales and marketing expenses

22,029


13,636


1,788


321


37,774

Other expenses

18,797


9,068


2,407


859


31,131

Operating profit (loss)

$ 15,254


$ 1,317


$ (23)


$ (976)


15,572

Other income, net









1,541

Income from continuing operations before income taxes









$ 17,113

Travelzoo

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended


Twelve months ended


December 31,


December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

GAAP operating expense

$ 13,083


$ 13,972


$ 54,931


$ 57,971

Non-GAAP adjustments:








Amortization of intangibles (A)

93


389


593


1,560

Stock option expenses (B)

405


380


1,644


1,566

Severance-related expenses (C)

-


-


360


56

Non-GAAP operating expense

12,585


13,203


52,334


54,789









GAAP operating profit

4,834


4,479


18,502


15,572

Non-GAAP adjustments (A through C)

498


769


2,597


3,182

Non-GAAP operating profit

5,332


5,248


21,099


18,754

Investor Relations:
[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo

© 2025 PR Newswire
