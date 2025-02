BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu, Inc. (BIDU), an artificial intelligence company, Tuesday said it has acquired the video-based entertainment live streaming business of JOYY Inc. in mainland China for about $2.1 billion.As part of the deal, nearly $1.6 billion that Baidu had previously deposited into escrow accounts has been fully released and the company plans to invest it in its cloud and AI infrastructure.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX