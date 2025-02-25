WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Krispy Kreme (DNUT) said, for 2025, the company expects: adjusted EPS of $0.04 to $0.08, net revenue of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion, and organic revenue growth of 5% to 7%. Analysts on average expect the company to report profit per share of $0.31. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company noted that it expects to continue to incur costs in full year 2025 related to the 2024 Cybersecurity Incident, including operational inefficiencies early in the first quarter and costs related to fees for cybersecurity experts and other advisors.Fourth quarter net loss attributable to KKI was $22.4 million compared to net income of $2.6 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.13 comapred to net income of $0.02. Fourth quarter adjusted net income declined to $1.2 million from $15.1 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EPS declined to $0.01 from $0.09. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.10, for the quarter.Fourth quarter net revenue was $404.0 million, a decline of 10.4%, compared to $450.9 million in the same quarter last year. Organic revenue grew 1.8%. Analysts on average had estimated $413.18 million in revenue.Shares of Krispy Kreme are down 11% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX