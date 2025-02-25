Travelzoo Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

Revenue of $20.7 million, down 2% year-over-year

Consolidated operating profit of $4.9 million, up 8% year-over-year

Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit of $5.3 million

Cash flow from operations of $7.7 million

Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26

Travelzoo, the club for travel enthusiasts, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. Consolidated revenue was $20.7 million, down 2% year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $20.6 million. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members, and membership fees.

Net income attributable to Travelzoo was $3.2 million for Q4 2024, or $0.26 per share, compared with $0.27 in the prior-year period. Net income attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations was $3.2 million for Q4 2024, or $0.26 per share, compared with $0.24 in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $5.3 million. Non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($93,000), stock option expenses ($0.4 million). Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tabular reconciliation below.

"We will continue to leverage Travelzoo's global reach, trusted brand, and strong relationships with top travel suppliers to negotiate more Club Offers for Club Members," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "Travelzoo members are affluent, active, and open to new experiences. We inspire travel enthusiasts to travel to places they never imagined they could. Travelzoo is the must-have membership for those who love to travel as much as we do."

Cash Position

As of December 31, 2024, consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $17.7 million. Net cash provided by operations was $7.7 million.

Travelzoo North America

North America business segment revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $13.9 million. Operating profit for Q4 2024 was $4.6 million, or 33% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $4.0 million in the prior-year period.

Travelzoo Europe

Europe business segment revenue decreased 13% year-over-year to $5.4 million, caused primarily by fluctuations in Germany. In constant currencies, Europe business segment revenue was $5.3 million. Operating profit for Q4 2024 was $159,000, or 3% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $832,000 in the prior-year period.

Jack's Flight Club

Jack's Flight Club is a membership subscription service in which Travelzoo has a 60% ownership interest. As the number of premium subscribers continues to grow, revenue increased 19% year-over-year to $1.3 million. Jack's Flight Club's revenue from subscriptions is recognized ratably over the subscription period (quarterly, semi-annually, annually). Non-GAAP operating profit for Q4 2024 was $208,000. Non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($58,000) related to the acquisition of Travelzoo's ownership interest in Jack's Flight Club in 2020.

New Initiatives

New Initiatives business segment revenue, which includes Licensing and Travelzoo META, was $19,000. Operating loss for Q4 2024 was $36,000.

In June 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Japan for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business model, and members in Japan. In August of 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Australia for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business models, and members in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Travelzoo recorded $7,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Japan in Q4 2024. Travelzoo recorded $12,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore in Q4 2024. Licensing revenue is expected to increase in the future.

Reach

Travelzoo reaches 30 million travelers. This includes Jack's Flight Club. Comparisons to prior periods are no longer meaningful due to strategic developments of the Travelzoo membership.

Discontinued Operations

In March 2020, Travelzoo decided to exit its Asia Pacific business and operate it as a licensing business going forward. Consequently, the Asia Pacific business has been classified as discontinued operations.

Income Taxes

A provision of $1.5 million for income taxes was recorded for Q4 2024, compared to an income tax expense of $1.6 million in the prior-year period. Travelzoo intends to utilize available net operating losses (NOLs) to largely offset its actual tax liability for 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

During Q4 2024, the Company repurchased 135,792 shares of its outstanding common stock.

Looking Ahead

For Q1 2025, we expect revenue to increase at a higher pace. The pro rata portion of membership fee revenue will already add 5% incremental growth this quarter. This percentage is expected to increase over subsequent quarters, as membership fee revenue is recognized ratably over the subscription period, we acquire new members, and more Legacy Members become Club Members. For the whole year, we expect substantially higher revenue growth. Over time, we expect profitability to further increase as recurring membership fee revenue will be recognized.

In 2024, we introduced a membership fee for Travelzoo. Legacy Members, who joined before 2024, were exempt from the fee during 2024. Legacy Members represent more than 95% of Travelzoo's reach. In 2025, Legacy Members continue to receive certain travel offers. But Club Offers and new benefits are only available to Club Members. We generally see Legacy Members being excited to become Club Members.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Travelzoo's calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called "non-GAAP operating profit" in this press release and today's earnings conference call, excludes the following items: amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses and severance-related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Conference Call

Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2024 results today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to

download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call

access the webcast

About Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with thousands of top travel suppliers-our long-standing relationships give us access to irresistible deals.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues $ 20,678

$ 21,149

$ 83,902

$ 84,477 Cost of revenues 2,761

2,698

10,469

10,934 Gross profit 17,917

18,451

73,433

73,543 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 8,256

8,496

34,466

37,774 Product development 644

580

2,407

2,113 General and administrative 4,183

4,896

18,058

18,084 Total operating expenses 13,083

13,972

54,931

57,971 Operating income 4,834

4,479

18,502

15,572 Other income (expense), net (86)

398

588

1,541 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 4,748

4,877

19,090

17,113 Income tax expense 1,484

1,618

5,404

5,105 Income from continuing operations 3,264

3,259

13,686

12,008 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -

465

-

460 Net income 3,264

3,724

13,686

12,468 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 64

5

118

102 Net income attributable to Travelzoo $ 3,200

$ 3,719

$ 13,568

$ 12,366















Net income attributable to Travelzoo-continuing operations $ 3,200

$ 3,254

$ 13,568

$ 11,906 Net income attributable to Travelzoo-discontinued operations $ -

$ 465

$ -

$ 460















Income per share-basic













Continuing operations $ 0.27

$ 0.24

$ 1.08

$ 0.80 Discontinued operations $ -

$ 0.03

$ -

$ 0.03 Net income per share-basic $ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 1.08

$ 0.83















Income per share-diluted













Continuing operations $ 0.26

$ 0.24

$ 1.06

$ 0.80 Discontinued operations $ -

$ 0.03

$ -

$ 0.03 Net income per share-diluted $ 0.26

$ 0.27

$ 1.06

$ 0.83 Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations-basic 11,831

13,873

12,594

14,897 Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations-basic 11,831

13,873

12,594

14,897 Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations-diluted 12,358

13,946

12,852

14,964 Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations-diluted 12,358

13,946

12,852

14,964

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,064

$ 15,713 Accounts receivable, net 12,825

12,965 Prepaid income taxes 736

629 Prepaid expenses and other 1,148

1,461 Total current assets 31,773

30,768 Deposits and other 374

1,115 Deferred tax assets 3,380

3,196 Restricted cash 675

675 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,655

6,015 Property and equipment, net 423

578 Intangible assets, net 1,498

2,091 Goodwill 10,944

10,944 Total assets $ 54,722

$ 55,382 Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 6,134

$ 4,546 Merchant payables 16,294

20,622 Accrued expenses and other 3,404

3,658 Deferred revenue 6,545

2,044 Income tax payable 1,619

766 Operating lease liabilities 2,472

2,530 Liabilities from discontinued operations 28

24 Total current liabilities 36,496

34,190 Long-term tax liabilities 7,851

4,681 Long-term operating lease liabilities 5,646

6,717 Other long-term liabilities 376

911 Total liabilities 50,369

46,499 Common stock 118

136 Tax indemnification (9,537)

(9,537) Note receivable from shareholder -

(1,753) Additional paid-in capital -

439 Retained earnings 14,284

19,508 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,327)

(4,607) Total Travelzoo stockholders' equity (deficit) (462)

4,186 Non-controlling interest 4,815

4,697 Total stockholder's equity 4,353

8,883 Total liabilities and equity $ 54,722

$ 55,382

Travelzoo Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 3,264

$ 3,724

$ 13,686

$ 12,468 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 170

476

907

1,893 Stock-based compensation 405

381

1,645

1,568 Deferred income tax (476)

159

(515)

48 Loss on long-lived assets -

-

-

10 Net foreign currency effects 132

(115)

(33)

(62) Provision of loss (net recoveries) on accounts receivable and refund reserves (81)

(72)

40

(1,016) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 113

(2,231)

(145)

1,086 Prepaid income taxes 354

61

(107)

1,189 Prepaid expenses, deposits and other 319

1,603

950

3,835 Accounts payable 1,286

1,181

1,716

(523) Merchant payables (709)

(3,338)

(4,057)

(12,095) Accrued expenses and other (661)

(665)

(289)

(685) Deferred revenue 2,767

(785)

4,557

(191) Income tax payable 264

456

857

749 Other liabilities 507

547

1,888

2,401 Net cash provided by operating activities 7,654

1,382

21,100

10,675 Cash flows from investing activities:













Proceeds from note receivable -

103

-

216 Purchases of property and equipment (48)

(38)

(177)

(255) Net cash used in investing activities (48)

65

(177)

(39) Cash flows from financing activities:













Repurchase of common stock (2,324)

(5,015)

(18,929)

(16,781) Proceeds from note receivable and account receivable from shareholder 1,920

3,000

1,753

3,000 Exercise of stock options and taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards (1,195)

(70)

(1,787)

(369) Net cash used in financing activities (1,599)

(2,085)

(18,963)

(14,150) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (390)

445

(605)

525 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,617

(193)

1,355

(2,989) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 12,106

16,582

16,389

19,378 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 17,723

$ 16,389

$ 17,744

$ 16,389

Travelzoo Segment Information from Continuing Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Three months ended December 31, 2024 Travelzoo North America

Travelzoo Europe

Jack's Flight Club

New Initiatives

Consolidated Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 13,834

$ 5,508

$ 1,317

$ 19

$ 20,678 Intersegment revenues 74

(68)

(6)

-

- Total net revenues 13,908

5,440

1,311

19

20,678 Sales and marketing expenses 4,641

3,110

505

-

8,256 Other expenses 4,689

2,171

656

55

7,571 Operating profit (loss) $ 4,578

$ 159

$ 150

$ (36)

4,851 Other loss, net















(86) Income from continuing operations before income taxes















$ 4,765



















Three months ended December 31, 2023 Travelzoo North America

Travelzoo Europe

Jack's Flight Club

New Initiatives

Consolidated Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 13,534

$ 6,354

$ 1,106

$ 155

$ 21,149 Intersegment revenues 247

(90)

(157)

-

- Total net revenues 13,781

6,264

949

155

21,149 Sales and marketing expenses 4,899

3,111

423

63

8,496 Other expenses 4,912

2,321

745

196

8,174 Operating profit (loss) $ 3,970

$ 832

$ (219)

$ (104)

4,479 Other income, net















398 Income from continuing operations before income taxes















$ 4,877 Twelve months ended December 31, 2024 Travelzoo North America

Travelzoo Europe

Jack's Flight Club

New Initiatives

Consolidated Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 54,968

$ 24,113

$ 4,714

$ 107

$ 83,902 Intersegment revenues 124

(42)

(82)

-

- Total net revenues 55,092

24,071

4,632

107

83,902 Sales and marketing expenses 19,748

12,539

1,898

280

34,465 Other expenses 19,461

8,451

2,690

337

30,939 Operating profit (loss) $ 15,883

$ 3,081

$ 44

$ (510)

18,498 Other income, net















588 Income from continuing operations before income taxes















$ 19,086



















Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 Travelzoo North America

Travelzoo Europe

Jack's Flight Club

New Initiatives

Consolidated Revenues from unaffiliated customers $ 54,837

$ 25,291

$ 4,145

$ 204

$ 84,477 Intersegment revenues 1,243

(1,270)

27

-

- Total net revenues 56,080

24,021

4,172

204

84,477 Sales and marketing expenses 22,029

13,636

1,788

321

37,774 Other expenses 18,797

9,068

2,407

859

31,131 Operating profit (loss) $ 15,254

$ 1,317

$ (23)

$ (976)

15,572 Other income, net















1,541 Income from continuing operations before income taxes















$ 17,113

Travelzoo Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP operating expense $ 13,083

$ 13,972

$ 54,931

$ 57,971 Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangibles (A) 93

389

593

1,560 Stock option expenses (B) 405

380

1,644

1,566 Severance-related expenses (C) -

-

360

56 Non-GAAP operating expense 12,585

13,203

52,334

54,789















GAAP operating profit 4,834

4,479

18,502

15,572 Non-GAAP adjustments (A through C) 498

769

2,597

3,182 Non-GAAP operating profit 5,332

5,248

21,099

18,754

